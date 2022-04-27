Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

9 hours ago
0001433270 false 0001433270 2022-04-27 2022-04-27

 

 

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

 

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

 

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 27, 2022

 

 

 

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

Delaware   001-36120   80-0162034
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)		   (Commission
File Number)		   (I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)

 

1615 Wynkoop Street

Denver, Colorado 80202

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

 

Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (303) 357-7310

 

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

 

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class on which registered

Trading symbol(s)

 Name of each exchange
Common Stock, par value $0.01 Per Share AR New York Stock Exchange

 

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

 

Emerging growth company  ¨

 

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.  ¨

 

 

 

 

 

 

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

 

On April 27, 2022, Antero Resources Corporation issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein, announcing its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

 

The information in this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference.

 

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

 

(d) Exhibits.

 

Exhibit Number   Description
99.1   Antero Resources Corporation press release dated April 27, 2022.
     
104   Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

 

1

 

 

SIGNATURES

 

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

  ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
     
  By: /s/ Michael N. Kennedy
    Michael N. Kennedy
    Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President – Finance

 

Dated: April 27, 2022

 

2

 

 

Exhibit 99.1

 

 

Antero Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

 

Denver, Colorado, April 27, 2022—Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

 

First Quarter 2022 Highlights Include:

 

·Net production averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 160 MBbl/d of liquids
·Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $6.04 per Mcfe, a $1.09 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

o  Realized pre-hedge natural gas price of $5.01 per Mcf, a $0.06 per Mcf premium to NYMEX pricing

o  Realized C3+ NGL price of $61.55 per barrel, or 65% of WTI, a 51% increase from the prior year period

·Net loss was $156 million, Adjusted Net Income was $360 million (Non-GAAP)
·Adjusted EBITDAX was $707 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $566 million
·Free Cash Flow was $465 million before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
·Repurchased $100 million of shares during the quarter at an average price of $27.11 per share
·Total long-term debt and Net Debt at quarter end was $1.96 billion
·Net Debt to trailing last twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX declined to 1.1x (Non-GAAP)

 

Paul Rady, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Antero Resources commented, “Antero’s first quarter results highlight our substantial exposure to rising commodity prices. We realized the highest quarterly NGL price in company history and benefited from direct exposure to NYMEX natural gas prices. During the quarter we sold approximately 75% of our natural gas into NYMEX-priced natural gas hubs, including the LNG fairway along the Gulf Coast and the Cove Point LNG facility in the Mid-Atlantic region. As LNG export demand increases, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from increasing prices due to our 2.3 Bcf/d of firm transportation delivered into these LNG fairways. We are currently selling nearly 1 Bcf/d of natural gas directly to LNG facilities on a mix of long-term and short-term contracts. As this market grows and develops we intend to utilize our significant firm transportation portfolio to increase our exposure.”

 

Michael Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of Antero Resources said, “We initiated our return of capital program by repurchasing $100 million of AR shares during the last six weeks of the first quarter, which approximated 25% of our first quarter Free Cash Flow estimate. As previously communicated, we expect to use approximately 25% of Free Cash Flow for share repurchases until the borrowings on our credit facility are repaid. Our current estimate forecasts the credit facility to be repaid later in the second quarter and we then intend to increase our return of capital to greater than 50% of Free Cash Flow. Looking ahead, we expect in excess of $2.5 billion of Free Cash Flow in 2022 and approximately $10 billion of Free Cash Flow through 2026, based on current commodity prices. This Free Cash Flow outlook allows us to continue to reduce debt while also returning substantial capital to our shareholders.”

 

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

 

 

 

 

Debt Reduction

 

As of March 31, 2022, Antero’s total debt was $1.96 billion, including $388 million of borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Net Debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX was 1.1x. During the first quarter, Antero redeemed all $585 million of outstanding senior notes due 2025 at 101.25% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Company used cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund this senior note redemption. Borrowings under the credit facility utilized to fund the redemption are expected to be paid down during the second quarter of 2022 with Free Cash Flow.

 

Share Repurchase Program

 

In February, Antero’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the Company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2022, Antero repurchased 3.7 million shares for $100 million at an average share price of $27.11.

 

Free Cash Flow

 

During the first quarter, Antero generated $465 million of Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital. Free Cash Flow after Changes in Working Capital was $315 million.

