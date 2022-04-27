Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001433270 false 0001433270 2022-04-27 2022-04-27 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares UNITED STATES

Exhibit 99.1

Antero Resources Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Denver, Colorado, April 27, 2022—Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights Include:

· Net production averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 160 MBbl/d of liquids

· Realized pre-hedge natural gas equivalent price of $6.04 per Mcfe, a $1.09 per Mcfe premium to NYMEX pricing

o Realized pre-hedge natural gas price of $5.01 per Mcf, a $0.06 per Mcf premium to NYMEX pricing

o Realized C3+ NGL price of $61.55 per barrel, or 65% of WTI, a 51% increase from the prior year period

· Net loss was $156 million, Adjusted Net Income was $360 million (Non-GAAP)

· Adjusted EBITDAX was $707 million (Non-GAAP); net cash provided by operating activities was $566 million

· Free Cash Flow was $465 million before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP)

· Repurchased $100 million of shares during the quarter at an average price of $27.11 per share

· Total long-term debt and Net Debt at quarter end was $1.96 billion

· Net Debt to trailing last twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX declined to 1.1x (Non-GAAP)

Paul Rady, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Antero Resources commented, “Antero’s first quarter results highlight our substantial exposure to rising commodity prices. We realized the highest quarterly NGL price in company history and benefited from direct exposure to NYMEX natural gas prices. During the quarter we sold approximately 75% of our natural gas into NYMEX-priced natural gas hubs, including the LNG fairway along the Gulf Coast and the Cove Point LNG facility in the Mid-Atlantic region. As LNG export demand increases, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from increasing prices due to our 2.3 Bcf/d of firm transportation delivered into these LNG fairways. We are currently selling nearly 1 Bcf/d of natural gas directly to LNG facilities on a mix of long-term and short-term contracts. As this market grows and develops we intend to utilize our significant firm transportation portfolio to increase our exposure.”

Michael Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of Antero Resources said, “We initiated our return of capital program by repurchasing $100 million of AR shares during the last six weeks of the first quarter, which approximated 25% of our first quarter Free Cash Flow estimate. As previously communicated, we expect to use approximately 25% of Free Cash Flow for share repurchases until the borrowings on our credit facility are repaid. Our current estimate forecasts the credit facility to be repaid later in the second quarter and we then intend to increase our return of capital to greater than 50% of Free Cash Flow. Looking ahead, we expect in excess of $2.5 billion of Free Cash Flow in 2022 and approximately $10 billion of Free Cash Flow through 2026, based on current commodity prices. This Free Cash Flow outlook allows us to continue to reduce debt while also returning substantial capital to our shareholders.”

For a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow and Net Debt please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Debt Reduction

As of March 31, 2022, Antero’s total debt was $1.96 billion, including $388 million of borrowings under the Company’s revolving credit facility. Net Debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDAX was 1.1x. During the first quarter, Antero redeemed all $585 million of outstanding senior notes due 2025 at 101.25% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The Company used cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility to fund this senior note redemption. Borrowings under the credit facility utilized to fund the redemption are expected to be paid down during the second quarter of 2022 with Free Cash Flow.

Share Repurchase Program

In February, Antero’s Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for the Company to repurchase up to $1.0 billion of its outstanding common stock. During the first quarter of 2022, Antero repurchased 3.7 million shares for $100 million at an average share price of $27.11.

Free Cash Flow

During the first quarter, Antero generated $465 million of Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital. Free Cash Flow after Changes in Working Capital was $315 million.

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 563,731 565,673 Less: Net cash used in investing activities (122,975 ) (215,117 ) Less: Proceeds from sale of assets, net — (195 ) Less: Distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica (24,699 ) (35,757 ) Free Cash Flow $ 416,057 314,604 Changes in Working Capital (1) (96,369 ) 150,474 Free Cash Flow before Changes in Working Capital $ 319,688 465,078

(1) Working capital adjustments in the first quarter of 2022 include $136.0 million in changes in current assets and current liabilities and a $14.5 million decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net loss was $156 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $15 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income was $360 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $183 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDAX was $707 million, a 36% increase compared to the prior year quarter, driven by higher realized natural gas and NGL prices.

