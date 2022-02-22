8 hours ago
Energy prices surge on Ukraine crisis with oil closing in on $100
8 hours ago
Emerging energy and technology took the spotlight at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
10 hours ago
Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough
11 hours ago
Dakota Access pipeline suffers U.S. Supreme Court setback
12 hours ago
Vitol CEO sees oil above $100 for a ‘prolonged period’ this year
13 hours ago
Germany freezes Nord Stream 2 gas project as Ukraine crisis deepens

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
APA Corp false 0001841666 0001841666 2022-02-21 2022-02-21

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 21, 2022

 

 

APA CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   001-40144   86-1430562

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

2000 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 100

Houston, Texas 77056-4400

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (713) 296-6000

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.625 par value   APA   Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section 18, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as set forth by specific reference in such filing.

 

Item 2.02.

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 21, 2022, APA Corporation issued a press release announcing financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

 

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

(d)

Exhibits.

 

Exhibit No.    Description
99.1    Press Release of APA Corporation dated February 21, 2022.
104    Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

    APA CORPORATION
Date: February 22, 2022     By:  

/s/ Rebecca A. Hoyt

      Rebecca A. Hoyt
      Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Controller
      (Principal Accounting Officer)

Exhibit 99.1

 

LOGO     NEWS RELEASE

APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021

Financial and Operational Results

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

 

   

Reported production of 386,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 331,000 BOE per day;

 

   

Delivered net cash from operating activities of $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDAX of $1.3 billion;

 

   

Initiated a 60% capital return framework for shareholders, raised dividend for the second time in 2021, and repurchased $847 million of stock at an average price of $27.13 per share;

 

   

Modernized production sharing contracts in Egypt, which will result in production and free cash flow uplift;

 

   

Advanced path to first oil development on Block 58 in Suriname with successful Sapakara South-1 flow test, and subsequent to the quarter, announced discovery at Krabdagu;

 

   

Exceeded U.S. production guidance with strong well performance in the Permian; and

 

   

Announced elimination of routine flaring in onshore U.S. operations, achieving this critical ESG goal three months ahead of schedule.

2022 and Longer-Term Outlook and Objectives

 

   

Expecting to generate approximately $6.5 billion of FCF over the next three years based on a WTI price of $78/barrel (3-year strip);

 

   

Budgeting 2022 upstream capital investment of $1.6 billion, of which $200 million is dedicated to exploration and appraisal activities, primarily in Suriname; planning similar level of capital activity in 2023 and 2024;

 

   

Continuing to streamline portfolio; $805 million mineral rights sales package in the Delaware Basin to close by the end of February;

 

   

Establishing new short-term incentive compensation-linked ESG goals for 2022 including reducing upstream routine flaring in Egypt by 40%;

 

   

initiating new programs to promote and deliver increased supplier diversity; and

 

   

developing a future of work strategy with workplace and technology enhancements; and

 

   

Introducing a long-term incentive compensation ESG goal to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tonnes annually from projects by 2024.

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2022 – APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2021.

During the fourth-quarter 2021, APA reported net income attributable to common stock of $382 million, or $1.05 per share on a fully diluted basis. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, APA’s fourth-quarter earnings totaled $468 million or $1.29 on a diluted share basis. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion and adjusted EBITDAX was $1.3 billion.

 

1

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS — PAGE 2 of 6

 

For the full-year 2021, APA reported net income of $973 million, or $2.59 per diluted common share. On an adjusted basis, APA’s 2021 earnings totaled $1.46 billion or $3.90 per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $3.5 billion, and adjusted EBITDAX was $4.57 billion.

“2021 was an important turning point for APA with several key financial and operational accomplishments positioning us very well for the future,” said John J. Christmann IV, APA’s chief executive officer and president. “We generated approximately $1.8 billion in free cash flow and significantly strengthened our balance sheet, reducing upstream net debt by $1.2 billion. We also implemented a robust capital return framework, as we repurchased 8.5% of outstanding shares in the fourth quarter and raised the dividend twice during the year. The modernized production sharing contract in Egypt, which we finalized in late December, provides a foundation for increased investment and long-term production and free cash flow growth in one of our most important operating areas. Additionally, the discovery we announced today with our Krabdagu exploration well in Suriname marks another important step on our path to a first oil development in Suriname.”

Streamlining the Portfolio

APA continued to streamline its portfolio in 2021, selling $256 million of noncore assets in the Permian Basin. The company also recently signed an agreement to sell $805 million of mineral rights in the Delaware Basin, which is expected to close by the end of February.

The previously announced business combination between Altus Midstream and BCP Raptor Holdco LP, the parent company of EagleClaw Midstream, is on schedule to close by the end of February and provides APA with the option to sell up to four million shares of its ownership interest in the near-term. Together with the expected proceeds from the mineral sale this would make more than $1 billion of cash available for debt reduction, share repurchases and/or other corporate purposes.

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS — PAGE 3 of 6

 

ESG Achievements and Future Initiatives

APA is committed to progressing ESG initiatives in the areas where the company can achieve the greatest direct impact: air, water, communities and people. In 2021, APA established aggressive ESG goals tied to short-term incentive compensation for all employees. The company accomplished all of its 2021 ESG goals, most notably the elimination of routine flaring in U.S. onshore operations. For 2022, APA is introducing a number of new compensation-linked, short-term ESG goals, including: reducing upstream routine flaring in Egypt by 40%; establishing a supplier diversity program; and implementing a future-of-work strategy to enhance the employee work experience. The company is also establishing a first ever, long-term incentive compensation target linked to reducing emissions over the next three years.

Long-Term Capital Budget and Outlook

Based on the current pricing outlook, in 2022, APA plans to invest $1.6 billion in upstream oil and gas capital, which includes approximately $200 million dedicated to exploration and appraisal activities, primarily in Suriname. In aggregate, capital investment will approximate $5 billion from 2022 to 2024. This capital spend should return the company to around 2019, pre-Covid production levels on an adjusted basis in 2024.

Year-End 2021 Proved Reserves

Worldwide estimated proved reserves totaled 913 million BOE at year-end 2021, up 4% from year-end 2020. More than 90% of APA’s estimated proved reserves at year-end 2021 were classified as proved developed. During the year, APA added approximately 102 million BOE in field extensions and discoveries. Production and divestitures reduced proved reserves by 142 million BOE and 28 million BOE, respectively. Revised proved reserves increased by 107 million BOE driven by price and benefits associated with the modernized PSC terms in Egypt.

Conference Call

APA will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Tuesday, Feb. 22. The conference call will be webcast from APA’s website at www.apacorp.com and investor.apacorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time Feb. 22. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7959588. Sign up for email alerts to be reminded of the webcast at investor.apacorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription.

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS — PAGE 4 of 6

 

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com. Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apacorp.com.

Additional Information

Additional information follows, including reconciliations of adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measures) to GAAP measures and information regarding adjusted production. APA’s quarterly supplement is available at http://www.apacorp.com/financialdata.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

APA’s financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, upstream capital investment, net debt, cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS — PAGE 5 of 6

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possibly,” “potential,” “projects,” “prospects,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations, and objectives for operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See “Risk Factors” in Apache Corporation’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021, and in APA’s Form 10-K in the year ended December 31, 2021 when filed, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. APA and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cautionary Note to Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC’s definitions for such terms. APA may use certain terms in this news release, such as “resources,” “potential resources,” “resource potential,” “estimated net reserves,” “recoverable reserves,” and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit APA from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of

APA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS — PAGE 6 of 6

 

expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020 (and APA’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021, when filed) available from APA at www.apacorp.com or by writing APA at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark

Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi

Website: www.apacorp.com

Click here for the full release with quarterly financial statements.

APA CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

 

     For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		     For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
     2021     2020     2021     2020  

REVENUES AND OTHER:

         

Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues

         

Oil revenues

    $  1,271     $ 776     $ 4,585     $ 3,106  

Natural gas revenues

      376       181       1,207       598  

Natural gas liquids revenues

      221       101       706       333  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     1,868       1,058       6,498       4,037  

Purchased oil and gas sales

      431       161       1,487       398  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total revenues

      2,299       1,219       7,985       4,435  

Derivative instrument gain (loss), net

      49       39       94       (223

Gain (loss) on divestitures, net

      2       8       67       32  

Loss on previously sold Gulf of Mexico properties

      —         —         (446     —    

Other, net

      53       23       228       64  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     2,403       1,289       7,928       4,308  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

