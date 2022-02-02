Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On February 2, 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of PDC Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) approved the appointment of Ms. Pamela R. Butcher as a member of the Board to serve until the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. Butcher will be subject to annual election by the Company’s stockholders thereafter.
Ms. Butcher brings nearly 40 years of leadership experience in the chemical industry, most recently as CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer at Pilot Chemical Corp. (“Pilot”), a position she retired from in January 2021. Prior to Pilot, Ms. Butcher worked 29 years for Dow Inc. (formerly known as The Dow Chemical Company) in a variety of executive positions of increasing responsibility, including Business Vice President of Specialty Chemicals, Vice President of Corporate Marketing & Sales and Vice President and General Manager of Adhesives and Sealants.
Ms. Butcher is expected to participate in the Company’s standard non-employee director compensation arrangements that are paid on a calendar-year basis pursuant to which non-employee directors receive an annual cash retainer equal to $85,000, an annual restricted stock unit grant with a value of $180,000 that vests over a period of one (1) year and annual retainers for certain committee and committee chair service, if applicable. The Board has determined not to appoint Ms. Butcher to any committees of the Board at this time. In addition, Ms. Butcher entered into the Company’s Indemnification Agreement, a form of which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 of the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2015.
There is no other arrangement or understanding pursuant to which Ms. Butcher was appointed as a director other than as described above. Further, Ms. Butcher has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On February 2, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing Ms. Butcher’s appointment to the Board. A copy of the press release containing the announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished, not filed. Accordingly, the information will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified as being incorporated by reference therein.
February 2, 2022
