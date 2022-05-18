22 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
APA Corp false 0001841666 0001841666 2022-05-13 2022-05-13

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 13, 2022

 

 

APA CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   001-40144   86-1430562

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

2000 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 100

Houston, Texas 77056-4400

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (713) 296-6000

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.625 par value   APA   Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 13, 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of APA Corporation (“APA”) appointed David L. Stover to the Management Development and Compensation (“MD&C”) Committee of the Board and appointed Juliet S. Ellis as the chair of the MD&C Committee.

As a result, the current membership of the Board and each committee of the Board is as follows:

 

Name

    Board    Audit    Corporate
Responsibility,
Governance,
and Nominating		    Management
Development
and
Compensation

Annell R. Bay

          Chair   

John J. Christmann IV, CEO & President

            

Juliet S. Ellis

             Chair

Charles W. Hooper

            

Chansoo Joung

       Chair      

John E. Lowe, Non-Executive Chair

    Chair         

H. Lamar McKay

            

Amy H. Nelson

            

Daniel W. Rabun

            

Peter A. Ragauss

            

David L. Stover

            

 

Item 5.07.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the annual meeting of shareholders of APA held on May 13, 2022, there were 342,181,612 shares of APA common stock, par value $0.625 per share, eligible to vote, of which 289,390,296 shares, or 84.57 percent, were voted.

The matters voted upon, the number of votes cast for or against, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to such matters, were as stated below:

 

   

Election of Directors. The following nominees for directors were elected to serve one-year terms expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, by the majority of shares voted, excluding abstentions:

 

Nominee

    For      Against      Abstentions      Broker
Non-Votes		  

Annell R. Bay

      220,778,763        35,467,016        381,551        32,762,966  

John J. Christmann IV

      254,697,332        1,546,914        383,084        32,762,966  

Juliet S. Ellis

      248,640,214        7,596,202        390,915        32,762,966  

Charles W. Hooper

      252,778,029        3,445,256        404,045        32,762,966  

Chansoo Joung

      248,692,621        7,520,531        414,178        32,762,966  

John E. Lowe

      249,009,286        6,838,840        779,204        32,762,966  

H. Lamar McKay

      248,255,281        7,974,595        397,454        32,762,966  

Amy H. Nelson

      250,920,303        5,337,394        369,634        32,762,966  

Daniel W. Rabun

      250,428,814        5,806,427        392,089        32,762,966  

Peter A. Ragauss

      254,823,824        1,410,836        392,670        32,762,966  

David L. Stover

      255,211,551        1,016,151        399,628        32,762,966  

 

   

Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor. The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as APA’s independent auditor for fiscal year 2022 was ratified by the majority of shares voted, including abstentions:

 

For

  

Against

  

Abstentions

  

Broker Non-Votes

285,025,026   3,864,728   500,543   0

   

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. In a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of APA’s named executive officers as disclosed in APA’s 2022 proxy statement (commonly known as “say on pay”), the compensation of APA’s named executive officers was approved by the majority of shares voted, including abstentions:

 

For

  

Against

  

Abstentions

  

Broker Non-Votes

178,067,136   77,876,896   683,297   32,762,966

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

    APA CORPORATION
Date: May 18, 2022     By:  

/s/ Rajesh Sharma

      Rajesh Sharma
      Corporate Secretary
