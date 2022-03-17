13 mins ago
Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages
14 mins ago
Shell among companies chasing Ecuadorian oil after Russia sanctions
57 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 79 Bcf
18 hours ago
PetroFunders presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
19 hours ago
Saudi prince, rebuked by West, faces dilemma over Russia and China
20 hours ago
Russian supply blow shakes global oil output picture – IEA

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000077877false00000778772022-03-162022-03-16

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 16, 2022 (March 14, 2022)
https://cdn.kscope.io/de45ce3ece809d82edbc7019bd4b4215-pdce-20220316_g1.jpg
PDC Energy, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware001-3741995-2636730
(State or other jurisdiction of(Commission(I.R.S. Employer
incorporation or organization)File Number)Identification Number)

1775 Sherman Street, Suite 3000
Denver, Colorado 80203
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (303) 860-5800

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act
Title of each classTrading Symbol(s)Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.01 per sharePDCENasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨



Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 14, 2022, PDC Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from Mr. David C. Parke, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), of his decision not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”). As a result, Mr. Parke plans to retire from the Board at the end of his current term, which will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

The decision of Mr. Parke not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Parke served on PDC’s board for approximately 18 years, including the past 4.5 years as chairman of the Company’s Compensation Committee, while also serving as a member of both the Audit Committee and Environmental, Social, Governance and Nominating Committee. He has been a valuable member of the Board, playing a fundamental role in transforming the Company’s executive compensation program, routinely engaging with stockholders to solicit feedback, and adding significant expertise and insight at the Board level and to the management team.
 



SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: March 16, 2022
PDC ENERGY, INC.
By:/s/ Nicole Martinet
Name:Nicole Martinet
Title:General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary


Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.