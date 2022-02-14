3 days ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines announce keynote panels, presentations and participating companies for The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 & 17, 2022
3 days ago
Biden, Saudi king discussed OPEC+, oil stability and Yemen
3 days ago
Enbridge reports strong 2021 financial results and advances strategic priorities
3 days ago
ARC Resources Ltd. reports record year-end 2021 results and reserves
3 days ago
API: Don’t constrain LNG exports; bolster cold-weather states’ infrastructure
4 days ago
Exclusive Interview: Maumus Claverie, Chief Operating Officer of Remote Gauge – integrated tank system sensors

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000893538false00008935382022-02-142022-02-14

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
February 14, 2022

SM Energy Company
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware001-3153941-0518430
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
1775 Sherman Street, Suite 120080203
Denver, Colorado
(Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 861-8140

Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value
SM
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 1.02    Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
On February 14, 2022, SM Energy Company (the “Company”) will use cash on hand to redeem the $104.8 million of aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 5.0% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Senior Notes”), plus accrued interest, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2024 Senior Notes (the “Indenture”). In connection with the redemption of the 2024 Senior Notes, on February 14, 2022, the Company will satisfy and discharge all of its remaining obligations under the Indenture.



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SM ENERGY COMPANY
Date:February 14, 2022By:/s/ PATRICK A. LYTLE
Patrick A. Lytle
Vice President - Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
(Principal Accounting Officer)

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.