         
   Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
   2021   2022 
Net cash provided by operating activities  $563,731    565,673 
Less: Net cash used in investing activities   (122,975)   (215,117)
Less: Proceeds from sale of assets, net       (195)
Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica   (24,699)   (35,757)
Free Cash Flow  $416,057    314,604 
Changes in Working Capital (1)   (96,369)   150,474 
Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital  $319,688    465,078 

 

(1)  Working capital adjustments in the first quarter of 2022 include $136.0 million in changes in current assets and current liabilities and a $14.5 million decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment.

 

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

 

Net loss was $156 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $15 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income was $360 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $183 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

 

Adjusted EBITDAX was $707 million, a 36% increase compared to the prior year quarter, driven by higher realized natural gas and NGL prices.

 

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the first quarter averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 160 MBbl/d of liquids, as detailed in the table below. As completion activity accelerates through the second quarter of 2022, production is expected to increase to a range of 3.3 to 3.4 Bcfe/d in the second half of 2022.

 

Antero’s average realized natural gas price before hedging was $5.01 per Mcf, representing a 44% increase compared to the prior year period. Antero realized a $0.06 per Mcf premium to the average NYMEX Henry Hub. The premium to NYMEX was negatively impacted by the sharp increase in the natural gas price on the final trading day for the February natural gas contract, resulting in a settlement price of $6.27 per Mcf, followed by a subsequent decline in natural gas daily prices for the month. However, Antero expects realized natural gas prices, before hedges, to be a premium of $0.15 to $0.25 per Mcf for the full year 2022, unchanged from prior guidance. Antero’s ability to capture a premium to NYMEX is a result of selling the majority of its gas into the NYMEX-based LNG fairways. In the first quarter, Antero sold approximately 75% of its natural gas into these premium priced, NYMEX-related hubs.

 

2

 

 

The following table details the components of average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

 

   Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 
                   Combined 
                   Natural 
   Natural Gas   Oil   C3+ NGLs   Ethane   Gas Equivalent 
    (MMcf/d)    (Bbl/d)    (Bbl/d)    (Bbl/d)    (MMcfe/d) 
Average Net Production   2,207    8,042    107,086    44,501    3,165 

 

                   Combined 
                   Natural 
   Natural Gas   Oil   C3+ NGLs   Ethane   Gas Equivalent 
Average Realized Prices  ($/Mcf)   ($/Bbl)   ($/Bbl)   ($/Bbl)   ($/Mcfe) 
Average realized prices before settled derivatives  $5.01   $87.45   $61.55   $16.74   $6.04 
NYMEX average price  $4.95   $94.45             $4.95 
Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX  $0.06   $(7.00)            $1.09 
Settled commodity derivatives (1)  $(1.41)  $(0.69)  $(0.41)  $(0.11)  $(1.01)
Average realized prices after settled derivatives  $3.60   $86.76   $61.14   $16.63   $5.03 
Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX  $(1.35)  $(7.69)            $0.08 

 

(1)   These commodity derivative instruments include contracts attributable to Martica Holdings LLC (“Martica”), Antero’s consolidated variable interest entity. All gains or losses from Martica’s derivative instruments are fully attributable to the noncontrolling interests in Martica, which includes portions of the natural gas and all oil and C3+ NGL derivative instruments during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

 

Antero’s average realized C3+ NGL price was $61.55 per barrel, a 51% increase versus the prior year period. Antero shipped 53% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 for export and realized a $0.04 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 47% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.04 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 107,086 Bbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was $61.14 per barrel, which was flat with Mont Belvieu pricing.

 

   Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 
   Pricing Point 

Net C3+ NGL

Production
(Bbl/d)

   % by Destination  

Premium (Discount)

To Mont Belvieu
($/Gal)

 
Propane / Butane exported on ME2  Marcus Hook, PA   57,163    53%  $0.04 
Remaining C3+ NGL volume  Hopedale, OH   49,923    47%  $(0.04)
Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium       107,086    100%  $0.00 

 

 

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation, production and ad valorem taxes was $2.33 per Mcfe in the first quarter, a 3% increase compared to $2.26 per Mcfe average during the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due primarily to higher production taxes as a result of higher commodity prices during the quarter.

