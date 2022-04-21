13 hours ago
Liberty Oilfield posts best sales in years on fracing boom
14 hours ago
Rising calls for U.S. LNG revive stalled export projects, but at higher costs
15 hours ago
Energy transition still means billions in fossil-fuel investment
16 hours ago
For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
18 hours ago
Exxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 – sources
19 hours ago
CIPA names AEGIS preferred commodity hedging and carbon compliance partner

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000033213 false 0000033213 2022-04-20 2022-04-20 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

 

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

 

FORM 8-K

 

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):  April 20, 2022

 

EQT CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Pennsylvania   001-3551   25-0464690
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission File Number)   (IRS Employer
Identification Number)

 

625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

 

(412) 553-5700

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

 

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

¨       Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

¨       Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

¨       Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

¨       Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities Registered Pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class   Trading Symbol(s)   Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, no par value   EQT   New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

 

 

 

 

 

 

Item 5.02.Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

 

At the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of EQT Corporation (the “Company”) held on April 20, 2022 (the “Annual Meeting”), the Company’s shareholders approved an amendment (the “2022 LTIP Amendment”) to the EQT Corporation 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “2020 LTIP”) for the sole purpose of increasing the number of shares authorized for issuance under the 2020 LTIP by 18,000,000 shares. The 2022 LTIP Amendment previously had been approved, subject to shareholder approval, by the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) on February 22, 2022.

 

A more complete description of the terms of the 2020 LTIP, as amended by the 2022 LTIP Amendment, can be found in “Proposal 3 – Approval of Amendment to 2020 LTIP”  in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2022 (the “2022 Proxy Statement”), which description is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description and the description incorporated by reference from the 2022 Proxy Statement are qualified in their entireties by reference to the 2022 LTIP Amendment and the 2020 LTIP, copies which are included in the 2022 Proxy Statement as Appendix C and Appendix D, respectively, thereto.

 

Item 5.07.  Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

 

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s shareholders voted upon the following four proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the 2022 Proxy Statement. The final vote results for each proposal were as follows:

 

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

 

The shareholders elected each of the individuals set forth below to the Board to serve a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders:

 

  

Shares
For

  

Shares

Against

   Shares
Abstained		  

Broker

Non-Votes

 
Lydia I. Beebe   283,315,440    3,084,710    148,322    35,107,664 
Lee M. Canaan   282,924,861    3,450,789    172,822    35,107,664 
Janet L. Carrig   283,352,994    3,037,554    157,924    35,107,664 
Frank C. Hu   285,614,397    746,030    188,045    35,107,664 
Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson   285,156,383    1,205,006    187,083    35,107,664 
John F. McCartney   283,356,519    2,997,258    194,695    35,107,664 
James T. McManus II   283,322,485    3,063,803    162,184    35,107,664 
Anita M. Powers   285,386,877    1,004,662    156,933    35,107,664 
Daniel J. Rice IV   284,475,779    1,916,885    155,808    35,107,664 
Toby Z. Rice   285,862,303    538,555    147,614    35,107,664 
Hallie A. Vanderhider   285,353,655    995,913    198,904    35,107,664 

 

Proposal 2: Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Regarding the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers for 2021 (Say-on-Pay)

 

The shareholders approved a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2021, with votes as follows:

 

Shares
For		   Shares
Against		   Shares
Abstained		   Broker
Non-Votes		 
 282,630,824    3,560,733    356,915    35,107,664 

 

2 

 

 

Proposal 3: Approval of Amendment to 2020 LTIP

 

The 2022 LTIP Amendment to the Company’s 2020 LTIP to increase the number of authorized shares under the 2020 LTIP was approved by the shareholders, with votes as follows:

 

Shares
For		   Shares
Against		   Shares
Abstained		   Broker
Non-Votes		 
 279,453,927    6,798,504    296,041    35,107,664 

 

Proposal 4: Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

 

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified by the shareholders, with votes as follows:

 

Shares
For		   Shares
Against		   Shares
Abstained		   Broker
Non-Votes		 
 299,708,177    21,733,810    214,149    0 

 

3 

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

  EQT CORPORATION    
     
Date:  April 21, 2022 By: /s/ William E. Jordan
  Name: William E. Jordan
  Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.