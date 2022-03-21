3 days ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO false 0001038357 0001038357 2022-03-21 2022-03-21

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 21, 2022

 

 

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   1-13245   75-2702753

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

777 Hidden Ridge

Irving, Texas 75038

(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)

(972) 444-9001

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $.01 per share   PXD   New York Stock Exchange

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 7.01

Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 21, 2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the “Company”) will post an Investor Presentation titled “Investor Presentation - March 2022” on the Company’s website, www.pxd.com. A copy of the presentation can be reviewed at the website by first selecting “Investors,” then “Investor Presentations.”

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
        By:  

/s/ Margaret M. Montemayor

  Margaret M. Montemayor
  Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
    Date:   March 21, 2022
