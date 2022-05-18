Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant’s telephone number, including area code:
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading
Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
|Item 5.02.
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On May 13, 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of APA Corporation (“APA”) appointed David L. Stover to the Management Development and Compensation (“MD&C”) Committee of the Board and appointed Juliet S. Ellis as the chair of the MD&C Committee.
As a result, the current membership of the Board and each committee of the Board is as follows:
|
Name
|Board
|Audit
|Corporate
Responsibility,
Governance,
and Nominating
|Management
Development
and
Compensation
|
Annell R. Bay
|●
|Chair
|●
|
John J. Christmann IV, CEO & President
|●
|
Juliet S. Ellis
|●
|●
|Chair
|
Charles W. Hooper
|●
|●
|●
|
Chansoo Joung
|●
|Chair
|●
|
John E. Lowe, Non-Executive Chair
|Chair
|
H. Lamar McKay
|●
|●
|●
|
Amy H. Nelson
|●
|●
|●
|
Daniel W. Rabun
|●
|●
|●
|
Peter A. Ragauss
|●
|●
|
David L. Stover
|●
|●
|Item 5.07.
|
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the annual meeting of shareholders of APA held on May 13, 2022, there were 342,181,612 shares of APA common stock, par value $0.625 per share, eligible to vote, of which 289,390,296 shares, or 84.57 percent, were voted.
The matters voted upon, the number of votes cast for or against, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to such matters, were as stated below:
|•
|
Election of Directors. The following nominees for directors were elected to serve one-year terms expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, by the majority of shares voted, excluding abstentions:
|
Nominee
|For
|Against
|Abstentions
|Broker
Non-Votes
|
Annell R. Bay
|220,778,763
|35,467,016
|381,551
|32,762,966
|
John J. Christmann IV
|254,697,332
|1,546,914
|383,084
|32,762,966
|
Juliet S. Ellis
|248,640,214
|7,596,202
|390,915
|32,762,966
|
Charles W. Hooper
|252,778,029
|3,445,256
|404,045
|32,762,966
|
Chansoo Joung
|248,692,621
|7,520,531
|414,178
|32,762,966
|
John E. Lowe
|249,009,286
|6,838,840
|779,204
|32,762,966
|
H. Lamar McKay
|248,255,281
|7,974,595
|397,454
|32,762,966
|
Amy H. Nelson
|250,920,303
|5,337,394
|369,634
|32,762,966
|
Daniel W. Rabun
|250,428,814
|5,806,427
|392,089
|32,762,966
|
Peter A. Ragauss
|254,823,824
|1,410,836
|392,670
|32,762,966
|
David L. Stover
|255,211,551
|1,016,151
|399,628
|32,762,966
|•
|
Ratification of Appointment of Independent Auditor. The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as APA’s independent auditor for fiscal year 2022 was ratified by the majority of shares voted, including abstentions:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstentions
|
Broker Non-Votes
|285,025,026
|3,864,728
|500,543
|0
|•
|
Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. In a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of APA’s named executive officers as disclosed in APA’s 2022 proxy statement (commonly known as “say on pay”), the compensation of APA’s named executive officers was approved by the majority of shares voted, including abstentions:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstentions
|
Broker Non-Votes
|178,067,136
|77,876,896
|683,297
|32,762,966
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|APA CORPORATION
|Date: May 18, 2022
|By:
|
/s/ Rajesh Sharma
|Rajesh Sharma
|Corporate Secretary