Net daily natural gas equivalent production in the first quarter averaged 3.2 Bcfe/d, including 160 MBbl/d of liquids, as detailed in the table below. As completion activity accelerates through the second quarter of 2022, production is expected to increase to a range of 3.3 to 3.4 Bcfe/d in the second half of 2022.

Antero’s average realized natural gas price before hedging was $5.01 per Mcf, representing a 44% increase compared to the prior year period. Antero realized a $0.06 per Mcf premium to the average NYMEX Henry Hub. The premium to NYMEX was negatively impacted by the sharp increase in the natural gas price on the final trading day for the February natural gas contract, resulting in a settlement price of $6.27 per Mcf, followed by a subsequent decline in natural gas daily prices for the month. However, Antero expects realized natural gas prices, before hedges, to be a premium of $0.15 to $0.25 per Mcf for the full year 2022, unchanged from prior guidance. Antero’s ability to capture a premium to NYMEX is a result of selling the majority of its gas into the NYMEX-based LNG fairways. In the first quarter, Antero sold approximately 75% of its natural gas into these premium priced, NYMEX-related hubs.

The following table details the components of average net production and average realized prices for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Combined Natural Natural Gas Oil C3+ NGLs Ethane Gas Equivalent (MMcf/d) (Bbl/d) (Bbl/d) (Bbl/d) (MMcfe/d) Average Net Production 2,207 8,042 107,086 44,501 3,165

Combined Natural Natural Gas Oil C3+ NGLs Ethane Gas Equivalent Average Realized Prices ($/Mcf) ($/Bbl) ($/Bbl) ($/Bbl) ($/Mcfe) Average realized prices before settled derivatives $ 5.01 $ 87.45 $ 61.55 $ 16.74 $ 6.04 NYMEX average price $ 4.95 $ 94.45 $ 4.95 Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX $ 0.06 $ (7.00 ) $ 1.09 Settled commodity derivatives (1) $ (1.41 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (1.01 ) Average realized prices after settled derivatives $ 3.60 $ 86.76 $ 61.14 $ 16.63 $ 5.03 Premium / (Differential) to NYMEX $ (1.35 ) $ (7.69 ) $ 0.08

(1) These commodity derivative instruments include contracts attributable to Martica Holdings LLC (“Martica”), Antero’s consolidated variable interest entity. All gains or losses from Martica’s derivative instruments are fully attributable to the noncontrolling interests in Martica, which includes portions of the natural gas and all oil and C3+ NGL derivative instruments during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Antero’s average realized C3+ NGL price was $61.55 per barrel, a 51% increase versus the prior year period. Antero shipped 53% of its total C3+ NGL net production on Mariner East 2 for export and realized a $0.04 per gallon premium to Mont Belvieu pricing on these volumes at Marcus Hook, PA. Antero sold the remaining 47% of C3+ NGL net production at a $0.04 per gallon discount to Mont Belvieu pricing at Hopedale, OH. The resulting blended price on 107,086 Bbl/d of net C3+ NGL production was $61.14 per barrel, which was flat with Mont Belvieu pricing.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Pricing Point Net C3+ NGL Production

(Bbl/d) % by Destination Premium (Discount) To Mont Belvieu

($/Gal) Propane / Butane exported on ME2 Marcus Hook, PA 57,163 53 % $ 0.04 Remaining C3+ NGL volume Hopedale, OH 49,923 47 % $ (0.04 ) Total C3+ NGLs/Blended Premium 107,086 100 % $ 0.00

All-in cash expense, which includes lease operating, gathering, compression, processing and transportation, production and ad valorem taxes was $2.33 per Mcfe in the first quarter, a 3% increase compared to $2.26 per Mcfe average during the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due primarily to higher production taxes as a result of higher commodity prices during the quarter.