 

Net marketing expense was $0.10 per Mcfe in the first quarter, an increase from a gain of $0.01 per Mcfe during the first quarter of 2021. The gain in the year ago period was due to higher third party marketing volumes during Winter Storm Uri.

 

3

 

 

First Quarter 2022 Operating Update

 

Antero placed 15 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the first quarter with an average lateral length of 12,707 feet. Nine of these wells have been online for at least 60 days and the average 60-day rate per well was 25.5 MMcfe/d, including approximately 1,416 Bbl/d of liquids assuming 25% ethane recovery.

 

First Quarter 2022 Capital Investment

 

Antero’s accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $175 million. For a reconciliation of accrued capital expenditures to cash capital expenditures see the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

 

In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion costs, the Company invested $24 million in land during the first quarter. A portion of the land capital was used to acquire 2,500 net acres which hold approximately 11 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of less than $1 million per location. In addition to the incremental locations added, Antero also acquired minerals in its Marcellus area of development to increase its net revenue interest in future drilling locations.

 

Commodity Derivative Positions

 

Antero did not enter into any new natural gas, NGL or oil hedges during the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has hedged 313 Bcf of natural gas for the remainder of 2022 at a weighted average index price of $2.49 per MMBtu and 16 Bcf of natural gas in 2023 at a weighted average index price of $2.37 per MMBtu.

 

Please see Antero’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, for more information on all commodity derivative positions. For detail on current commodity positions, please see the Hedge Profile presentations at www.anteroresources.com.

 

Conference Call

 

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726236. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am MT.

 

Presentation

 

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteroresources.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 

Adjusted Net Income

 

Adjusted Net Income as set forth in this release represents net income (loss), adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income (loss). The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

 

4

 

 

   Three Months Ended March 31, 
   2021   2022 
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation  $(15,499)   (156,419)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   4,395    (18,277)
Unrealized commodity derivative losses   183,078    725,994 
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP   (11,150)   (9,272)
Loss on sale of assets       1,786 
Impairment of oil and gas properties   34,062    22,462 
Equity-based compensation   5,642    4,649 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   43,204    10,654 
Loss on convertible note equitization   39,046     
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   (18,694)   (25,178)
Contract termination   91    8 
Tax effect of reconciling items (1)   (66,243)   (169,716)
    197,932    386,691 
Martica adjustments (2)   (14,947)   (26,430)
Adjusted Net Income  $182,985    360,261 
           
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding   296,746    314,081 

 

(1)       Deferred taxes were 24% and 23% for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

(2)       Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interest in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

 

Net Debt

 

Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company’s financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

 

The following table reconciles consolidated total long-term debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):

 

  

December 31,

2021

  

March 31,

2022

 
Credit Facility  $    387,700 
5.000% senior notes due 2025   584,635     
8.375% senior notes due 2026   325,000    325,000 
7.625% senior notes due 2029   584,000    584,000 
5.375% senior notes due 2030   600,000    600,000 
4.250% convertible senior notes due 2026   81,570    81,570 
Unamortized discount, net   (27,772)    
Unamortized debt issuance costs   (21,989)   (18,326)
Total long-term debt  $2,125,444    1,959,944 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents        
Net Debt  $2,125,444    1,959,944 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, which includes drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital, less proceeds from asset sales and less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica.

 

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

 

5

 

 

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund its activities, service or incur additional debt and estimate return of capital. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company’s net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

 

Adjusted EBITDAX

 

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss), adjusted for certain items detailed below.

 

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

 

·is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
·helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;
·is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and
·is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

 

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

 

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDAX are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero’s net income (loss), including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero’s Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months and years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.

 

6

 

 

   Three Months Ended March 31, 
   2021   2022 
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX:          
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation  $(15,499)   (156,419)
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   4,395    (18,277)
Unrealized commodity derivative losses   183,078    725,994 
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP   (11,150)   (9,272)
Loss on sale of assets       1,786 
Interest expense, net   42,743    37,713 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   43,204    10,654 
Loss on convertible note equitizations   39,046     
Income tax benefit   (2,946)   (53,092)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion   194,814    170,832 
Impairment of oil and gas properties   34,062    22,462 
Exploration expense   219    898 
Equity-based compensation expense   5,642    4,649 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   (18,694)   (25,178)
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate   42,756    31,285 
Contract termination, transaction expense and other   2,382    48 
    544,052    744,083 
Martica related adjustments (1)   (24,562)   (37,201)
Adjusted EBITDAX  $519,490    706,882 
           
Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Adjusted EBITDAX  $519,490    706,882 
Martica related adjustments (1)   24,562    37,201 
Interest expense, net   (42,743)   (37,713)
Exploration expense   (219)   (898)
Changes in current assets and liabilities   60,487    (136,025)
Transaction expense   (2,291)    
Other items   4,445    (3,774)
Net cash provided by operating activities  $563,731    565,673 

 

(1)       Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

 

   Twelve 
   Months Ended 
   March 31, 
   2022 
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX:     
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation  $(327,819)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests   10,118 
Unrealized commodity derivative losses   1,291,456 
Payments for derivative monetizations   4,569 
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP   (43,358)
Gain on sale of assets   (446)
Interest expense, net   176,838 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   60,641 
Loss on convertible note equitizations   11,731 
Income tax benefit   (124,223)
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion   721,847 
Impairment of oil and gas properties   78,923 
Exploration expense   7,245 
Equity-based compensation expense   19,444 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   (83,569)
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate   125,138 
Contract termination, transaction expense and other   5,266 
    1,933,801 
Martica related adjustments (1)   (129,107)
Adjusted EBITDAX  $1,804,694 

 

(1)       Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

 

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

 

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):

 

7

 

 

 

   Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
   2021   2022 
Drilling and completion costs (cash basis)  $105,131    184,557 
Change in accrued capital costs   35,753    (9,744)
Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis)  $140,884    174,813 

 

Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

 

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company’s website is located at www.anteroresources.com.

 

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources’ control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Resources expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding our return of capital, expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, realizing potential future fee rebates or reductions, including those related to certain levels of production, future earnings, leverage targets and debt repayment, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, estimated realized natural gas, NGL and oil prices, expected drilling and development plans, projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, future financial position, the participation level of our drilling partner and the financial and production results to be achieved as a result of that drilling partnership, the other key assumptions underlying our projections, and future marketing opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

 

Antero Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Antero Resources’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health event, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity risks, our ability to achieve our greenhouse gas reduction targets and the costs associated therewith, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

 

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of Antero Resources at (303) 357-6782 or [email protected]

 

8

 

 

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 

       (Unaudited) 
   December 31,   March 31, 
   2021   2022 
Assets
Current assets:          
Accounts receivable  $78,998    45,755 
Accrued revenue   591,442    660,884 
Derivative instruments   757    263 
Other current assets   14,922    17,874 
Total current assets   686,119    724,776 
Property and equipment:          
Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method):          
Unproved properties   1,042,118    1,001,420 
Proved properties   12,646,303    12,786,692 
Gathering systems and facilities   5,802    5,802 
Other property and equipment   116,522    123,824 
    13,810,745    13,917,738 
Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization   (4,283,700)   (4,384,971)
Property and equipment, net   9,527,045    9,532,767 
Operating leases right-of-use assets   3,419,912    3,285,337 
Derivative instruments   14,369    10,516 
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate   232,399    234,390 
Other assets   16,684    15,714 
Total assets  $13,896,528    13,803,500 
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable  $24,819    67,769 
Accounts payable, related parties   76,240    73,259 
Accrued liabilities   457,244    341,692 
Revenue distributions payable   444,873    408,347 
Derivative instruments   559,851    1,152,299 
Short-term lease liabilities   456,347    455,723 
Deferred revenue, VPP   37,603    35,864 
Other current liabilities   11,140    16,099 
Total current liabilities   2,068,117    2,551,052 
Long-term liabilities:          
Long-term debt   2,125,444    1,959,944 
Deferred income tax liability, net   318,126    254,633 
Derivative instruments   181,806    311,005 
Long-term lease liabilities   2,964,115    2,830,175 
Deferred revenue, VPP   118,366    110,832 
Other liabilities   54,462    57,175 
Total liabilities   7,830,436    8,074,816 
Commitments and contingencies          
Equity:          
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 313,930 shares and 311,020 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively   3,139    3,110 
Additional paid-in capital   6,371,398    6,266,506 
Accumulated deficit   (617,377)   (795,830)
Total stockholders' equity   5,757,160    5,473,786 
Noncontrolling interests   308,932    254,898 
Total equity   6,066,092    5,728,684 
Total liabilities and equity  $13,896,528    13,803,500 

