Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

DEVON ENERGY CORP/DE DE OK false 0001090012 0001090012 2022-02-15 2022-02-15

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 15, 2022

 

 

Devon Energy Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

DELAWARE   001-32318   73-1567067

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

333 W. SHERIDAN AVE.,
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA 		    73102-5015
(Address of principal executive offices)     (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (405) 235-3611

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.10 per share   DVN   The New York Stock Exchange

Item 2.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 15, 2022, Devon Energy Corporation (the “Company”) announced its financial and operational results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021. In connection with this announcement, the Company provided an earnings release and certain supplemental financial information (including guidance and hedging information). Copies of these documents are furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this report and, along with certain other materials, will be available on the Company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

The information contained in this report and the exhibits hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

 

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)    Exhibits

 

Exhibit
No.		   

Description of Exhibits

99.1    Earnings release, dated February 15, 2022.
99.2    Supplemental financial information (including guidance and hedging information).
104    Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
By:  

/s/ Jeffrey L. Ritenour

  Jeffrey L. Ritenour
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Date:    February 15, 2022

Exhibit 99.1

 

Devon Energy Corporation

333 West Sheridan Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73102-5015

Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results

OKLAHOMA CITY – Feb. 15, 2022 – Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full year 2021. Supplemental financial tables and forward-looking guidance are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

   

Operating cash flow tripled in 2021 and free cash flow reached the highest level in Devon’s 50-year history

 

   

Disciplined capital allocation limited reinvestment rates to 32 percent of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter

 

   

Delaware Basin production growth and margin expansion drove fourth-quarter operating results

 

   

Fourth-quarter dividend payout improved to record high of $1.00 per share

 

   

Board approved a 45 percent increase to the fixed quarterly dividend

 

   

Share-repurchase program retired 14 million shares at a total cost of $589 million in the fourth quarter

 

   

Board increased share-repurchase authorization by 60 percent to $1.6 billion

CEO PERSPECTIVE

“2021 was a breakout year for Devon that can best be defined by our bold strategic consolidation, unyielding commitment to capital discipline and the successful deployment of our industry leading cash-return business model,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO.

“With our powerful suite of assets and financially-driven strategy, we delivered on exactly what we promised to do by generating a record-setting amount of free cash flow that was returned to shareholders through market-leading dividend payouts, opportunistic share buybacks, and improvements to our investment-grade financial strength during the year,” Muncrief commented.

“As I look ahead, the value proposition of Devon only strengthens,” Muncrief added. “Our business is streamlined to capture the benefits of higher commodity prices and we will remain extremely disciplined by prioritizing value over the pursuit of volume. This shareholder-friendly approach will once again translate into differentiated cash returns and excellent returns on capital employed.”

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Devon reported net earnings of $1.5 billion, or $2.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $935 million, or $1.39 per diluted share.

Operating cash flow was $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 173 percent increase from the first quarter of 2021 when the WPX merger closed. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and resulted in $1.1 billion of free cash flow in the quarter. For the full-year 2021, operating cash flow totaled $4.9 billion, a more than three-fold increase versus 2020, and Devon generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow, representing the highest total in the company’s 50-year history.

Based on the fourth-quarter financial performance, Devon declared a record high fixed-plus-variable dividend payout of $1.00 per share. The dividend is payable on Mar. 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 14, 2022.

As part of the fourth-quarter dividend announcement, the board approved an increase in the fixed dividend of 45 percent or $0.05 per share. After the fixed dividend is funded, up to 50 percent of the excess free cash flow each quarter will be distributed to shareholders through the variable dividend.

The company also accelerated cash returns through the execution of its share-repurchase program. In the fourth quarter, Devon repurchased 14 million shares at a total cost of $589 million. Given this substantial progress, the board has expanded the company’s share-repurchase authorization by 60 percent to $1.6 billion, which is equivalent to 5 percent of Devon’s market capitalization.

 

Devon possesses an investment-grade balance sheet and excellent liquidity. In 2021, the company took steps to strengthen its financial position by retiring $1.2 billion of outstanding debt. At Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $2.3 billion of cash on hand and intends to further improve its balance sheet by retiring low-premium debt of up to $1.0 billion in 2022 and 2023.

OPERATING RESULTS

Devon’s total production averaged 611,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day in the fourth quarter, exceeding guidance by 3 percent. This positive variance was across all products and driven by high-margin production growth in the Delaware Basin.

The company’s fourth-quarter capital program averaged 16 operated drilling rigs and 4 completion crews, with over 80 percent of activity residing in the Delaware Basin. This level of capital investment was in-line with plan and resulted in an upstream capital spend of $486 million. Midstream, land and other capital requirements totaled $35 million in the quarter.

The benefits of an oil-weighted production mix, coupled with low operating costs, led to field-level cash margins expanding to $42.37 per Boe in the quarter. This result is a 14 percent improvement from the previous quarter.

The capture of merger synergies improved Devon’s corporate cost structure by 31 percent year-over-year, on a pro forma basis. This performance was driven by lower personnel expenses and reduced financing costs.

ASSET-LEVEL HIGHLIGHTS

Delaware Basin: Production averaged 416,000 Boe per day, a 34 percent increase from the first quarter of 2021 when the WPX merger closed. The volume growth in the quarter was driven by 65 new wells that achieved first production across Devon’s 400,000 net acre position in New Mexico and Texas.

A key operating highlight in the quarter was the development of the Avalon Shale within Devon’s Cotton Draw leasehold in New Mexico. This grouping of 6 wells significantly exceeded pre-drill expectations, with average 30-day rates reaching up to 3,600 Boe per day. In addition to the strong well productivity, returns were enhanced by completed well costs that averaged $6.5 million per well.