Net marketing expense was $0.10 per Mcfe in the first quarter, an increase from a gain of $0.01 per Mcfe during the first quarter of 2021. The gain in the year ago period was due to higher third party marketing volumes during Winter Storm Uri.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Update

Antero placed 15 horizontal Marcellus wells to sales during the first quarter with an average lateral length of 12,707 feet. Nine of these wells have been online for at least 60 days and the average 60-day rate per well was 25.5 MMcfe/d, including approximately 1,416 Bbl/d of liquids assuming 25% ethane recovery.

First Quarter 2022 Capital Investment

Antero’s accrued drilling and completion capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2022, were $175 million. For a reconciliation of accrued capital expenditures to cash capital expenditures see the table in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section.

In addition to capital invested in drilling and completion costs, the Company invested $24 million in land during the first quarter. A portion of the land capital was used to acquire 2,500 net acres which hold approximately 11 incremental drilling locations at an average cost of less than $1 million per location. In addition to the incremental locations added, Antero also acquired minerals in its Marcellus area of development to increase its net revenue interest in future drilling locations.

Commodity Derivative Positions

Antero did not enter into any new natural gas, NGL or oil hedges during the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has hedged 313 Bcf of natural gas for the remainder of 2022 at a weighted average index price of $2.49 per MMBtu and 16 Bcf of natural gas in 2023 at a weighted average index price of $2.37 per MMBtu.

Please see Antero’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, for more information on all commodity derivative positions. For detail on current commodity positions, please see the Hedge Profile presentations at www.anteroresources.com .

Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion of the results. To participate in the call, dial in at 877-407-9079 (U.S.), or 201-493-6746 (International) and reference “Antero Resources.” A telephone replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am MT at 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (International) using the conference ID: 13726236. To access the live webcast and view the related earnings conference call presentation, visit Antero's website at www.anteroresources.com . The webcast will be archived for replay until Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:00 am MT.

Presentation

An updated presentation will be posted to the Company's website before the conference call. The presentation can be found at www.anteroresources.com on the homepage. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income as set forth in this release represents net income (loss), adjusted for certain items. Antero believes that Adjusted Net Income is useful to investors in evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of financial performance. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted Net Income is net income (loss). The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2022 Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (15,499 ) (156,419 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,395 (18,277 ) Unrealized commodity derivative losses 183,078 725,994 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP (11,150 ) (9,272 ) Loss on sale of assets — 1,786 Impairment of oil and gas properties 34,062 22,462 Equity-based compensation 5,642 4,649 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 43,204 10,654 Loss on convertible note equitization 39,046 — Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (18,694 ) (25,178 ) Contract termination 91 8 Tax effect of reconciling items (1) (66,243 ) (169,716 ) 197,932 386,691 Martica adjustments (2) (14,947 ) (26,430 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 182,985 360,261 Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 296,746 314,081

(1) Deferred taxes were 24% and 23% for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

(2) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interest in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to evaluate the Company’s financial position, including its ability to service its debt obligations.

The following table reconciles consolidated total long-term debt to Net Debt as used in this release (in thousands):

December 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Credit Facility $ — 387,700 5.000% senior notes due 2025 584,635 — 8.375% senior notes due 2026 325,000 325,000 7.625% senior notes due 2029 584,000 584,000 5.375% senior notes due 2030 600,000 600,000 4.250% convertible senior notes due 2026 81,570 81,570 Unamortized discount, net (27,772 ) — Unamortized debt issuance costs (21,989 ) (18,326 ) Total long-term debt $ 2,125,444 1,959,944 Less: Cash and cash equivalents — — Net Debt $ 2,125,444 1,959,944

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a measure of financial performance not calculated under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for cash flow from operating, investing, or financing activities, as an indicator of cash flow or as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, which includes drilling and completion capital and leasehold capital, less proceeds from asset sales and less distributions to non-controlling interests in Martica.

