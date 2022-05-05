Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

APA CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess APA’s expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of APA’s cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Costs incurred in oil and gas property: Acquisitions Proved $ 9 $ 1 Unproved 11 2 Exploration and development 419 284 Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property $ 439 $ 287 Reconciliation of Costs incurred to Upstream capital investment: Total Costs incurred in oil and gas property $ 439 $ 287 Asset retirement obligations settled vs. incurred - oil and gas property 7 2 Capitalized interest (3 ) (2 ) Exploration seismic and administration costs (33 ) (12 ) Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt $ 410 $ 275 Less noncontrolling interest - Egypt (49 ) (31 ) Total Upstream capital investment $ 361 $ 212

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and Free cash flow

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. APA uses these measures internally and provides this information because management believes it is useful in evaluating the company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt, as well as to compare our results from period to period. We believe these measures are also used by research analysts and investors to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and are frequently included in published research reports when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities and free cash flow are additional measures of liquidity but are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. Additionally, this presentation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies in our industry.

For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 891 $ 671 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 263 175 Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities $ 1,154 $ 846 Adjustments to free cash flow: Altus Midstream cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities — (39 ) Upstream capital investment including noncontrolling interest - Egypt (410 ) (275 ) Distributions to Sinopec noncontrolling interest (69 ) (40 ) Upstream free cash flow $ 675 $ 492 Cash dividends received from Altus Midstream — 19 Free cash flow $ 675 $ 511

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company’s ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company’s on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 891 $ 1,085 $ 671 Adjustments: Exploration expense other than dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments 33 16 12 Current income tax provision 392 189 149 Other adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities 29 (34 ) 20 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 263 (95 ) 175 Financing costs, net 85 92 110 Transaction, reorganization & separation costs 14 14 — Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,707 $ 1,267 $ 1,137

