Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on April 20, 2022 (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders approved an amendment (the “2022 LTIP Amendment”) to the EQT Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “2020 LTIP”) for the sole purpose of increasing the number of shares authorized for issuance under the 2020 LTIP by 18,000,000 shares. The 2022 LTIP Amendment previously had been approved, subject to shareholder approval, by the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) on February 22, 2022.

A more complete description of the terms of the 2020 LTIP, as amended by the 2022 LTIP Amendment, can be found in “Proposal 3 – Approval of Amendment to 2020 LTIP” in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022 (the “2022 Proxy Statement”), which description is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description and the description incorporated by reference from the 2022 Proxy Statement are qualified in their entireties by reference to the 2022 LTIP Amendment and the 2020 LTIP, copies which are included in the 2022 Proxy Statement as Appendix C and Appendix D, respectively, thereto.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the 2022 Proxy Statement. The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the individuals set forth below to the Board to serve a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders:

Shares

For Shares

Against Shares

Abstained Broker

Non-Votes Lydia I. Beebe 283,315,440 3,084,710 148,322 35,107,664 Lee M. Canaan 282,924,861 3,450,789 172,822 35,107,664 Janet L. Carrig 283,352,994 3,037,554 157,924 35,107,664 Frank C. Hu 285,614,397 746,030 188,045 35,107,664 Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson 285,156,383 1,205,006 187,083 35,107,664 John F. McCartney 283,356,519 2,997,258 194,695 35,107,664 James T. McManus II 283,322,485 3,063,803 162,184 35,107,664 Anita M. Powers 285,386,877 1,004,662 156,933 35,107,664 Daniel J. Rice IV 284,475,779 1,916,885 155,808 35,107,664 Toby Z. Rice 285,862,303 538,555 147,614 35,107,664 Hallie A. Vanderhider 285,353,655 995,913 198,904 35,107,664

Proposal 2: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Regarding the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers for 2021 (Say-on-Pay)

The shareholders approved a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2021, with votes as follows:

Shares

For Shares

Against Shares

Abstained Broker

Non-Votes 282,630,824 3,560,733 356,915 35,107,664

2

Proposal 3: Approval of Amendment to 2020 LTIP

The 2022 LTIP Amendment to the Company’s 2020 LTIP to increase the number of authorized shares under the 2020 LTIP was approved by the shareholders, with votes as follows:

Shares

For Shares

Against Shares

Abstained Broker

Non-Votes 279,453,927 6,798,504 296,041 35,107,664

Proposal 4: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified by the shareholders, with votes as follows:

Shares

For Shares

Against Shares

Abstained Broker

Non-Votes 299,708,177 21,733,810 214,149 0

3

