Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
The 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (2022 Annual Meeting) of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) was held on April 20, 2022, via live webcast, for the following purposes: (i) to elect ten directors to hold office until EOG’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; (ii) to ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (Board) of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as EOG’s auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022; and (iii) to hold a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers.
At the close of business on February 24, 2022, the record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, there were 585,389,455 shares of EOG common stock issued, outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Proxies for the 2022 Annual Meeting were solicited by the Board pursuant to Regulation 14A under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).
Vote Results - Election of Directors
Each of the 10 nominees for director was duly elected by EOG’s stockholders, with votes as follows:
|Nominee
|Shares For
|% of Shares Voted
|Shares Against
|Shares Abstaining
|Broker Non-Votes
|Janet F. Clark
|472,072,369
|95.51%
22,180,227
581,334
|26,049,908
|Charles R. Crisp
|454,071,730
|91.82%
40,425,416
336,784
|26,049,908
|Robert P. Daniels
|467,514,498
|94.55%
26,946,327
373,105
|26,049,908
|James C. Day
|446,655,495
|90.32%
47,833,932
344,503
|26,049,908
|C. Christopher Gaut
|462,980,702
|93.63%
31,474,509
378,719
|26,049,908
|Michael T. Kerr
|469,967,950
|95.04%
24,480,436
385,544
|26,049,908
|Julie J. Robertson
|454,419,422
|91.94%
39,835,460
579,048
|26,049,908
|Donald F. Textor
|442,089,389
|91.60%
40,504,914
12,239,627
|26,049,908
|William R. Thomas
|450,688,830
|93.38%
31,928,191
12,216,909
|26,049,908
|Ezra Y. Yacob
|490,252,778
|99.14%
4,231,835
349,317
|26,049,908
Vote Results - Ratification of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as EOG’s auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022, was ratified by EOG’s stockholders, with votes as follows:
|Shares For
|% of Shares Voted
|Shares Against
|Shares Abstaining
|Broker Non-Votes
|510,583,783
|98.07%
|10,018,075
|281,980
|-
Vote Results - “Say-on-Pay” Vote
With respect to the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers, as disclosed in EOG’s definitive proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting, the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers was approved by EOG’s stockholders by the following vote:
|Shares For
|% of Shares Voted
|Shares Against
|Shares Abstaining
|Broker Non-Votes
|456,207,028
|92.30%
|38,028,798
|598,104
|26,049,908
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|EOG RESOURCES, INC.
(Registrant)
|Date: April 25, 2022
By:
/s/ TIMOTHY K. DRIGGERS
Timothy K. Driggers
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(Principal Financial Officer and Duly Authorized Officer)
3