Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.02
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On April 1, 2022 the Board of Directors of Continental Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) approved a Consulting Agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”), with Jack Stark, the Company’s President, based upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee. Mr. Stark will retire from serving as the Company’s President at the close of business on April 1, 2022. Mr. Stark and the Company entered into the Consulting Agreement on April 1, 2022 (the “Effective Date”). The Company is entering into the Consulting Agreement in order assure access to Mr. Stark’s advice and assistance in connection with the transition of his responsibilities to others within the Company.
The Consulting Agreement has a term of one year from the Effective Date. Under the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Mr. Stark will be paid an hourly rate of $750. Mr. Stark also agrees to be available to devote an average of two weeks per quarter to performing services, as requested by the Company. Mr. Stark will be reimbursed for reasonable expenses incurred in performing such services, in accordance with the Company’s standard expense reimbursement policies. The Consulting Agreement also contains customary terms regarding non-solicitation of Company employees and confidentiality of Company information.
Dated: April 1, 2022