In 2022, Devon expects to operate an average of 14 rigs and bring online approximately 220 new wells in the Delaware Basin. Approximately 60 percent of activity will be directed toward development opportunities in New Mexico, with the remaining investment allocated to well-delineated opportunities across the company’s acreage in Texas.

Anadarko Basin: Production averaged 78,000 Boe per day, with gas and NGLs representing over 80 percent of the product mix. In 2021, Devon operated two drilling rigs in the basin supported by a $100 million drilling carry with Dow. This carry-enhanced activity resulted in the company spudding 31 wells, with 16 wells commencing first production during the year.

Per-well capital costs from activity in 2021 decreased by 25 percent versus legacy results in the field, and initial well productivity has exceeded type curve expectations by 35 percent. These positive operating results were driven by improvements in completion design and the up-spacing of development units.

In 2022, Devon plans to accelerate activity to a three-rig drilling program and bring online approximately 40 new wells across its acreage position. The carried returns from this program compete with any asset in the company’s portfolio.

Williston Basin: Production averaged 55,000 Boe per day (64 percent oil). In 2021, with a capital program tailored to mitigate production declines and optimize margins, this asset generated approximately $700 million of free cash flow for the company. In the upcoming year, Devon plans to deploy comparable levels of capital activity and bring online 15 to 20 new wells.

Eagle Ford: Fourth-quarter production averaged 38,000 Boe per day. Capital activity in the quarter was highlighted by the commencement of production on 7 new wells in the volatile oil window of the play. This low-risk development activity resulted in average 30-day production rates of 2,700 Boe per day. Completed well costs for these wells averaged $6 million per well. Devon and its partner plan to run a two-rig drilling program in 2022 to maintain consistent production throughout the year.

 

Powder River Basin: Production averaged 19,000 Boe per day (74 percent oil). Volumes in the quarter benefitted from 2 new Parkman wells that delivered average 30-day rates of 1,200 Boe per day. In 2022, the company expects to spud up to 10 new wells to advance the appraisal of this emerging resource opportunity across its 300,000 net acre position in the oil fairway.

PROVED RESERVES

Devon’s estimated proved reserves on a pro forma basis increased 15 percent to 1.6 billion Boe at year-end 2021, with proved undeveloped reserves accounting for 21 percent of the total. The extensions and discoveries from the company’s drilling program combined with positive revisions added 426 million Boe of reserves in 2021.

A key contributor to the reserve additions in 2021 was the drilling program in the Delaware Basin that organically replaced more than 200 percent of production during the year.

2022 OUTLOOK

Devon remains committed to a disciplined maintenance capital program in 2022 and has not made any modifications to its previously announced plan to sustain production in the range of 570,000 to 600,000 Boe per day, with an upstream capital investment of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion.

Production in the first quarter of 2022 is estimated to be reduced by 3 percent or 15,000 Boe per day due to the impact of severe winter weather. Adjusting for this downtime, the company expects production to approximate 570,000 Boe per day in the first quarter.

Additional details of Devon’s forward-looking guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022 are available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com.

SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE

Devon recently released its 2021 sustainability report highlighting efforts to deliver industry-leading results while being a good neighbor, valued and effective community partner, responsible environmental steward, and supportive employer. This report also details the progress Devon has made toward achieving key environmental targets focused on reducing the carbon intensity of its operations. For more information, please refer to the sustainability report at www.devonenergy.com/sustainability.

CONFERENCE CALL WEBCAST AND SUPPLEMENTAL EARNINGS MATERIALS

Also provided with today’s release is the company’s detailed earnings presentation that is available on the company’s website at www.devonenergy.com. The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

 

Investor Contacts    Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735    Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496   

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release includes non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures and other disclosures are provided within the supplemental financial tables that are available on the company’s website and in the related Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements include those concerning strategic plans, our expectations and objectives for future operations, as well as other future events or conditions, and are often identified by use of the words and phrases “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “may,” “aims,” “likely to be,” “intends,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expectations,” “targets,” “opportunities,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “outlook” and other similar terminology. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Devon expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Consequently, actual future results could differ materially and adversely from our expectations due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the volatility of oil, gas and NGL prices; risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or other future pandemics; uncertainties inherent in estimating oil, gas and NGL reserves; the extent to which we are successful in acquiring and discovering additional reserves; regulatory restrictions, compliance costs and other risks relating to governmental regulation, including with respect to federal lands and environmental matters; risks related to climate change; the uncertainties, costs and risks involved in our operations, including as a result of employee misconduct; risks related to our hedging activities; counterparty credit risks; risks relating to our indebtedness; cyberattack risks; our limited control over third parties who operate some of our oil and gas properties; midstream capacity constraints and potential interruptions in production; the extent to which insurance covers any losses we may experience; competition for assets, materials, people and capital; risks related to investors attempting to effect change; our ability to successfully complete mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; our ability to pay dividends and make share repurchases; and any of the other risks and uncertainties discussed in Devon’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “2021 Form 10-K”) or other SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, represent management’s current reasonable expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified above as well as those described in the 2021 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We cannot guarantee the accuracy of our forward-looking statements, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in the 2021 Form 10-K and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Devon, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update or revise our forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Exhibit 99.2

 

Devon Energy Fourth-Quarter 2021

Supplemental Tables

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS:    PAGE:  

Income Statement

      2  

Supplemental Information for Income Statement

      3  

Cash Flow Statement

      4  

Balance Sheet

      5  

Production by Asset

      6  

Capital, Costs Incurred and Reserves Reconciliation

      7  

Well Activity by Asset

      8  

Realized Price by Asset

      9  

Per-Unit Cash Margin by Asset

      10  

Non-GAAP Core Earnings (Loss)