The Company has not provided projected net cash provided by operating activities or a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company is unable to project net cash provided by operating activities for any future period because this metric includes the impact of changes in operating assets and liabilities related to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. The Company is unable to project these timing differences with any reasonable degree of accuracy without unreasonable efforts.

Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund its activities, service or incur additional debt and estimate return of capital. There are significant limitations to using Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company’s net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies. Free Cash Flow does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, land acquisitions and lease renewals, other capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations.

Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss), adjusted for certain items detailed below.

Adjusted EBITDAX as used and defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies and is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or loss, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing, and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX provides no information regarding our capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement, or tax position. Adjusted EBITDAX does not represent funds available for discretionary use because those funds may be required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, exploration expenses, and other commitments and obligations. However, our management team believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful to an investor in evaluating our financial performance because this measure:

· is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such term, which may vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

· helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital and legal structure from our operating structure;

· is used by our management team for various purposes, including as a measure of our operating performance, in presentations to our Board of Directors, and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting: and

· is used by our Board of Directors as a performance measure in determining executive compensation.

There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effects of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect our net income or loss, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies, and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDAX reported by different companies.

The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDAX are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. The following table represents a reconciliation of Antero’s net income (loss), including noncontrolling interest, to Adjusted EBITDAX and a reconciliation of Antero’s Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities per our consolidated statements of cash flows, in each case, for the three months and years ended March 31, 2021 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDAX also excludes the noncontrolling interests in Martica and these adjustments are disclosed in the table below as Martica related adjustments.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX: Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (15,499 ) (156,419 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,395 (18,277 ) Unrealized commodity derivative losses 183,078 725,994 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP (11,150 ) (9,272 ) Loss on sale of assets — 1,786 Interest expense, net 42,743 37,713 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 43,204 10,654 Loss on convertible note equitizations 39,046 — Income tax benefit (2,946 ) (53,092 ) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 194,814 170,832 Impairment of oil and gas properties 34,062 22,462 Exploration expense 219 898 Equity-based compensation expense 5,642 4,649 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (18,694 ) (25,178 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate 42,756 31,285 Contract termination, transaction expense and other 2,382 48 544,052 744,083 Martica related adjustments (1) (24,562 ) (37,201 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 519,490 706,882 Reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDAX to net cash provided by operating activities: Adjusted EBITDAX $ 519,490 706,882 Martica related adjustments (1) 24,562 37,201 Interest expense, net (42,743 ) (37,713 ) Exploration expense (219 ) (898 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities 60,487 (136,025 ) Transaction expense (2,291 ) — Other items 4,445 (3,774 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 563,731 565,673

(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2022 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX: Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (327,819 ) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10,118 Unrealized commodity derivative losses 1,291,456 Payments for derivative monetizations 4,569 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP (43,358 ) Gain on sale of assets (446 ) Interest expense, net 176,838 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 60,641 Loss on convertible note equitizations 11,731 Income tax benefit (124,223 ) Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 721,847 Impairment of oil and gas properties 78,923 Exploration expense 7,245 Equity-based compensation expense 19,444 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (83,569 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliate 125,138 Contract termination, transaction expense and other 5,266 1,933,801 Martica related adjustments (1) (129,107 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 1,804,694

(1) Adjustments reflect noncontrolling interests in Martica not otherwise adjusted in amounts above.

Drilling and Completion Capital Expenditures

For a reconciliation between cash paid for drilling and completion capital expenditures and drilling and completion accrued capital expenditures during the period, please see the capital expenditures section below (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 Drilling and completion costs (cash basis) $ 105,131 184,557 Change in accrued capital costs 35,753 (9,744 ) Adjusted drilling and completion costs (accrual basis) $ 140,884 174,813

Notwithstanding their use for comparative purposes, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Antero Resources is an independent natural gas and natural gas liquids company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional properties located in the Appalachian Basin in West Virginia and Ohio. In conjunction with its affiliate, Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM), Antero is one of the most integrated natural gas producers in the U.S. The Company’s website is located at www.anteroresources.com .

