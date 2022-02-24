Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 21, 2022, the board of directors (the “Board”) of APA Corporation (the “Company”) expanded the Board to twelve directors and appointed David L. Stover as a new director of the Company’s Board. Mr. Stover is expected to serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

For his service, Mr. Stover will receive compensation that is commensurate with that received by the Company’s other non-employee directors. Such compensatory arrangements are described under the caption “Director Compensation” in the Company’s definitive proxy statement relating to its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2021, and is incorporated by reference herein.

Other than as disclosed herein, no material plan, contract, or arrangement was entered into or materially amended, and there was no grant or award to Mr. Stover or modification thereto under any such plan, contract, or arrangement, in connection with Mr. Stover’s appointment. Mr. Stover has (i) no arrangements or understandings with any other person pursuant to which he was selected as a director and (ii) no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction or series of similar transactions contemplated by Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Mr. Stover, 64, served as the chairman and CEO of Noble Energy, Inc. until his retirement in 2020. He was appointed Chairman in April 2015, CEO in October 2014, and elected to the board of directors in April 2014. Prior to these roles, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer since May 2009, along with other previous executive positions at the company. Before joining Noble Energy in 2002, Mr. Stover served as BP America, Inc.’s Vice President and Business Unit Leader for the Gulf of Mexico Shelf from 2000 to 2002. From 1994 to 2000, he held various onshore and offshore management positions at Vastar Resources, Inc. Earlier in his career, he held positions in engineering, operations, and management at ARCO Oil and Gas Company.