      11  

Return on Capital Employed and Non-GAAP EBITDAX

      12  

Net Debt, Net Debt-to-EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Reinvestment Rate

      13  

Variable Dividend

      14  

 

LOGO

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

(in millions, except per share amounts)    2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Oil, gas and NGL sales

    $ 2,985     $ 2,635     $ 2,154     $ 1,757     $ 786  

Oil, gas and NGL derivatives (1)

      22       (335     (703     (528     (117

Marketing and midstream revenues

      1,266       1,166       966       821       611  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total revenues

      4,273       3,466       2,417       2,050       1,280  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Production expenses (2)

      605       555       513       458       271  

Exploration expenses

      5       3       3       3       4  

Marketing and midstream expenses

      1,266       1,165       965       842       618  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

      577       578       536       467       301  

Asset impairments

      —         —         —         —         27  

Asset dispositions

      (49     —         (87     (32     (1

General and administrative expenses

      95       95       94       107       82  

Financing costs, net (3)

      86       86       80       77       70  

Restructuring and transaction costs

      28       18       23       189       17  

Other, net

      (2     2       (14     (29     1  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total expenses

      2,611       2,502       2,113       2,082       1,390  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

      1,662       964       304       (32     (110

Income tax expense (benefit)

      150       120       43       (248     (37
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

      1,512       844       261       216       (73

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

      —         —         —         —         (25
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net earnings (loss)

      1,512       844       261       216       (98

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

      6       6       5       3       4  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Devon

    $ 1,506     $ 838     $ 256     $ 213     $ (102
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Basic net earnings (loss) per share:

           

Continuing operations

    $ 2.24     $ 1.24     $ 0.38     $ 0.33     $ (0.20

Discontinued operations

      —         —         —         —         (0.07
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Basic net earnings (loss) per share

    $ 2.24     $ 1.24     $ 0.38     $ 0.33     $ (0.27
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share:

           

Continuing operations

    $ 2.23     $ 1.24     $ 0.38     $ 0.32     $ (0.20

Discontinued operations

      —         —         —         —         (0.07
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Diluted net earnings (loss) per share

    $ 2.23     $ 1.24     $ 0.38     $ 0.32     $ (0.27
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

           

Basic

      671       677       677       654       383  

Diluted

      673       679       679       656       383  

 

LOGO

 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FOR CONSLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

(1) OIL, GAS AND NGL DERIVATIVES                               
(in millions)    2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Derivative cash settlements

    $ (493   $ (370   $ (367   $ (232   $ (27

Derivative valuation changes

      515       35       (336     (296     (90
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Oil, gas and NGL derivatives

    $ 22     $ (335   $ (703   $ (528   $ (117
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

(2) PRODUCTION EXPENSES                                   
(in millions)    2021      2020  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Lease operating expense

    $ 235      $ 215      $ 210      $ 199      $ 91  

Gathering, processing & transportation

      173        157        147        129        130  

Production taxes

      197        176        143        117        47  

Property taxes

      —          7        13        13        3  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Production expenses

    $ 605      $ 555      $ 513      $ 458      $ 271  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

(3) FINANCING COSTS, NET                               
(in millions)    2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Interest based on outstanding debt

    $ 92     $ 93     $ 98     $ 105     $ 65  

Gain on early retirement of debt

      —         —         (10     (20     —    

Interest income

      —         (1     —         (1     —    

Other

      (6     (6     (8     (7     5  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Financing costs, net

    $ 86     $ 86     $ 80     $ 77     $ 70  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

(in millions)    2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Cash flows from operating activities:

           

Net earnings (loss)

    $ 1,512     $ 844     $ 261     $ 216     $ (98

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash from operating activities:

           

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

      —         —         —         —         25  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

      577       578       536       467       301  

Asset impairments

      —         —         —         —         27  

Leasehold impairments

      1       1       1       1       3  

(Amortization) accretion of liabilities

      (6     (7     (7     (7     8  

Total (gains) losses on commodity derivatives

      (22     335       703       528       117  

Cash settlements on commodity derivatives

      (493     (370     (367     (232     (27

Gains on asset dispositions

      (49     —         (87     (32     (1

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

      149       119       24       (243     (17

Share-based compensation

      19       19       20       41       18  

Early retirement of debt

      —         —         (10     (20     —    

Other

      2       11       2       —         —    

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

      (74     68       17       (127     2  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash from operating activities – continuing operations

      1,616       1,598       1,093       592       358  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from investing activities:

           

Capital expenditures

      (512     (474     (504     (499     (217

Acquisitions of property and equipment

      (3     (10     (5     —         (3

Divestitures of property and equipment

      14       1       49       15       5  

WPX acquired cash

      —         —         —         344       —    

Distributions from equity method investments

      8       9       8       10       —    

Contributions to equity method investments

      (25     —         —         —         —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash from investing activities – continuing operations

      (518     (474     (452     (130     (215
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from financing activities:

           

Repayments of long-term debt

      —         —         (710     (533     —    

Early retirement of debt

      —         —         (32     (27     —    

Repurchases of common stock

      (589     —         —         —         —    

Dividends paid on common stock

      (554     (329     (229     (203     (138

Contributions from noncontrolling interests

      —         1       3       —         9  

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

      (6     (6     (5     (4     (4

Acquisition of noncontrolling interests

      —         —         —         (24     —    

Shares exchanged for tax withholdings and other

      —         (3     (9     (33     (1
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash from financing activities – continuing operations

      (1,149     (337     (982     (824     (134
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash – continuing