OPERATING EXPENSES:

         

Lease operating expenses

      350       269       1,241       1,127  

Gathering, processing, and transmission

      77       68       264       274  

Purchased oil and gas costs

      428       150       1,580       357  

Taxes other than income

      55       33       204       123  

Exploration

      46       87       155       274  

General and administrative

      137       76       376       290  

Transaction, reorganization, and separation

      14       10       22       54  

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization:

         

Oil and gas property and equipment

      315       359       1,255       1,643  

Other assets

      17       31       105       129  

Asset retirement obligation accretion

      28       28       113       109  

Impairments

      190       9       208       4,501  

Financing costs, net

      92       99       514       267  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  
     1,749       1,219       6,037       9,148  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

      654       70       1,891       (4,840

Current income tax provision

      189       56       652       176  

Deferred income tax benefit

      (20     (41     (74     (112
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

      485       55       1,313       (4,904

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      42       17       174       (121

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest - Altus

      (28     8       4       1  

Net income attributable to Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      89       20       162       76  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCK

    $ 382     $ 10     $ 973     $ (4,860
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:

         

Basic

    $ 1.06     $ 0.03     $ 2.60     $ (12.86

Diluted

    $ 1.05     $ (0.04   $ 2.59     $ (12.86

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:

         

Basic

      361       378       374       378  

Diluted

      362       378       375       378  

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

    $ 0.125     $  0.025     $  0.2375       0.10  

 

Page 1

APA CORPORATION

PRODUCTION INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended      % Change     For the Year Ended  
     December 31,
2021		      September 30,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      4Q21 to
3Q21		     4Q21 to
4Q20		     December 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		  

OIL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      74,673        75,526        73,946        -1     1     75,205        88,249  

Egypt (1, 2)

      68,261        69,830        69,351        -2     -2     70,349        75,384  

North Sea

      35,873        33,783        50,525        6     -29     36,265        50,386  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      104,134        103,613        119,876        1     -13     106,614        125,770  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      178,807        179,139        193,822        0     -8     181,819        214,019  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NATURAL GAS VOLUME - Mcf per day

                   

United States

      514,894        546,058        533,158        -6     -3     527,461        561,731  

Egypt (1, 2)

      277,142        243,294        275,663        14     1     263,653        274,175  

North Sea

      34,124        33,752        56,883        1     -40     38,565        57,464  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      311,266        277,046        332,546        12     -6     302,218        331,639  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      826,160        823,104        865,704        0     -5     829,679        893,370  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NGL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      67,502        70,962        70,170        -5     -4     66,232        74,136  

Egypt (1, 2)

      492        496        581        -1     -15     531        754  

North Sea

      1,136        1,200        1,901        -5     -40     1,199        1,936  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      1,628        1,696        2,482        -4     -34     1,730        2,690  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      69,130        72,658        72,652        -5     -5     67,962        76,826  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

BOE per day

                   

United States

      227,991        237,498        232,975        -4     -2     229,348        256,007  

Egypt (1, 2)

      114,943        110,875        115,876        4     -1     114,821        121,834  

North Sea

      42,696        40,608        61,907        5     -31     43,892        61,899  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International (1)

      157,639        151,483        177,783        4     -11     158,713        183,733  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total (1)

      385,630        388,981        410,758        -1     -6     388,061        439,740  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total excluding noncontrolling interests

      346,944        351,955        372,058        -1     -7     349,645        399,026  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

(1)  Includes net production volumes attributed to our noncontrolling partner in Egypt below:

   

Oil (b/d)

      22,875        23,309        23,167            23,504        25,206  

Gas (Mcf/d)

      93,883        81,309        92,036            88,409        91,540  

NGL (b/d)

      164        165        194            177        251  

BOE per day

      38,686        37,026        38,700        4     0     38,416        40,714  

(2)  Egypt Gross Production

   

Oil (b/d)

      133,925        134,128        141,251            134,711        164,104  

Gas (Mcf/d)

      600,919        564,354        617,465            586,663        641,069  

NGL (b/d)

      876        776        1,115            854        1,429  

BOE per day

      234,954        228,963        245,277        3     -4     233,342        272,378  

 

Page 2

APA CORPORATION

ADJUSTED PRODUCTION INFORMATION

Adjusted production excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results for the periods presented. Adjusted production excludes production attributable to 1) noncontrolling interest in Egypt and 2) Egypt tax barrels. Management uses adjusted production to evaluate the company’s operational trends and performance and believes it is useful to investors and other third parties.

