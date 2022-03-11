Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On March 8, 2022, Doug Griggs, PDC Energy, Inc.’s (the “Company”) Chief Accounting Officer (“CAO”), notified the Company that he plans to depart from the Company in November 2022. Following Mr. Griggs’ departure in November 2022, Troy Welling, the Company’s Controller, is expected to assume Mr. Griggs’ duties and responsibilities and be appointed CAO. At such time, Mr. Welling will become a participant in the Company’s Change of Control and Severance Plan, available to all the Company’s Vice Presidents. At this time, Mr. Welling’s compensation as the CAO has not yet been determined.
Mr. Welling, 43, joined the Company in 2011 and was appointed to Controller in 2018 after serving as Director of E&P Accounting and Budgeting since 2015. He also held the roles of Director E&P Accounting, Manager Budgeting and Analysis and Manager Technical Accounting & Special Projects. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Welling was employed by PwC LLP in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from September 2003 to November 2011, the last two and one-half years serving as Manager. Mr. Welling is a licensed Certified Public Accountant and holds a BS in Business Administration with a specialization in Accounting from West Liberty University, West Virginia.