      1       (5     2       3       —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations

      (50     782       (339     (359     9  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash flows from discontinued operations:

           

Operating activities

      —         —         —         —         19  

Investing activities

      —         —         —         —         310  

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

      —         —         —         —         2  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations

      —         —         —         —         331  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

      (50     782       (339     (359     340  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

      2,321       1,539       1,878       2,237       1,897  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

    $ 2,271     $ 2,321     $ 1,539     $ 1,878     $ 2,237  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

           

Cash and cash equivalents

    $ 2,099     $ 2,144     $ 1,348     $ 1,683     $ 2,047  

Restricted cash

      172       177       191       195       190  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    $ 2,271     $ 2,321     $ 1,539     $ 1,878     $ 2,237  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

(in millions)    December 31,     December 31,  
     2021     2020  

Current assets:

     

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

    $ 2,271     $ 2,237  

Accounts receivable

      1,543       601  

Income tax receivable

      83       174  

Other current assets

      352       248  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total current assets

      4,249       3,260  

Oil and gas property and equipment, based on successful efforts accounting, net

      13,536       4,436  

Other property and equipment, net

      1,472       957  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total property and equipment, net

      15,008       5,393  

Goodwill

      753       753  

Right-of-use assets

      235       223  

Investments

      402       12  

Other long-term assets

      378       271  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total assets

    $ 21,025     $ 9,912  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Current liabilities:

     

Accounts payable

    $ 500     $ 242  

Revenues and royalties payable

      1,456       662  

Other current liabilities

      1,131       536  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total current liabilities

      3,087       1,440  

Long-term debt

      6,482       4,298  

Lease liabilities

      252       246  

Asset retirement obligations

      468       358  

Other long-term liabilities

      1,050       551  

Deferred income taxes

      287       —    

Stockholders’ equity:

     

Common stock

      66       38  

Additional paid-in capital

      7,636       2,766  

Retained earnings

      1,692       208  

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

      (132     (127
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Devon

      9,262       2,885  

Noncontrolling interests

      137       134  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total equity

      9,399       3,019  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total liabilities and equity

    $ 21,025     $ 9,912  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Common shares outstanding

      663       382  

 

LOGO

 

PRODUCTION TREND

 

 

     2021      2020  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Oil (MBbls/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      213        213        191        172        99  

Anadarko Basin

      14        14        17        13        16  

Williston Basin

      36        39        46        44        —    

Eagle Ford

      19        20        18        16        18  

Powder River Basin

      14        14        16        17        16  

Other

      4        3        3        6        7  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      300        303        291        268        156  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      107        100        82        60        43  

Anadarko Basin

      27        25        26        21        25  

Williston Basin

      9        9        9        8        —    

Eagle Ford

      9        11        9        6        9  

Powder River Basin

      2        3        3        3        3  

Other

      —          —          —          1        —    
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      154        148        129        99        80  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Gas (MMcf/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      577        578        513        471        267  

Anadarko Basin

      222        219        225        200        233  

Williston Basin

      64        59        61        49        —    

Eagle Ford

      60        67        59        47        60  

Powder River Basin

      19        19        21        21        22  

Other

      1        1        2        3        2  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      943        943        881        791        584  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)

               

Delaware Basin

      416        409        358        310        186  

Anadarko Basin

      78        75        80        68        81  

Williston Basin

      55        58        66        61        —    

Eagle Ford

      38        42        37        30        37  

Powder River Basin

      19        20        22        23        22  

Other

      5        4        4        7        7  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      611        608        567        499        333  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

 

 

(in millions)    2021      2020  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

    $ 392      $ 363      $ 394      $ 355      $ 153  

Anadarko Basin

      19        15        11        13        3  

Williston Basin

      25        13        19        20        —    

Eagle Ford

      21        34        36        29        2  

Powder River Basin

      27        15        5        27        22  

Other

      2        2        2        3        3  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total upstream capital

    $ 486      $ 442      $ 467      $ 447      $ 183  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Midstream

      14        11        22        24        3  

Other

      21        28        20        16        3  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total capital

    $ 521      $ 481      $ 509      $ 487      $ 189  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

COSTS INCURRED AND RESERVES RECONCILIATION

 

 

COSTS INCURRED      
     Year Ended December 31,  
(in millions)    2021      2020  

Property acquisition costs:

      

Proved properties

    $ 7,017      $ —    

Unproved properties

      2,381        8  

Exploration costs

      212        159  

Development costs

      1,643        820  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Costs incurred

    $ 11,253      $ 987  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

RESERVES RECONCILIATION                         
     Oil
(MMBbls)		     Gas
(Bcf)		     NGL
(MMBbls)		     Total
(MMBoe)		  

As of December 31, 2020:

         

Proved developed

      194       1,244       173       574  

Proved undeveloped

      88       268       45       178  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total Proved

      282       1,512       218       752  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Revisions due to prices

      55       382       36       155  

Revisions other than price

      (23     11       64       43  

Extensions and discoveries

      112       348       58       228  

Purchase of reserves

      393       961       110       663  

Production

      (106     (325     (48     (209

Sale of reserves

      (4     (11     (1     (7
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

As of December 31, 2021:

         

Proved developed

      544       2,361       348       1,285  

Proved undeveloped

      165       517       89       340  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total Proved

      709       2,878       437       1,625  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FOR UPSTREAM CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

 

 

GROSS OPERATED SPUDS                                   
     2021      2020  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      54        50        55        60        21  

