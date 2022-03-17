Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000077877 false 0000077877 2022-03-16 2022-03-16





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) : (March 14, 2022)

PDC Energy, Inc.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On March 14, 2022, PDC Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from Mr. David C. Parke, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), of his decision not to stand for re-election at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”). As a result, Mr. Parke plans to retire from the Board at the end of his current term, which will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting .





The decision of Mr. Parke not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices .





Mr. Parke served on PDC’s board for approximately 18 years, including the past 4.5 years as chairman of the Company’s Compensation Committee, while also serving as a member of both the Audit Committee and Environmental, Social, Governance and Nominating Committee. He has been a valuable member of the Board, playing a fundamental role in transforming the Company’s executive compensation program, routinely engaging with stockholders to solicit feedback, and adding significant expertise and insight at the Board level and to the management team.













