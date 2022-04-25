Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000821189 FALSE 0000821189 2022-04-25 2022-04-25









EOG RESOURCES, INC.





Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders





The 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (2022 Annual Meeting) of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) was held on April 20, 2022, via live webcast, for the following purposes: (i) to elect ten directors to hold office until EOG’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified; (ii) to ratify the appointment by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (Board) of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as EOG’s auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022; and (iii) to hold a non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers.





At the close of business on February 24, 2022, the record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, there were 585,389,455 shares of EOG common stock issued, outstanding and entitled to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting. Proxies for the 2022 Annual Meeting were solicited by the Board pursuant to Regulation 14A under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).





Vote Results - Election of Directors





Each of the 10 nominees for director was duly elected by EOG’s stockholders, with votes as follows:





Nominee Shares For % of Shares Voted Shares Against Shares Abstaining Broker Non-Votes Janet F. Clark 472,072,369 95.51% 22,180,227 581,334 26,049,908 Charles R. Crisp 454,071,730 91.82% 40,425,416 336,784 26,049,908 Robert P. Daniels 467,514,498 94.55% 26,946,327 373,105 26,049,908 James C. Day 446,655,495 90.32% 47,833,932 344,503 26,049,908 C. Christopher Gaut 462,980,702 93.63% 31,474,509 378,719 26,049,908 Michael T. Kerr 469,967,950 95.04% 24,480,436 385,544 26,049,908 Julie J. Robertson 454,419,422 91.94% 39,835,460 579,048 26,049,908 Donald F. Textor 442,089,389 91.60% 40,504,914 12,239,627 26,049,908 William R. Thomas 450,688,830 93.38% 31,928,191 12,216,909 26,049,908 Ezra Y. Yacob 490,252,778 99.14% 4,231,835 349,317 26,049,908





Vote Results - Ratification of Auditors





The appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP, independent registered public accounting firm, as EOG’s auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022, was ratified by EOG’s stockholders, with votes as follows:





Shares For % of Shares Voted Shares Against Shares Abstaining Broker Non-Votes 510,583,783 98.07% 10,018,075 281,980 -





Vote Results - “Say-on-Pay” Vote





With respect to the non-binding advisory vote on the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers, as disclosed in EOG’s definitive proxy statement for the 2022 Annual Meeting, the compensation of EOG’s named executive officers was approved by EOG’s stockholders by the following vote:





Shares For % of Shares Voted Shares Against Shares Abstaining Broker Non-Votes 456,207,028 92.30% 38,028,798 598,104 26,049,908