Anadarko Basin

      6        9        8        8        —    

Williston Basin

      9        —          —          7        —    

Eagle Ford

      9        10        11        14        —    

Powder River Basin

      4        9        1        —          2  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      82        78        75        89        23  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  
GROSS OPERATED WELLS TIED-IN                                   
     2021      2020  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      65        52        88        52        23  

Anadarko Basin

      12        4        6        —          —    

Williston Basin

      —          4        13        —          —    

Eagle Ford

      7        19        9        12        —    

Powder River Basin

      2        2        —          10        2  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      86        81        116        74        25  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  
AVERAGE LATERAL LENGTH                                   
(based on wells tied-in)    2021      2020  
     Quarter 4      Quarter 3      Quarter 2      Quarter 1      Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

      10,100’        9,700’        10,000’        10,000’        9,800’  

Anadarko Basin

      11,700’        9,200’        9,600’        —          —    

Williston Basin

      —          9,600’        10,000’        —          —    

Eagle Ford

      7,100’        6,300’        5,600’        4,400’        —    

Powder River Basin

      9,600’        10,500’        —          9,800’        13,600’  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      10,100’        8,900’        9,600’        9,100’        10,100’  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

REALIZED PRICING

 

BENCHMARK PRICES

(average prices)    2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Oil ($/Bbl) – West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)

    $ 76.91     $ 70.64     $ 66.04     $ 57.87     $ 42.65  

Natural Gas ($/Mcf) – Henry Hub

    $ 5.84     $ 4.02     $ 2.83     $ 2.71     $ 2.67  

NGL ($/Bbl) – Mont Belvieu Blended

    $ 40.39     $ 36.85     $ 28.54     $ 25.81     $ 20.01  
REALIZED PRICES           
     2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Oil (Per Bbl)

           

Delaware Basin

    $ 75.67     $ 68.44     $ 63.93     $ 56.07     $ 40.67  

Anadarko Basin

      76.07       69.11       63.51       55.86       40.34  

Williston Basin

      74.02       66.60       62.00       52.74       —    

Eagle Ford

      75.35       68.32       64.04       54.90       37.83  

Powder River Basin

      72.86       65.81       62.36       53.77       36.42  

Other

      76.57       75.68       72.85       55.65       39.93  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      75.36       68.19       63.63       55.28       39.84  

Cash settlements

      (13.14     (10.60     (13.29     (9.13     (1.83
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 62.22     $ 57.59     $ 50.34     $ 46.15     $ 38.01  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Natural gas liquids (Per Bbl)

           

Delaware Basin

    $ 35.56     $ 31.34     $ 23.81     $ 26.25     $ 13.67  

Anadarko Basin

      35.66       33.20       25.55       23.14       15.65  

Williston Basin

      24.97       19.36       14.76       18.51       —    

Eagle Ford

      38.17       32.80       25.46       24.44       15.66  

Powder River Basin

      47.30       40.66       35.46       30.19       19.39  

Other

      66.22       54.51       41.19       31.86       24.24  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      35.36       31.25       23.89       25.01       14.77  

Cash settlements

      (0.54     (0.45     (0.25     (0.20     (0.01
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 34.82     $ 30.80     $ 23.64     $ 24.81     $ 14.76  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Gas (Per Mcf)

           

Delaware Basin

    $ 4.60     $ 3.58     $ 2.31     $ 3.19     $ 1.51  

Anadarko Basin

      5.37       4.05       3.15       2.49       2.29  

Williston Basin

      1.53       0.65       (1.60     (0.48     —    

Eagle Ford

      5.76       4.08       3.25       3.15       2.38  

Powder River Basin

      6.10       4.15       3.54       5.27       2.70  

Other

      4.11       2.60       2.74       2.57       2.87  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      4.68       3.55       2.35       2.84       1.96  

Cash settlements

      (1.42     (0.78     (0.15     (0.15     0.00  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 3.26     $ 2.77     $ 2.20     $ 2.69     $ 1.96  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (Per Boe)

           

Delaware Basin

    $ 54.28     $ 48.29     $ 42.84     $ 40.95     $ 26.94  

Anadarko Basin

      41.39       35.62       30.34       25.35       19.79  

Williston Basin

      53.44       48.55       43.98       40.79       —    

Eagle Ford

      56.06       47.40       42.84       38.90       25.97  

Powder River Basin

      63.45       55.93       52.55       47.58       31.08  

Other

      73.63       70.49       65.37       50.58       37.67  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price without hedges

      53.12       47.08       41.75       39.14       25.63  

Cash settlements

      (8.78     (6.60     (7.11     (5.17     (0.86
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Realized price, including cash settlements

    $ 44.34     $ 40.48     $ 34.64     $ 33.97     $ 24.77  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

ASSET MARGINS

 

BENCHMARK PRICES

(average prices)    2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Oil ($/Bbl) – West Texas Intermediate (Cushing)

    $ 76.91     $ 70.64     $ 66.04     $ 57.87     $ 42.65  

Natural Gas ($/Mcf) – Henry Hub

    $ 5.84     $ 4.02     $ 2.83     $ 2.71     $ 2.67  

NGL ($/Bbl) – Mont Belvieu Blended

    $ 40.39     $ 36.85     $ 28.54     $ 25.81     $ 20.01  

PER-UNIT CASH MARGIN BY ASSET (per Boe)

           
     2021     2020  
     Quarter 4     Quarter 3     Quarter 2     Quarter 1     Quarter 4  

Delaware Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 54.28     $ 48.29     $ 42.84     $ 40.95     $ 26.94  

Lease operating expenses

      (4.02     (3.52     (3.91     (3.97     (2.38

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (2.27     (2.18     (2.06     (1.96     (2.40

