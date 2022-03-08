Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
|Item 5.02.
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On March 7, 2022, William C. Montgomery notified the board of directors (the “Board”) of APA Corporation (the “Company”) that due to recently taking on additional responsibilities at Quantum Energy Partners, he had decided to retire from the Board upon expiration of his current term at the Company’s annual shareholder meeting in May.
In a message to the board, Mr. Montgomery stated: “I have recently taken on some additional responsibilities at Quantum that are impacting my ability to serve on outside corporate boards. As a result of this and, after much thought, I have decided not to run for reelection to the APA Board. Therefore, I do not wish to be nominated in the Company’s upcoming proxy filing. I have thoroughly enjoyed my service on the board and am very proud of the transformation that the board has undergone during my more than ten years of service. I have the utmost faith in the board and management.”