 

9

 

 

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

   Three Months Ended March 31, 
   2021   2022 
Revenue and other:          
Natural gas sales  $720,369    995,792 
Natural gas liquids sales   440,319    660,305 
Oil sales   44,686    63,294 
Commodity derivative fair value losses   (177,756)   (1,011,380)
Marketing   164,790    69,038 
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP   11,150    9,272 
Other income   640    519 
Total revenue   1,204,198    786,840 
Operating expenses:          
Lease operating   24,547    17,780 
Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation   605,077    590,278 
Production and ad valorem taxes   44,697    52,808 
Marketing   162,077    98,896 
Exploration   219    898 
General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $5,642 and $4,649 in 2021 and 2022, respectively)   44,074    35,691 
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization   194,026    168,388 
Impairment of oil and gas properties   34,062    22,462 
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   788    2,444 
Contract termination   91    8 
Loss on sale of assets       1,786 
Total operating expenses   1,109,658    991,439 
Operating income (loss)   94,540    (204,599)
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense, net   (42,743)   (37,713)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   18,694    25,178 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (43,204)   (10,654)
Loss on convertible note equitization   (39,046)    
Transaction expense   (2,291)    
Total other expense   (108,590)   (23,189)
Loss before income taxes   (14,050)   (227,788)
Income tax benefit   2,946    53,092 
Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interests   (11,104)   (174,696)
Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   4,395    (18,277)
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation  $(15,499)   (156,419)
           
Loss per share—basic  $(0.05)   (0.50)
Loss per share—diluted  $(0.05)   (0.50)
           
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:          
Basic   296,746    314,081 
Diluted   296,746    314,081 

 

10

 

 

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

   Three Months Ended March 31, 
   2021   2022 
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:          
Net loss including noncontrolling interests  $(11,104)   (174,696)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion   194,814    170,832 
Impairments   34,062    22,462 
Commodity derivative fair value losses   177,756    1,011,380 
Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives   5,322    (285,386)
Deferred income tax benefit   (2,946)   (57,383)
Equity-based compensation expense   5,642    4,649 
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   (18,694)   (25,178)
Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate   42,756    31,285 
Amortization of deferred revenue   (11,150)   (9,272)
Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount and debt premium   4,536    1,451 
Settlement of asset retirement obligations       (886)
Loss on sale of assets       1,786 
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   43,204    10,654 
Loss on convertible note equitizations   39,046     
Changes in current assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (7,200)   33,244 
Accrued revenue   (21,199)   (69,442)
Other current assets   3,593    (2,952)
Accounts payable including related parties   16,527    37,664 
Accrued liabilities   (17,779)   (94,456)
Revenue distributions payable   84,296    (36,526)
Other current liabilities   2,249    (3,557)
Net cash provided by operating activities   563,731    565,673 
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities:          
Additions to unproved properties   (14,691)   (23,789)
Drilling and completion costs   (105,131)   (184,557)
Additions to other property and equipment   (3,336)   (7,530)
Proceeds from asset sales       195 
Change in other assets   262    564 
Change in other liabilities   (79)    
Net cash used in investing activities   (122,975)   (215,117)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:          
Repurchases of common stock       (100,045)
Issuance of senior notes   1,200,000     
Repayment of senior notes   (660,516)   (591,943)
Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net   (873,800)   387,700 
Payment of debt issuance costs   (15,370)    
Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Martica Holdings LLC   (24,699)   (35,757)
Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards   (5,645)   (10,377)
Convertible note equitizations   (60,461)    
Other   (265)   (134)
Net cash used in financing activities   (440,756)   (350,556)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents        
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period        
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period  $     
           
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:          
Cash paid during the period for interest  $35,097    80,454 
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment  $35,882    (14,449)

 

11

 

 

The following table set forth unaudited selected financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

 

