Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Continental Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 19, 2022. At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders were requested to:

• elect seven members to the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2023;

• approve the Company’s 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan;

• ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and

• approve, by a non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers.

Each of these items is more fully described in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022. The certified results of the matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of directors: The election of each director required the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders elected the following nominees:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes William B. Berry 315,678,668 1,347,956 17,530,921 Harold G. Hamm 299,207,605 17,819,019 17,530,921 Shelly Lambertz 299,514,807 17,511,817 17,530,921 Lon McCain 310,116,791 6,909,833 17,530,921 John T. McNabb, II 308,993,893 8,032,731 17,530,921 Mark E. Monroe 299,728,099 17,298,525 17,530,921 Timothy G. Taylor 315,753,846 1,272,778 17,530,921

Proposal No. 2 – Approval of 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan: The approval of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan required an affirmative vote from the majority of shares present and entitled to vote either in person or by proxy on this matter at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders approved the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The voting results are as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 306,542,330 10,408,328 75,966 17,530,921

Proposal No. 3 – Ratification of selection of independent registered public accounting firm: The ratification of the selection of Grant Thornton LLP required an affirmative vote from the majority of shares present and entitled to vote either in person or by proxy on this matter at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders approved the ratification of the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The voting results are as follows:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 333,967,112 538,509 51,924 0

Proposal No. 3 – Approve, by non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers: The approval, by a non-binding vote, of the compensation of the named executive officers required an affirmative vote from the majority of shares present and entitled to vote either in person or by proxy on this matter at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders approved, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the named executive officers. The voting results are as follows: