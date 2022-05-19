Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

00-0000000 NYSEAMER 0001000229 false 0001000229 2022-05-19 2022-05-19 0001000229 clb:NewYorkStockExchangeMember 2022-05-19 2022-05-19 0001000229 clb:EuronextAmsterdamStockExchangeMember 2022-05-19 2022-05-19

CORE LABORATORIES N.V.

Common Stock (Par Value EUR 0.02) CLB New York Stock Exchange

Common Stock (Par Value EUR 0.02) CLB Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Core Laboratories N.V. (the "Company") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on May 19, 2022 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's shareholders were requested: (1) To elect one new Class II Supervisory Director and to re-elect two current Class II Supervisory Directors; (2) To appoint KPMG, including its U.S. and Dutch affiliates, (collectively, "KPMG") as the Company’s independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2022; (3) To confirm and adopt our Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts in the English language for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, following a discussion of our Dutch Report of the Management Board for that same period; (4) To approve and resolve the cancellation of our repurchased shares held at 12:01 a.m. CEST on May 19, 2022; (5) To approve and resolve the extension of the existing authority to repurchase up to 10% of our issued share capital from time to time for an 18-month period, until November 19, 2023, and such repurchased shares may be used for any legal purpose; (6) To approve and resolve the extension of the authority to issue shares and/or to grant rights (including options to purchase) with respect to our common and preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 19, 2023; (7) To approve and resolve the extension of the authority to limit or exclude the preemptive rights of the holders of our common shares and/or preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 19, 2023; To: (8a) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our executive officers as described in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis ("CD&A") section of the proxy statement filed by the Company on March 22, 2022; (8b) cast a favorable advisory vote on the remuneration report referred to in Section 2:135b of the Dutch Civil Code for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Given that more than 50% of the issued share capital was present and represented at the meeting, item numbers 1 through 8(b) could be approved by the affirmative vote of a majority of votes cast. All items were approved and the certified results of the matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class II Directors: The election of each Class II supervisory director was approved as follows:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Katherine Murray 35,546,114 487,055 3,284,973 Martha Carnes 31,835,708 4,197,461 3,284,973 Michael Straughen 31,857,386 4,175,783 3,284,973

Proposal No. 2 - Appointment of KPMG as Independent Registered Public Accountant: The appointment of KPMG as the independent registered public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 39,184,051 105,417 28,674 —

Proposal No. 3 - Confirm and Adopt the Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts: The confirmation and adoption of the Company's Dutch Statutory Annual Accounts in the English language for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 39,114,755 152,327 51,060 —

Proposal No. 4 - Approve and Resolve the Cancellation of Repurchased Shares: The approval of the cancellation of the Company's repurchased shares held by the Company in its name at 12:01 a.m. CEST on May 19, 2022 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 39,128,770 158,734 30,638 —

Proposal No. 5 - Approve Extension - Repurchase up to 10% of Issued Share Capital: The approval of the extension of the existing authority to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital until November 19, 2023 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 38,835,452 178,300 304,390 —

Proposal No. 6 - Approve Extension to Issue Shares and/or Grant Rights: The approval of the extension of the authority to issue shares and/or to grant rights (including options to purchase) with respect to the Company's common and preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 19, 2023 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 38,960,491 317,684 39,967 —

Proposal No. 7 - Approve Extension to Limit or Exclude Preemptive Rights: The approval of the extension of the authority to limit or exclude the preemptive rights of the holders of the Company's common shares and/or preference shares up to a maximum of 10% of outstanding shares per annum until November 19, 2023 was approved as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 37,646,617 1,629,457 42,068 —

Proposal No. 8a - Approve the Compensation of the Company's Executive Officers: The compensation program regarding the Company's named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis, as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 35,425,951 541,743 65,475 3,284,973

Proposal No. 8b – Cast a favorable advisory vote on the Remuneration Report referred to in Section 2:135b of the Dutch Civil Code for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021: The remuneration report was approved, on an advisory basis, as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 35,422,218 542,482 68,469 3,284,973