Production & property taxes

      (3.40     (3.31     (3.08     (2.95     (2.08
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 44.59     $ 39.28     $ 33.79     $ 32.07     $ 20.08  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Anadarko Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 41.39     $ 35.62     $ 30.34     $ 25.35     $ 19.79  

Lease operating expenses

      (2.70     (2.58     (2.96     (3.82     (2.57

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (6.60     (6.14     (6.06     (6.31     (8.39

Production & property taxes

      (2.44     (1.70     (1.46     (1.21     (0.55
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 29.65     $ 25.20     $ 19.86     $ 14.01     $ 8.28  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Williston Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 53.44     $ 48.55     $ 43.98     $ 40.79     $ —    

Lease operating expenses

      (5.76     (5.83     (4.87     (5.13     —    

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (2.09     (2.13     (1.86     (2.14     —    

Production & property taxes

      (4.64     (4.47     (4.27     (3.82     —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 40.95     $ 36.12     $ 32.98     $ 29.70     $ —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Eagle Ford

           

Realized price

    $ 56.06     $ 47.40     $ 42.84     $ 38.90     $ 25.97  

Lease operating expenses

      (3.78     (3.43     (3.47     (3.89     (2.79

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (6.65     (4.17     (5.56     (6.73     (5.89

Production & property taxes

      (2.93     (1.99     (1.93     (1.71     (0.16
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 42.70     $ 37.81     $ 31.88     $ 26.57     $ 17.13  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Powder River Basin

           

Realized price

    $ 63.45     $ 55.93     $ 52.55     $ 47.58     $ 31.08  

Lease operating expenses

      (7.49     (8.09     (6.65     (7.45     (5.47

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (2.86     (2.93     (3.02     (2.66     (3.01

Production & property taxes

      (7.49     (6.73     (6.10     (5.48     (3.91
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 45.61     $ 38.18     $ 36.78     $ 31.99     $ 18.69  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Other

           

Realized price

    $ 73.63     $ 70.49     $ 65.37     $ 50.58     $ 37.67  

Lease operating expenses

      (13.34     (16.42     (16.69     (17.15     (15.35

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (0.31     (0.35     (0.58     (0.62     (0.59

Production & property taxes

      (4.84     (4.19     (5.25     (4.60     (3.38
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 55.14     $ 49.53     $ 42.85     $ 28.21     $ 18.35  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Devon – Total

           

Realized price

    $ 53.12     $ 47.08     $ 41.75     $ 39.14     $ 25.63  

Lease operating expenses

      (4.18     (3.85     (4.06     (4.44     (2.97

Gathering, processing & transportation

      (3.08     (2.81     (2.85     (2.87     (4.23

Production & property taxes

      (3.49     (3.25     (3.05     (2.88     (1.66
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Field-level cash margin

    $ 42.37     $ 37.17     $ 31.79     $ 28.95     $ 16.77  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

NON-GAAP MEASURES

 

(all monetary values in millions, except per share amounts)

Devon’s earnings materials include non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings materials, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The earnings materials may include forward-looking non-GAAP measures. The company is unable to provide reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures, because components of the calculations are inherently unpredictable, such as changes to current assets and liabilities, the timing of changes in capital accruals, unknown future events and estimating certain future GAAP measures. The inability to reliably quantify certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the usefulness and accuracy of a reconciliation.

CORE EARNINGS

Devon’s reported net earnings include items of income and expense that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the company’s financial results. Accordingly, the company also uses the measures of core earnings (loss) and core earnings (loss) per share attributable to Devon. Devon believes these non-GAAP measures facilitate comparisons of its performance to earnings estimates published by securities analysts. Devon also believes these non-GAAP measures can facilitate comparisons of its performance between periods and to the performance of its peers. The following table summarizes the effects of these items on full year and fourth-quarter 2021 earnings.

 

     Year Ended December 31, 2021     Quarter Ended December 31, 2021  
     Before-
tax		     After-
tax		     After
Noncontrolling
Interests		     Per
Diluted
Share		     Before-
tax		     After-
tax		     After
Noncontrolling
Interests		     Per
Diluted
Share		  

Total

                 

Earnings (GAAP)

    $ 2,898     $ 2,833     $ 2,813     $ 4.19     $ 1,662     $ 1,512     $ 1,506     $ 2.23  

Adjustments:

                 

Asset dispositions

      (168     (129     (129     (0.19     (49     (38     (38     (0.06

Asset and exploration impairments

      6       5       5       0.01       3       3       3       —    

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

      —         (639     (639     (0.95     —         (160     (160     (0.23

Change in tax legislation

      —         60       60       0.09       —         (2     (2     —    

Fair value changes in financial instruments

      82       63       63       0.09       (515     (397     (397     (0.59

Restructuring and transaction costs

      258       224       224       0.33       28       23       23       0.04  

Early retirement of debt

      (30     (23     (23     (0.04     —         —         —         —    
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 3,046     $ 2,394     $ 2,374     $ 3.53     $ 1,129     $ 941     $ 935     $ 1.39  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED

Devon defines return on capital employed as pre-interest core earnings divided by average capital employed. Devon believes return on capital employed provides a useful measure of how efficiently the company is using its capital to generate profits. Average capital employed is the average of the capital employed as of the beginning and ending of the relevant period, with capital employed calculated as debt plus stockholders’ equity attributable to Devon less cash and cash equivalents. The beginning balance of capital employed is calculated pro forma for the WPX merger, which closed on January 7, 2021.

