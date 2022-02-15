Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Devon possesses an investment-grade balance sheet and excellent liquidity. In 2021, the company took steps to strengthen its financial position by retiring $1.2 billion of outstanding debt. At Dec. 31, 2021, the company had $2.3 billion of cash on hand and intends to further improve its balance sheet by retiring low-premium debt of up to $1.0 billion in 2022 and 2023.

OPERATING RESULTS

Devon’s total production averaged 611,000 oil-equivalent barrels (Boe) per day in the fourth quarter, exceeding guidance by 3 percent. This positive variance was across all products and driven by high-margin production growth in the Delaware Basin.

The company’s fourth-quarter capital program averaged 16 operated drilling rigs and 4 completion crews, with over 80 percent of activity residing in the Delaware Basin. This level of capital investment was in-line with plan and resulted in an upstream capital spend of $486 million. Midstream, land and other capital requirements totaled $35 million in the quarter.

The benefits of an oil-weighted production mix, coupled with low operating costs, led to field-level cash margins expanding to $42.37 per Boe in the quarter. This result is a 14 percent improvement from the previous quarter.

The capture of merger synergies improved Devon’s corporate cost structure by 31 percent year-over-year, on a pro forma basis. This performance was driven by lower personnel expenses and reduced financing costs.

ASSET-LEVEL HIGHLIGHTS

Delaware Basin: Production averaged 416,000 Boe per day, a 34 percent increase from the first quarter of 2021 when the WPX merger closed. The volume growth in the quarter was driven by 65 new wells that achieved first production across Devon’s 400,000 net acre position in New Mexico and Texas.

A key operating highlight in the quarter was the development of the Avalon Shale within Devon’s Cotton Draw leasehold in New Mexico. This grouping of 6 wells significantly exceeded pre-drill expectations, with average 30-day rates reaching up to 3,600 Boe per day. In addition to the strong well productivity, returns were enhanced by completed well costs that averaged $6.5 million per well.

In 2022, Devon expects to operate an average of 14 rigs and bring online approximately 220 new wells in the Delaware Basin. Approximately 60 percent of activity will be directed toward development opportunities in New Mexico, with the remaining investment allocated to well-delineated opportunities across the company’s acreage in Texas.

Anadarko Basin: Production averaged 78,000 Boe per day, with gas and NGLs representing over 80 percent of the product mix. In 2021, Devon operated two drilling rigs in the basin supported by a $100 million drilling carry with Dow. This carry-enhanced activity resulted in the company spudding 31 wells, with 16 wells commencing first production during the year.

Per-well capital costs from activity in 2021 decreased by 25 percent versus legacy results in the field, and initial well productivity has exceeded type curve expectations by 35 percent. These positive operating results were driven by improvements in completion design and the up-spacing of development units.

In 2022, Devon plans to accelerate activity to a three-rig drilling program and bring online approximately 40 new wells across its acreage position. The carried returns from this program compete with any asset in the company’s portfolio.

Williston Basin: Production averaged 55,000 Boe per day (64 percent oil). In 2021, with a capital program tailored to mitigate production declines and optimize margins, this asset generated approximately $700 million of free cash flow for the company. In the upcoming year, Devon plans to deploy comparable levels of capital activity and bring online 15 to 20 new wells.

Eagle Ford: Fourth-quarter production averaged 38,000 Boe per day. Capital activity in the quarter was highlighted by the commencement of production on 7 new wells in the volatile oil window of the play. This low-risk development activity resulted in average 30-day production rates of 2,700 Boe per day. Completed well costs for these wells averaged $6 million per well. Devon and its partner plan to run a two-rig drilling program in 2022 to maintain consistent production throughout the year.

2