 

     For the Quarter Ended      % Change     For the Year Ended  
     December 31,
2021		      September 30,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      4Q21 to
3Q21		     4Q21 to
4Q20		     December 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		  

OIL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      74,673        75,526        73,946        -1     1     75,205        88,249  

Egypt

      35,017        35,450        41,229        -1     -15     36,053        46,581  

North Sea

      35,873        33,783        50,525        6     -29     36,265        50,386  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      70,890        69,233        91,754        2     -23     72,318        96,967  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      145,563        144,759        165,700        1     -12     147,523        185,216  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NATURAL GAS VOLUME - Mcf per day

                   

United States

      514,894        546,058        533,158        -6     -3     527,461        561,731  

Egypt

      149,341        133,750        171,192        12     -13     145,178        173,694  

North Sea

      34,124        33,752        56,883        1     -40     38,565        57,464  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      183,465        167,502        228,075        10     -20     183,743        231,158  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      698,359        713,560        761,233        -2     -8     711,204        792,889  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

NGL VOLUME - Barrels per day

                   

United States

      67,502        70,962        70,170        -5     -4     66,232        74,136  

Egypt

      263        260        387        1     -32     283        503  

North Sea

      1,136        1,200        1,901        -5     -40     1,199        1,936  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      1,399        1,460        2,288        -4     -39     1,482        2,439  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      68,901        72,422        72,458        -5     -5     67,714        76,575  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

BOE per day

                   

United States

      227,991        237,498        232,975        -4     -2     229,348        256,007  

Egypt

      60,170        58,002        70,148        4     -14     60,532        76,032  

North Sea

      42,696        40,608        61,907        5     -31     43,892        61,899  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

International

      102,866        98,610        132,055        4     -22     104,424        137,931  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total

      330,857        336,108        365,030        -2     -9     333,772        393,938  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

         

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

Page 3

APA CORPORATION

PRICE INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended      For the Year Ended  
     December 31,
2021		      September 30,
2021		      December 31,
2020		      December 31,
2021		      December 31,
2020		  

AVERAGE OIL PRICE PER BARREL

               

United States

    $  76.32      $  69.69      $  41.05      $  67.37      $  37.42  

Egypt

      80.71        72.37        43.82        70.33        39.95  

North Sea

      78.94        74.94        45.45        69.67        42.88  

International

      80.13        73.20        44.52        70.10        41.13  

Total

      78.52        71.72        43.21        68.97        39.60  

AVERAGE NATURAL GAS PRICE PER MCF

               

United States

    $ 4.67      $ 3.75      $ 1.68      $ 3.92      $ 1.22  

Egypt

      2.82        2.82        2.77        2.81        2.79  

North Sea

      26.34        13.40        5.40        12.96        3.19  

International

      5.40        4.11        3.22        4.10        2.86  

Total

      4.95        3.87        2.27        3.99        1.83  

AVERAGE NGL PRICE PER BARREL

               

United States

    $ 33.92      $ 30.85      $ 14.45      $ 27.85      $ 11.21  

Egypt

      62.32        52.02        34.46        48.84        27.83  

North Sea

      73.33        56.64        33.38        54.30        29.73  

International

      70.00        55.29        33.63        52.62        29.20  

Total

      34.77        31.42        15.11        28.48        11.84  

 

Page 4

APA CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(In millions)

SUMMARY EXPLORATION EXPENSE INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		      For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
     2021      2020      2021      2020  

Unproved leasehold impairments

    $ 5      $ 15      $ 31      $ 101  

Dry hole expense

      25        58        66        110  

Geological and geophysical expense

      4        6        18        20  

Exploration overhead and other

      12        8        40        43  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  
   $ 46      $ 87      $ 155      $ 274  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

SUMMARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

     For the Quarter Ended
December 31,		     For the Year Ended
December 31,		  
     2021     2020     2021     2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $ 1,085     $ 498     $ 3,496     $ 1,388  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Additions to upstream oil and gas property