 

     Year Ended  
     December 31, 2021  

Earnings (GAAP)

    $ 2,813  

Non-GAAP adjustments (1)

      (439
  

 

 

  

Core earnings (Non-GAAP)

      2,374  

Net financing costs (GAAP)

      329  

Less gain on early retirement of debt

      30  
  

 

 

  

Adjusted net financing costs (Non-GAAP)

      359  

Less tax impact (21%)

      (77
  

 

 

  

After-tax adjusted net financing costs (Non-GAAP)

      282  
  

 

 

  

Pre-interest core earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 2,656  
  

 

 

  

Beginning balance:

   

Devon legacy

    $ 4,298  

Assumed in merger

      3,562  
  

 

 

  

Gross debt

      7,860  

Devon legacy

      2,885  

Equity consideration in merger

      5,432  
  

 

 

  

Stockholders’ equity

      8,317  

Devon legacy

      (2,237

Acquired in merger

      (344
  

 

 

  

Less cash

      (2,581
  

 

 

  

Beginning capital employed

    $ 13,596  
  

 

 

  

Ending balance:

   

Gross debt

    $ 6,482  

Stockholders’ equity

      9,262  

Less cash

      (2,271
  

 

 

  

Ending capital employed

    $ 13,473  
  

 

 

  

Average capital employed

    $ 13,535  
  

 

 

  

ROCE

      20
  

 

 

  

 

(1)

Non-GAAP adjustments detail can be found in the core earnings table on previous page.

EBITDAX

Devon believes EBITDAX provides information useful in assessing operating and financial performance across periods. Devon computes EBITDAX as net earnings from continuing operations before income tax expense; financing costs, net; exploration expenses; depreciation, depletion and amortization; asset impairments; asset disposition gains and losses; non-cash share-based compensation; non-cash valuation changes for derivatives and financial instruments; restructuring and transaction costs; accretion on discounted liabilities; and other items not related to normal operations. EBITDAX as defined by Devon may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should be considered in conjunction with net earnings from continuing operations.

 

     FY ‘21     Q4 ‘21     Q3 ‘21     Q2 ‘21     Q1 ‘21  

Net earnings (GAAP)

    $ 2,833     $ 1,512     $ 844     $ 261     $ 216  

Financing costs, net

      329       86       86       80       77  

Income tax expense (benefit)

      65       150       120       43       (248

Exploration expenses

      14       5       3       3       3  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

      2,158       577       578       536       467  

Asset dispositions

      (168     (49     —         (87     (32

Share-based compensation

      77       19       18       20       20  

Derivative and financial instrument non-cash valuation changes

      82       (515     (35     336       296  

Restructuring and transaction costs

      258       28       18       23       189  

Accretion on discounted liabilities and other

      (43     (2     2       (14     (29
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

    $ 5,605     $ 1,811     $ 1,634     $ 1,201     $ 959  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Annualized EBITDAX for first-quarter (Non-GAAP)

            $ 3,836  

 

LOGO

 

NET DEBT

Devon defines net debt as debt less cash, cash equivalents and cash restricted for discontinued operations. Devon believes that netting these sources of cash against debt provides a clearer picture of the future demands on cash from Devon to repay debt.

 

     December 31, 2021      September 30, 2021      June 30, 2021      March 31, 2021  

Total debt (GAAP)

    $ 6,482      $ 6,492      $ 6,502      $ 7,268  

Less:

            

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

      (2,271      (2,321      (1,539      (1,878
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

    $ 4,211      $ 4,171      $ 4,963      $ 5,390  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

NET DEBT-TO-EBITDAX

Devon defines net debt-to-EBITDAX as net debt divided by an annualized EBITDAX measure. Devon believes this ratio provides information useful to investors in assessing the company’s credit position and debt leverage.

 

     December 31, 2021      March 31, 2021  

Net debt (Non-GAAP)

    $ 4,211      $ 5,390  

2021 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) (1)

    $ 5,605      $ 3,836  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net debt-to-EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

      0.8        1.4  
  

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

(1)

The first quarter EBITDAX is an annualized measure. See the EBITDAX table on the previous page for details.

FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Devon defines free cash flow as total operating cash flow less capital expenditures, and Devon defines adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow less cash restructuring and transaction costs. Devon believes that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow provide a useful measure of available cash generated by operating activities for other investing and financing activities.

 

     Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2021		     Quarter Ended
Sep. 30, 2021		     Quarter Ended
Jun. 30, 2021		     Quarter Ended
Mar. 31, 2021		     Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2020		  

Total operating cash flow (GAAP)

    $ 1,616     $ 1,598     $ 1,093     $ 592     $ 358  

Less capital expenditures:

           

Capital expenditures

      (512     (474     (504     (499     (217
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

      1,104       1,124       589       93       141  

Cash restructuring and transaction costs (Non-GAAP)

      28       14       23       167       17  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

    $ 1,132     $ 1,138     $ 612     $ 260     $ 158  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

REINVESTMENT RATE

Devon defines reinvestment rate as accrued capital expenditures divided by operating cash flow. Devon believes this measure provides useful information to our investors as an indicator of the capital demands of our business relative to the cash flow generated from normal business operations.

 

     Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021		  

Capital expenditures (accrued)

    $ 521  

Operating cash flow

    $ 1,616  
  

 

 

  

Reinvestment rate (Non-GAAP)

      32
  

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

VARIABLE DIVIDEND CALCULATION

Devon may pay a variable dividend up to 50 percent of its excess cash flow. Each quarter’s excess cash flow is computed as adjusted cash flow less capital expenditures and the fixed dividend.