   Three Months Ended   Amount of     
   March 31,   Increase   Percent 
   2021   2022   (Decrease)   Change 
Revenue:                
Natural gas sales  $720,369    995,792    275,423    38%
Natural gas liquids sales   440,319    660,305    219,986    50%
Oil sales   44,686    63,294    18,608    42%
Commodity derivative fair value losses   (177,756)   (1,011,380)   (833,624)   * 
Marketing   164,790    69,038    (95,752)   (58)%
Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP   11,150    9,272    (1,878)   (17)%
Other income   640    519    (121)   (19)%
Total revenue   1,204,198    786,840    (417,358)   (35)%
Operating expenses:                    
Lease operating   24,547    17,780    (6,767)   (28)%
Gathering and compression   220,288    201,462    (18,826)   (9)%
Processing   184,320    190,601    6,281    3%
Transportation   200,469    198,215    (2,254)   (1)%
Production and ad valorem taxes   44,697    52,808    8,111    18%
Marketing   162,077    98,896    (63,181)   (39)%
Exploration   219    898    679    * 
General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)   38,432    31,042    (7,390)   (19)%
Equity-based compensation   5,642    4,649    (993)   (18)%
Depletion, depreciation, and amortization   194,026    168,388    (25,638)   (13)%
Impairment of oil and gas properties   34,062    22,462    (11,600)   (34)%
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   788    2,444    1,656    * 
Contract termination   91    8    (83)   (91)%
Loss on sale of assets       1,786    1,786    * 
Total operating expenses   1,109,658    991,439    (118,219)   (11)%
Operating income (loss)   94,540    (204,599)   (299,139)   * 
Other earnings (expenses):                    
Interest expense, net   (42,743)   (37,713)   5,030    (12)%
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate   18,694    25,178    6,484    35%
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   (43,204)   (10,654)   32,550    (75)%
Loss on convertible note equitizations   (39,046)       39,046    * 
Transaction expenses   (2,291)       2,291    * 
Total other expense   (108,590)   (23,189)   85,401    (79)%
Loss before income taxes   (14,050)   (227,788)   (213,738)   * 
Income tax benefit   2,946    53,092    50,146    * 
Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interests   (11,104)   (174,696)   (163,592)   * 
Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests   4,395    (18,277)   (22,672)   * 
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation  $(15,499)   (156,419)   (140,920)   * 
                     
Adjusted EBITDAX  $519,490    706,882    187,392    36%

 

* Not meaningful

 

12

 

 

The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

 

   Three Months Ended   Amount of     
   March 31,   Increase   Percent 
   2021   2022   (Decrease)   Change 
Production data (1) (2):                    
Natural gas (Bcf)   207    199    (8)   (4)%
C2 Ethane (MBbl)   4,405    4,005    (400)   (9)%
C3+ NGLs (MBbl)   9,926    9,638    (288)   (3)%
Oil (MBbl)   960    724    (236)   (25)%
Combined (Bcfe)   299    285    (14)   (5)%
Daily combined production (MMcfe/d)   3,322    3,165    (157)   (5)%
Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (3):                    
Natural gas (per Mcf)  $3.48    5.01    1.53    44%
C2 Ethane (per Bbl)  $8.20    16.74    8.54    104%
C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)  $40.72    61.55    20.83    51%
Oil (per Bbl)  $46.55    87.45    40.90    88%
Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)  $4.03    6.04    2.01    50%
Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (3):                    
Natural gas (per Mcf)  $3.56    3.60    0.04    1%
C2 Ethane (per Bbl)  $7.53    16.63    9.10    121%
C3+ NGLs (per Bbl)  $39.79    61.14    21.35    54%
Oil (per Bbl)  $45.80    86.76    40.96    89%
Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe)  $4.05    5.03    0.98    24%
Average costs (per Mcfe):                    
Lease operating  $0.08    0.06    (0.02)   (25)%
Gathering and compression  $0.74    0.71    (0.03)   (4)%
Processing  $0.62    0.67    0.05    8%
Transportation  $0.67    0.70    0.03    4%
Production and ad valorem taxes  $0.15    0.19    0.04    27%
Marketing (revenue) expense, net  $(0.01)   0.10    0.11    * 
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion  $0.65    0.60    (0.05)   (8)%
General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation)  $0.13    0.11    (0.02)   (15)%

 

(1) Production volumes exclude volumes related to VPP transaction.
(2) Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and may not reflect their relative economic value.
(3) Average prices reflect the before and after effects of our settled commodity derivatives. Our calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because we do not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes.

 

13

 

