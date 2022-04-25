Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001528129 false 0001528129 2022-04-25 2022-04-25





Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.





Below are the preliminary results for the Company's commodity derivatives, weighted-average common shares outstanding and average sales prices for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as provided by the Company on April 25, 2022:





Commodity Derivatives





The following table presents net settlements for matured commodity derivatives for the period presented:





(in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Oil $ (103.6) NGL (13.2) Natural gas (8.5) Net settlements paid for matured commodity derivatives $ (125.3)





The Company records all derivatives on its consolidated balance sheet as assets and/or liabilities measured at their estimated fair value. The Company has not designated any derivatives as hedges for accounting purposes and does not enter into such instruments for speculative trading purposes. Settlements paid for matured commodity derivatives are included in the line item "Gain (loss) on derivatives, net" reported under "Non-operating income (expense)" on the Company's consolidated statements of operations.





Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding





The following table presents basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period presented:





(in millions) Three months ended March 31, 2022 Basic 16.8 Diluted 17.0





Average Sales Prices





The following table presents average sales prices (1) for the period presented:





Three months ended March 31, 2022 Oil ($/Bbl) $ 95.81 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 32.68 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 3.15 _____________________________________________________________________________

(1) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.





In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information furnished under this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.









Date: April 25, 2022