      (314     (196     (1,110     (1,274

Additions to Altus gathering, processing, and transmission facilities

      (1     (1     (3     (28

Contributions to Altus equity method interests

      (1     (41     (28     (327

Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties

      17       34       256       166  

Other, net

      8       14       52       (3
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash used in investing activities

    $ (291   $ (190   $ (833   $ (1,466
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Proceeds from Apache credit facility, net

      102       63       392       150  

Proceeds from Altus credit facility

      —         44       33       228  

Fixed rate debt borrowings

      —         —         —         1,238  

Payments on fixed-rate debt

      —         (263     (1,795     (1,243

Distributions to noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (76     (30     (279     (91

Distributions to Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      (12     (12     (46     (23

Dividends paid to APA common stockholders

      (24     (10     (52     (123

Treasury stock activity, net

      (847     —         (847     1  

Other

      (12     —         (29     (44
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

    $ (869   $ (208   $ (2,623   $ 93  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

 

     December 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		  

Cash and cash equivalents

    $ 302     $ 262  

Other current assets

      2,078       1,584  

Property and equipment, net

      8,335       8,819  

Decommissioning security for sold Gulf of Mexico properties

      640       —    

Other assets

      1,948       2,081  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total assets

    $ 13,303     $ 12,746  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Current debt - Apache *

    $ 215     $ 2  

Current liabilities

      1,902       1,306  

Long-term debt - Apache *

      6,638       8,146  

Long-term debt - Altus

      657       624  

Decommissioning contingency for sold Gulf of Mexico properties

      1,086       —    

Deferred credits and other noncurrent liabilities

      2,810       2,705  

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Altus Preferred Unit limited partners

      712       608  

APA shareholders’ deficit

      (1,595     (1,639

Noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      820       925  

Noncontrolling interest - Altus

      58       69  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Total Liabilities and equity

    $ 13,303     $ 12,746  
  

 

 

    

 

 

  

Common shares outstanding at end of period

      347       377  

 

*

Excludes Altus                

 

Page 5

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess APA’s expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of APA’s cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

 

     For the Quarter
Ended		      For the Year Ended  
     December 31,      December 31,  
     2021      2020      2021      2020  

Costs incurred in oil and gas property:

            

Acquisitions including Egypt modernization impacts

            

Proved

    $  (160)      $ —        $ (157)      $ 7  

Unproved

      23        1        29        4  

Exploration and development

      529        256        1,387        1,200  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property

    $ 392      $ 257      $ 1,259      $ 1,211  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment:

            

Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property

    $ 392      $  257      $  1,259      $  1,211  

Asset retirement obligations settled vs. incurred - oil and gas property

      (133      (22      (116      (5

Egypt PSC modernization impact

      145        —          145        —    

Capitalized interest

      (3      (1      (9      (2

Exploration seismic and administration costs

      (16      (14      (58      (63
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt

    $ 385      $ 220      $ 1,221      $ 1,141  

Less noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (51      (31      (159      (153
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total Upstream capital investment

    $ 334      $ 189      $ 1,062      $ 988  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and Free cash flow

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. APA uses these measures internally and provides this information because management believes it is useful in evaluating the company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt, as well as to compare our results from period to period. We believe these measures are also used by research analysts and investors to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and are frequently included in published research reports when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are additional measures of liquidity but are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Additionally, this presentation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter
Ended		      For the Year Ended  
     December 31,      December 31,  
     2021      2020      2021      2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $  1,085      $ 498      $ 3,496      $ 1,388  

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (95      2        (37      186  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

    $ 990      $ 500      $ 3,459      $ 1,574  

Adjustments to free cash flow:

            

Altus Midstream cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (63      (38      (211      (160

Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt

      (385      (220      (1,221      (1,141

Distributions to Sinopec noncontrolling interest

      (76      (30      (279      (91
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Upstream free cash flow

    $ 466      $ 212      $ 1,748      $ 182  

Cash dividends received from Altus Midstream

      19        —          75        —    
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Free cash flow

    $ 485      $ 212      $ 1,823      $ 182  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company’s ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended     For the Year Ended  
     December 31,     September 30,     December 31,     December 31,  
     2021     2021     2020     2021     2020  

