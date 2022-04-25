8 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000821189FALSE00008211892022-04-252022-04-25


UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2022 (April 20, 2022)

_______________

EOG RESOURCES, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware1-974347-0684736
(State or other jurisdiction
 of incorporation)		(Commission File
 Number)		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

1111 Bagby, Sky Lobby 2
Houston, Texas  77002
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

713-651-7000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)


Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

     Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

     Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

     Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

     Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per shareEOGNew York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



EOG RESOURCES, INC.

Item 5.07     Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (2022 Annual Meeting) of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) was held on April 20, 2022, via live webcast, for the following purposes: (i) to elect ten directors to hold office until EOG’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; (ii) to ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (Board) of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as EOG’s auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022; and (iii) to hold a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers.

At the close of business on February 24, 2022, the record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, there were 585,389,455 shares of EOG common stock issued, outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Proxies for the 2022 Annual Meeting were solicited by the Board pursuant to Regulation 14A under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).

Vote Results - Election of Directors

Each of the 10 nominees for director was duly elected by EOG’s stockholders, with votes as follows:

NomineeShares For% of Shares VotedShares AgainstShares AbstainingBroker Non-Votes
Janet F. Clark472,072,36995.51%
22,180,227
581,334
26,049,908
Charles R. Crisp454,071,73091.82%
40,425,416
336,784
26,049,908
Robert P. Daniels467,514,49894.55%
26,946,327
373,105
26,049,908
James C. Day446,655,49590.32%
47,833,932
344,503
26,049,908
C. Christopher Gaut462,980,70293.63%
31,474,509
378,719
26,049,908
Michael T. Kerr469,967,95095.04%
24,480,436
385,544
26,049,908
Julie J. Robertson454,419,42291.94%
39,835,460
579,048
26,049,908
Donald F. Textor442,089,38991.60%
40,504,914
12,239,627
26,049,908
William R. Thomas450,688,83093.38%
31,928,191
12,216,909
26,049,908
Ezra Y. Yacob490,252,77899.14%
4,231,835
349,317
26,049,908

Vote Results - Ratification of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as EOG’s auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022, was ratified by EOG’s stockholders, with votes as follows:

Shares For% of Shares VotedShares AgainstShares AbstainingBroker Non-Votes
510,583,78398.07%10,018,075281,980-

Vote Results - “Say-on-Pay” Vote

With respect to the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers, as disclosed in EOG’s definitive proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting, the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers was approved by EOG’s stockholders by the following vote:

Shares For% of Shares VotedShares AgainstShares AbstainingBroker Non-Votes
456,207,02892.30%38,028,798598,10426,049,908

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.


  EOG RESOURCES, INC.
(Registrant)
   
   
   
Date: April 25, 2022By:
/s/ TIMOTHY K. DRIGGERS
Timothy K. Driggers
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer and Duly Authorized Officer)

3