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Resources’ control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding activities, events or developments Antero Resources expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding our return of capital, expected results, future commodity prices, future production targets, realizing potential future fee rebates or reductions, including those related to certain levels of production, future earnings, leverage targets and debt repayment, future capital spending plans, improved and/or increasing capital efficiency, estimated realized natural gas, NGL and oil prices, expected drilling and development plans, projected well costs and cost savings initiatives, future financial position, the participation level of our drilling partner and the financial and production results to be achieved as a result of that drilling partnership, the other key assumptions underlying our projections, and future marketing opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Although Antero Resources believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Resources expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Antero Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, incident to the exploration for and development, production, gathering and sale of natural gas, NGLs and oil most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Antero Resources’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating natural gas and oil reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world health event, including the COVID-19 pandemic, cybersecurity risks, our ability to achieve our greenhouse gas reduction targets and the costs associated therewith, the state of markets for and availability of verified quality carbon offsets and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of Antero Resources at (303) 357-6782 or [email protected]

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) December 31, March 31, 2021 2022 Assets Current assets: Accounts receivable $ 78,998 45,755 Accrued revenue 591,442 660,884 Derivative instruments 757 263 Other current assets 14,922 17,874 Total current assets 686,119 724,776 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, at cost (successful efforts method): Unproved properties 1,042,118 1,001,420 Proved properties 12,646,303 12,786,692 Gathering systems and facilities 5,802 5,802 Other property and equipment 116,522 123,824 13,810,745 13,917,738 Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, and amortization (4,283,700 ) (4,384,971 ) Property and equipment, net 9,527,045 9,532,767 Operating leases right-of-use assets 3,419,912 3,285,337 Derivative instruments 14,369 10,516 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 232,399 234,390 Other assets 16,684 15,714 Total assets $ 13,896,528 13,803,500 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,819 67,769 Accounts payable, related parties 76,240 73,259 Accrued liabilities 457,244 341,692 Revenue distributions payable 444,873 408,347 Derivative instruments 559,851 1,152,299 Short-term lease liabilities 456,347 455,723 Deferred revenue, VPP 37,603 35,864 Other current liabilities 11,140 16,099 Total current liabilities 2,068,117 2,551,052 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt 2,125,444 1,959,944 Deferred income tax liability, net 318,126 254,633 Derivative instruments 181,806 311,005 Long-term lease liabilities 2,964,115 2,830,175 Deferred revenue, VPP 118,366 110,832 Other liabilities 54,462 57,175 Total liabilities 7,830,436 8,074,816 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 50,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized - 1,000,000 shares; 313,930 shares and 311,020 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively 3,139 3,110 Additional paid-in capital 6,371,398 6,266,506 Accumulated deficit (617,377 ) (795,830 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,757,160 5,473,786 Noncontrolling interests 308,932 254,898 Total equity 6,066,092 5,728,684 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,896,528 13,803,500

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2022 Revenue and other: Natural gas sales $ 720,369 995,792 Natural gas liquids sales 440,319 660,305 Oil sales 44,686 63,294 Commodity derivative fair value losses (177,756 ) (1,011,380 ) Marketing 164,790 69,038 Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP 11,150 9,272 Other income 640 519 Total revenue 1,204,198 786,840 Operating expenses: Lease operating 24,547 17,780 Gathering, compression, processing, and transportation 605,077 590,278 Production and ad valorem taxes 44,697 52,808 Marketing 162,077 98,896 Exploration 219 898 General and administrative (including equity-based compensation expense of $5,642 and $4,649 in 2021 and 2022, respectively) 44,074 35,691 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 194,026 168,388 Impairment of oil and gas properties 34,062 22,462 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 788 2,444 Contract termination 91 8 Loss on sale of assets — 1,786 Total operating expenses 1,109,658 991,439 Operating income (loss) 94,540 (204,599 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (42,743 ) (37,713 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 18,694 25,178 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (43,204 ) (10,654 ) Loss on convertible note equitization (39,046 ) — Transaction expense (2,291 ) — Total other expense (108,590 ) (23,189 ) Loss before income taxes (14,050 ) (227,788 ) Income tax benefit 2,946 53,092 Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interests (11,104 ) (174,696 ) Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,395 (18,277 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (15,499 ) (156,419 ) Loss per share—basic $ (0.05 ) (0.50 ) Loss per share—diluted $ (0.05 ) (0.50 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 296,746 314,081 Diluted 296,746 314,081