Net cash provided by operating activities

    $  1,085     $ 771     $  498     $  3,496     $  1,388  

Adjustments:

           

Exploration expense other than dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments

      16       13       14       58       63  

Current income tax provision

      189       183       56       652       176  

Other adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities

      (34     (8     (57     (28     (102

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

      (95     95       2       (37     186  

Financing costs, net

      92       100       107       410       427  

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      14       4       10       22       54  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

    $ 1,267     $  1,158     $ 630     $ 4,573     $ 2,192  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

 

Page 6

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions)

Reconciliation of debt to net debt

Net debt, or outstanding debt obligations less cash and cash equivalents, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses net debt as a measure of the Company’s outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Altus Midstream LP credit facility is unsecured and is not guaranteed by APA or any of APA’s other subsidiaries.

 

     December 31, 2021      December 31, 2020  
     APA      Altus      APA      APA      Altus      APA  
     Upstream      Midstream      Consolidated      Upstream      Midstream      Consolidated  

Current debt - Apache

    $ 215      $  —        $ 215      $ 2      $  —        $ 2  

Long-term debt - Apache

      6,638        —          6,638        8,146        —          8,146  

Long-term debt - Altus

      —          657        657        —          624        624  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Total debt

      6,853        657        7,510        8,148        624        8,772  

Cash and cash equivalents

      170        132        302        238        24        262  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net debt

    $  6,683      $ 525      $  7,208      $  7,910      $ 600      $  8,510  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Reconciliation of Income attributable to common stock to Adjusted earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company’s operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

 

     For the Quarter Ended      For the Quarter Ended  
     December 31, 2021      December 31, 2020  
     Before      Tax      After      Diluted      Before      Tax      After      Diluted  
     Tax      Impact      Tax      EPS      Tax      Impact      Tax      EPS  

Net income including noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

    $  654      $  (169    $  485      $ 1.34      $ 70      $  (15    $ 55      $ 0.15  

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

      59        (45      14        0.04        37        (12      25        0.07  

Income attributable to Altus preferred unit limited partner

      89        —          89        0.25        20        —          20        0.05  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net income attributable to common stock - Basic

      506        (124      382        1.05        13        (3      10        0.03  

Effect of dilutive securities **

      —          —          —          —          (26      —          (26      (0.07
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

      506        (124      382        1.05        (13      (3      (16      (0.04

Adjustments: *

                        

Asset and unproved leasehold impairments

      195        (36      159        0.44        24        (5      19        0.05  

Noncontrolling interest impact on Altus impairments

      (33      7        (26      (0.07      —          —          —          —    

Noncontrolling interest & tax barrel impact on Egypt adjustments

      (10      —          (10      (0.03      (1      —          (1      —    

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments

      —          (42      (42      (0.12      —          (7      (7      (0.01

Gain on extinguishment of debt

      —          —          —          —          (8      2        (6      (0.02

Unrealized derivative instrument gain and related Altus Preferred impacts

      (20      16        (4      (0.01      (47      10        (37      (0.10

Effect of dilutive securities **

      —          —          —          —          26        —          26        0.07  

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      14        (4      10        0.03        10        (2      8        0.02  

Gain on divestitures, net

      (2      1        (1      —          (8      1        (7      (0.02

Drilling contract termination charges and other

      —          —          —          —          1        —          1        —    
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 650      $  (182    $ 468      $ 1.29      $  (16    $ (4    $  (20    $  (0.05
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

     For the Year Ended      For the Year Ended  
     December 31, 2021      December 31, 2020  
     Before      Tax      After      Diluted      Before      Tax      After      Diluted  
     Tax      Impact      Tax      EPS      Tax      Impact      Tax      EPS  

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests (GAAP)

    $  1,891      $  (578    $  1,313      $ 3.50      $  (4,840    $  (64    $  (4,904    $  (12.98

Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

      336        (158      178        0.48        (83      (37      (120      (0.32

Income attributable to Altus preferred unit limited partner

      162        —          162        0.43        76        —          76        0.20  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock - Basic

      1,393        (420      973        2.59        (4,833      (27      (4,860      (12.86

Effect of dilutive securities **

      —          —          —          —          —          —          —          —    
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Net income (loss) attributable to common stock

      1,393        (420      973        2.59        (4,833      (27      (4,860      (12.86

Adjustments: *

                        

Asset and unproved leasehold impairments

      239        (47      192        0.51        4,602        (856      3,746        9.90  

Noncontrolling interest impact on Altus impairments

      (33      7        (26      (0.07      —          —          —          —    

Noncontrolling interest & tax barrel impact on Egypt adjustments

      (12      —          (12      (0.03      (172      (7      (179      (0.47

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments

      —          (85      (85      (0.22      —          925        925        2.45  

(Gain)/loss on extinguishment of debt

      104        (22      82        0.22        (160      34        (126      (0.33

Unrealized derivative instrument (gain)/loss and related Altus Preferred impacts

      13        12        25        0.07        79        (16      63        0.17  

Loss on previously sold Gulf of Mexico properties

      446        (94      352        0.93        —          —          —          —    

Transaction, reorganization & separation costs

      22        (7      15        0.05        54        (12      42        0.11  

Gain on divestitures, net

      (67      14        (53      (0.14      (32      9        (23      (0.06

Drilling contract termination charges and other

      (1      —          (1      (0.01      7        (2      5        0.01  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)

    $ 2,104      $  (642    $ 1,462      $ 3.90      $ (455    $ 48      $ (407    $ (1.08
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

*

The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.                

**

The assumed conversion of Altus’ Preferred Unit limited partner is primarily associated with unrealized gains on the Preferred Unit embedded derivative. These amounts are antidilutive for the fourth quarter 2021 and year ended 2021 and 2020.

 

Page 7

APACHE CORPORATION

OIL & GAS RESERVES INFORMATION

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

OIL (Mbbl)    

 

     U.S.     Egypt1     North Sea     Total1  

Balance - Dec 31, 2020

      232,452       107,209       93,839       433,500  

Extensions and Discoveries

      17,869       13,390       2,288       33,547  

Purchases

      126       —         —         126  

Revisions

      (4,479     22,727       (60     18,188  

Production

      (27,450     (25,677     (13,237     (66,364

Sales

      (19,382     —         —         (19,382
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Balance - Dec 31, 2021

      199,136       117,649       82,830       399,615  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

NGL’s (Mbbl)

 

     U.S.     Egypt1     North Sea     Total1  

Balance - Dec 31, 2020

      165,740       842       2,373       168,955  

Extensions and Discoveries

      21,055       7       81       21,143  

Purchases

      191       —         —         191  

Revisions

      22,724       (180     318       22,862  

Production

      (24,175     (193     (438     (24,806

Sales

      (4,983     —         —         (4,983
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Balance - Dec 31, 2021

      180,552       476       2,334       183,362  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

GAS (MMcf)

 

     U.S.     Egypt1     North Sea     Total1  

Balance - Dec 31, 2020

      1,129,260       421,607       76,500       1,627,367  

Extensions and Discoveries

      227,684       50,209       3,684       281,577  

Purchases

      839       —         —         839  

Revisions

      279,610       99,143       17,171       395,924  

Production

      (192,523     (96,234     (14,076     (302,833

Sales

      (22,968     —         —         (22,968
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Balance - Dec 31, 2021

      1,421,902       474,725       83,279       1,979,906  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

TOTAL BOE (Mboe)

 

     U.S.     Egypt1     North Sea     Total1  

Balance - Dec 31, 2020

      586,402       178,319       108,962       873,683  

Extensions and Discoveries

      76,871       21,765       2,983       101,619  

Purchases

      457       —         —         457  

Revisions

      64,847       39,071       3,120       107,038  

Production

      (83,712     (41,909     (16,021     (141,642

Sales

      (28,193     —         —         (28,193
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Balance - Dec 31, 2021

      616,672       197,246       99,044       912,962  
  

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

    

 

 

  

Proved developed reserves:

 

Oil (Mbbls)

      180,968        106,646        77,073        364,687  

NGL’s (Mbbls)

      164,172        446        2,059        166,677  

Gas (Mboe)

      206,244        77,471        12,693        296,408  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

Balance - Dec 31, 2021 (Mboe)

      551,384        184,563        91,825        827,772  
  

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

     

 

 

  

 

(1) 

Includes reserves attributable to noncontrolling interest in Egypt.

 

Page 8

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.