 

     Quarter Ended
December 31, 2021		  

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

    $ 1,616  

Changes in assets and liabilities, net

      74  
  

 

 

  

Cash from operations before balance sheet changes (Non-GAAP)

      1,690  

Cash restructuring and transaction costs (Non-GAAP)

      28  
  

 

 

  

Adjusted cash flow (Non-GAAP)

      1,718  

Capital expenditures (Accrued)

      (521
  

 

 

  

Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

      1,197  

Fixed quarterly dividend ($0.11/share)

      (73
  

 

 

  

Excess free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

    $ 1,124  

~50% Pay out (Board Discretion: Up to 50%)

      ~50
  

 

 

  

Total variable dividend

    $ 557  
  

 

 

  

 

LOGO

 

FIRST-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE

 

PRODUCTION GUIDANCE(1)

 

     Quarter 1 (1)      Full Year  
     Low      High      Low      High  

Oil (MBbls/d)

      280        290        285        295  

Natural gas liquids (MBbls/d)

      133        137        138        148  

Gas (MMcf/d)

      880        920        880        940  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total oil equivalent (MBoe/d)

      560        580        570        600  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

(1)

Production in the first quarter of 2022 is estimated to be reduced by 3 percent or 15,000 Boe per day due to the impact of severe winter weather.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE

 

     Quarter 1      Full Year  
(in millions)    Low      High      Low      High  

Upstream capital

    $ 475      $ 515      $ 1,900      $ 2,200  

Environmental capital

      25        35        80        120  

Midstream & other capital

      40        60        80        120  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total capital

    $ 540      $ 610      $ 2,060      $ 2,440  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

PRICE REALIZATIONS GUIDANCE

 

     Quarter 1     Full Year  
     Low     High     Low     High  

Oil - % of WTI

      92     100     92     100

NGL - % of WTI

      35     45     35     45

Natural gas - % of Henry Hub

      80     90     80     90

OTHER GUIDANCE ITEMS

 

     Quarter 1     Full Year  
($ millions, except Boe and %)    Low     High     Low     High  

Marketing & midstream operating profit

    $ (10   $ 10     $ (30   $ —    

LOE & GP&T per BOE

    $ 7.50     $ 7.90     $ 7.25     $ 7.75  

Production & property taxes as % of upstream sales

      7.0     8.0     7.0     8.0

Exploration expenses

    $ —       $ 5     $ 5     $ 15  

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

    $ 475     $ 525     $ 2,050     $ 2,150  

General & administrative expenses

    $ 85     $ 95     $ 330     $ 350  

Net financing costs, net

    $ 80     $ 90     $ 335     $ 345  

Other expenses

    $ —       $ 10     $ —       $ 40  

Total income tax rate(2)

      20     25     20     25

 

(2)

Assumes a mid-single digit current tax rate for the first quarter and full-year 2022.

 

LOGO

 

CONTINGENT PAYMENTS FOR BARNETT SHALE DIVESTITURE (4-year period beginning in 2021)

 

 

WTI Threshold      WTI Annual Earnout Amount      Henry Hub Threshold      Henry Hub Annual Earnout
Amount		  
$ 50.00      $ 10,000,000      $ 2.75      $ 20,000,000  
$ 55.00      $ 12,500,000      $ 3.00      $ 25,000,000  
$ 60.00      $ 15,000,000      $ 3.25      $ 35,000,000  
$ 65.00      $ 20,000,000      $ 3.50      $ 45,000,000  

2022 & 2023 HEDGING POSITIONS

 

Oil Commodity Hedges

 

     Price Swaps      Price Collars  

Period

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted
Average Price
($/Bbl)		      Volume
(Bbls/d)		      Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/Bbl)		      Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price ($/Bbl)		  

Q1 2022

      38,500      $ 44.40        32,250      $ 44.43      $ 54.43  

Q2 2022

      36,000      $ 44.63        36,000      $ 49.59      $ 65.18  

Q3 2022

      35,000      $ 44.61        38,500      $ 55.19      $ 70.90  

Q4 2022

      35,000      $ 44.61        24,000      $ 59.42      $ 78.60  

Q1-Q4 2023

      —        $ —          2,589      $ 56.92      $ 86.09  

Oil Basis Swaps

 

Period

   

Index

    Volume (Bbls/d)      Weighted Average
Differential to WTI
($/Bbl)		  

Q1-Q4 2022

    BRENT/WTI Spread      1,000      $ (7.75

Q1-Q4 2022

    NYMEX Roll      29,000      $ 0.45  

Natural Gas Commodity Hedges - Henry Hub

 

     Price Swaps      Price Collars  

Period

    Volume (MMBtu/d)      Weighted
Average Price
($/MMBtu)		      Volume
(MMBtu/d)		      Weighted
Average Floor
Price ($/MMBtu)		      Weighted
Average Ceiling
Price
($/MMBtu)		  

Q1 2022

      114,000      $ 2.72        173,000      $ 2.58      $ 3.08  

Q2 2022

      110,000      $ 2.79        221,000      $ 2.84      $ 3.70  

Q3 2022

      110,000      $ 2.79        184,000      $ 2.87      $ 3.81  

Q4 2022

      110,000      $ 2.79        128,000      $ 3.05      $ 4.18  

Q1-Q4 2023

      4,959      $ 3.65        34,967      $ 3.32      $ 4.85  

Natural Gas Basis Swaps

 

Period

    Index    Volume (MMBtu/d)      Weighted Average
Differential to Henry
Hub ($/MMBtu)		  

Q1-Q4 2022

    WAHA      70,000      $ (0.57

Q1-Q4 2023

    WAHA      70,000      $ (0.51

Devon’s oil derivatives settle against the average of the prompt month NYMEX West Texas Intermediate futures price. Devon’s natural gas derivatives settle against the Inside FERC first of the month Henry Hub index. Commodity hedge positions are shown as of February 11, 2022.

 