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2022 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: Net loss including noncontrolling interests $ (11,104 ) (174,696 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 194,814 170,832 Impairments 34,062 22,462 Commodity derivative fair value losses 177,756 1,011,380 Gains (losses) on settled commodity derivatives 5,322 (285,386 ) Deferred income tax benefit (2,946 ) (57,383 ) Equity-based compensation expense 5,642 4,649 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (18,694 ) (25,178 ) Dividends of earnings from unconsolidated affiliate 42,756 31,285 Amortization of deferred revenue (11,150 ) (9,272 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount and debt premium 4,536 1,451 Settlement of asset retirement obligations — (886 ) Loss on sale of assets — 1,786 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 43,204 10,654 Loss on convertible note equitizations 39,046 — Changes in current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,200 ) 33,244 Accrued revenue (21,199 ) (69,442 ) Other current assets 3,593 (2,952 ) Accounts payable including related parties 16,527 37,664 Accrued liabilities (17,779 ) (94,456 ) Revenue distributions payable 84,296 (36,526 ) Other current liabilities 2,249 (3,557 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 563,731 565,673 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities: Additions to unproved properties (14,691 ) (23,789 ) Drilling and completion costs (105,131 ) (184,557 ) Additions to other property and equipment (3,336 ) (7,530 ) Proceeds from asset sales — 195 Change in other assets 262 564 Change in other liabilities (79 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (122,975 ) (215,117 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Repurchases of common stock — (100,045 ) Issuance of senior notes 1,200,000 — Repayment of senior notes (660,516 ) (591,943 ) Borrowings (repayments) on bank credit facilities, net (873,800 ) 387,700 Payment of debt issuance costs (15,370 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests in Martica Holdings LLC (24,699 ) (35,757 ) Employee tax withholding for settlement of equity compensation awards (5,645 ) (10,377 ) Convertible note equitizations (60,461 ) — Other (265 ) (134 ) Net cash used in financing activities (440,756 ) (350,556 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents — — Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period — — Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ — — Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 35,097 80,454 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities for additions to property and equipment $ 35,882 (14,449 )

The following table set forth unaudited selected financial data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

