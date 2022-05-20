3 days ago
Persian Gulf’s smallest oil producer looks to gas imports to meet demand
3 days ago
Analysis: U.S. coal companies struggle to cash in on Europe crunch
3 days ago
Hungary says ditching Russian oil to cost at least $810 million
3 days ago
U.S. to suggest tariffs on Russian oil as alternative to embargoes
3 days ago
Shell joins Exxon with $1 billion Brazil exploration setback
3 days ago
Oil rises on EU’s Russian oil ban effort, demand hopes

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC false 0000732834 0000732834 2022-05-19 2022-05-19

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 19, 2022

 

 

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Oklahoma   001-32886   73-0767549

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

 

20 N. Broadway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

   73102
(Address of principal executive offices)   (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (405) 234-9000

Not Applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading
symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 par value   CLR   New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR 240.12b-2). Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 5.07.

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Continental Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 19, 2022. At the meeting, the Company’s shareholders were requested to:

 

   

elect seven members to the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2023;

 

   

approve the Company’s 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan;

 

   

ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and

 

   

approve, by a non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers.

Each of these items is more fully described in the Company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022. The certified results of the matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of directors: The election of each director required the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders elected the following nominees:

 

Nominee

    For      Withheld      Broker Non-Votes  

William B. Berry

      315,678,668        1,347,956        17,530,921  

Harold G. Hamm

      299,207,605        17,819,019        17,530,921  

Shelly Lambertz

      299,514,807        17,511,817        17,530,921  

Lon McCain

      310,116,791        6,909,833        17,530,921  

John T. McNabb, II

      308,993,893        8,032,731        17,530,921  

Mark E. Monroe

      299,728,099        17,298,525        17,530,921  

Timothy G. Taylor

      315,753,846        1,272,778        17,530,921  

Proposal No. 2 – Approval of 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan: The approval of the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan required an affirmative vote from the majority of shares present and entitled to vote either in person or by proxy on this matter at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders approved the 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The voting results are as follows:

 

For

  

Against

  

Abstentions

  

Broker Non-Votes

306,542,330

   10,408,328   75,966   17,530,921

Proposal No. 3 – Ratification of selection of independent registered public accounting firm: The ratification of the selection of Grant Thornton LLP required an affirmative vote from the majority of shares present and entitled to vote either in person or by proxy on this matter at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders approved the ratification of the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The voting results are as follows:

 

For

  

Against

  

Abstentions

  

Broker Non-Votes

333,967,112

   538,509   51,924   0

Proposal No. 3 – Approve, by non-binding vote, the compensation of the named executive officers: The approval, by a non-binding vote, of the compensation of the named executive officers required an affirmative vote from the majority of shares present and entitled to vote either in person or by proxy on this matter at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders approved, on a non-binding basis, the compensation of the named executive officers. The voting results are as follows:

 

For

  

Against

  

Abstentions

  

Broker Non-Votes

306,302,849

   10,604,019   119,756   17,530,921

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

  CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.
  (Registrant)
Dated: May 20, 2022  
  By:  

/s/ James R. Webb

    James R. Webb
    Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Risk Officer & Secretary
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.