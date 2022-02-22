Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Diamondback intends to purchase common stock under the common stock repurchase program opportunistically with cash on hand, free cash flow from operations and proceeds from potential liquidity events such as the sale of assets. This repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended from time to time, modified, extended or discontinued by the Board at any time. Purchases under the repurchase program may be made from time to time in open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will be subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. Any common stock purchased as part of this program will be retired.

RESERVES

Ryder Scott Company, L.P. prepared estimates of Diamondback’s proved reserves as of December 31, 2021. Reference prices of $66.56 per barrel of oil and $3.60 per Mmbtu of natural gas were used in accordance with applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Realized prices with applicable differentials were $64.78 per barrel of oil, $2.61 per Mcf of natural gas and $23.71 per barrel of natural gas liquids.

Proved reserves at year-end 2021 of 1,789 MMBOE represent a 36% increase over year-end 2020 reserves. Proved developed reserves increased by 47% to 1,201 MMBOE (67% of total proved reserves) as of December 31, 2021, reflecting the continued development of the Company’s horizontal well inventory. Proved undeveloped reserves (“PUD” or “PUDs”) increased to 588 MMBOE, an 18% increase over year-end 2020, and are comprised of 619 locations, of which 65 are in the Delaware Basin. Crude oil represents 52% of Diamondback’s total proved reserves.

Net proved reserve additions of 610 MMBOE resulted in a reserve replacement ratio of 445% (defined as the sum of extensions, discoveries, revisions, purchases and divestitures, divided by annual production). The organic reserve replacement ratio was 280% (defined as the sum of extensions, discoveries and revisions, divided by annual production).

Extensions and discoveries of reserves were the primary contributor to the increase in reserves totaling 519 MMBOE followed by net purchases of reserves totaling 225 MMBOE, with downward revisions of 135 MMBOE. PDP extensions accounted for 15% of the total increase in reserves. PDP extensions were the result of 125 wells in which the Company has a working interest, and PUD extensions were the result of 439 new locations in which the Company has a working interest. Net acquisitions of reserves of 225 MMBOE were the net result of acquisitions of 285 MMBOE and divestitures of 60 MMBOE. Downward revisions of 135 MMBOE were primarily the result of PUD downgrades related to changes in the corporate development plan following the QEP and Guidon acquisitions of 256 MMBOE, which were partially offset by positive revisions of 121 MMBOE associated with higher commodity prices and improved well performance.