Three Months Ended Amount of March 31, Increase Percent 2021 2022 (Decrease) Change Revenue: Natural gas sales $ 720,369 995,792 275,423 38 % Natural gas liquids sales 440,319 660,305 219,986 50 % Oil sales 44,686 63,294 18,608 42 % Commodity derivative fair value losses (177,756 ) (1,011,380 ) (833,624 ) * Marketing 164,790 69,038 (95,752 ) (58 )% Amortization of deferred revenue, VPP 11,150 9,272 (1,878 ) (17 )% Other income 640 519 (121 ) (19 )% Total revenue 1,204,198 786,840 (417,358 ) (35 )% Operating expenses: Lease operating 24,547 17,780 (6,767 ) (28 )% Gathering and compression 220,288 201,462 (18,826 ) (9 )% Processing 184,320 190,601 6,281 3 % Transportation 200,469 198,215 (2,254 ) (1 )% Production and ad valorem taxes 44,697 52,808 8,111 18 % Marketing 162,077 98,896 (63,181 ) (39 )% Exploration 219 898 679 * General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation) 38,432 31,042 (7,390 ) (19 )% Equity-based compensation 5,642 4,649 (993 ) (18 )% Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 194,026 168,388 (25,638 ) (13 )% Impairment of oil and gas properties 34,062 22,462 (11,600 ) (34 )% Accretion of asset retirement obligations 788 2,444 1,656 * Contract termination 91 8 (83 ) (91 )% Loss on sale of assets — 1,786 1,786 * Total operating expenses 1,109,658 991,439 (118,219 ) (11 )% Operating income (loss) 94,540 (204,599 ) (299,139 ) * Other earnings (expenses): Interest expense, net (42,743 ) (37,713 ) 5,030 (12 )% Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 18,694 25,178 6,484 35 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt (43,204 ) (10,654 ) 32,550 (75 )% Loss on convertible note equitizations (39,046 ) — 39,046 * Transaction expenses (2,291 ) — 2,291 * Total other expense (108,590 ) (23,189 ) 85,401 (79 )% Loss before income taxes (14,050 ) (227,788 ) (213,738 ) * Income tax benefit 2,946 53,092 50,146 * Net loss and comprehensive loss including noncontrolling interests (11,104 ) (174,696 ) (163,592 ) * Less: net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,395 (18,277 ) (22,672 ) * Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to Antero Resources Corporation $ (15,499 ) (156,419 ) (140,920 ) * Adjusted EBITDAX $ 519,490 706,882 187,392 36 %

* Not meaningful

The following table set forth selected operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022:

Three Months Ended Amount of March 31, Increase Percent 2021 2022 (Decrease) Change Production data (1) (2): Natural gas (Bcf) 207 199 (8 ) (4 )% C2 Ethane (MBbl) 4,405 4,005 (400 ) (9 )% C3+ NGLs (MBbl) 9,926 9,638 (288 ) (3 )% Oil (MBbl) 960 724 (236 ) (25 )% Combined (Bcfe) 299 285 (14 ) (5 )% Daily combined production (MMcfe/d) 3,322 3,165 (157 ) (5 )% Average prices before effects of derivative settlements (3): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 3.48 5.01 1.53 44 % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) $ 8.20 16.74 8.54 104 % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl) $ 40.72 61.55 20.83 51 % Oil (per Bbl) $ 46.55 87.45 40.90 88 % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe) $ 4.03 6.04 2.01 50 % Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements (3): Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 3.56 3.60 0.04 1 % C2 Ethane (per Bbl) $ 7.53 16.63 9.10 121 % C3+ NGLs (per Bbl) $ 39.79 61.14 21.35 54 % Oil (per Bbl) $ 45.80 86.76 40.96 89 % Weighted Average Combined (per Mcfe) $ 4.05 5.03 0.98 24 % Average costs (per Mcfe): Lease operating $ 0.08 0.06 (0.02 ) (25 )% Gathering and compression $ 0.74 0.71 (0.03 ) (4 )% Processing $ 0.62 0.67 0.05 8 % Transportation $ 0.67 0.70 0.03 4 % Production and ad valorem taxes $ 0.15 0.19 0.04 27 % Marketing (revenue) expense, net $ (0.01 ) 0.10 0.11 * Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion $ 0.65 0.60 (0.05 ) (8 )% General and administrative (excluding equity-based compensation) $ 0.13 0.11 (0.02 ) (15 )%

(1) Production volumes exclude volumes related to VPP transaction.

(2) Oil and NGLs production was converted at 6 Mcf per Bbl to calculate total Bcfe production and per Mcfe amounts. This ratio is an estimate of the equivalent energy content of the products and may not reflect their relative economic value.

(3) Average prices reflect the before and after effects of our settled commodity derivatives. Our calculation of such after effects includes gains on settlements of commodity derivatives, which do not qualify for hedge accounting because we do not designate or document them as hedges for accounting purposes.