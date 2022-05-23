Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

false 0000007332 0000007332 2022-05-19 2022-05-19





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





________________________________________________________________

FORM 8-K

________________________________________________________________





CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):

________________________________________________________________

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO MPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

________________________________________________________________

Delaware 001-08246 71-0205415 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

10000 Energy Drive

Spring , TX 77389

(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)





( 832 ) 796-1000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

________________________________________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 SWN New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐













SECTION 5 - Corporate Governance and Management

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders elected each of the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a term of one year, or until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows. Withheld votes have the same effect as votes against.

JOHN D. GASS For: 919,487,881 Withheld/Against: 6,209,999 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

SYLVESTER P. “CHIP” JOHNSON For: 916,714,584 Withheld/Against: 8,983,296 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

CATHERINE A. KEHR For: 913,645,844 Withheld/Against: 12,052,036 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

GREG D. KERLEY For: 911,443,419 Withheld/Against: 14,254,461 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

JON A. MARSHALL For: 922,326,149 Withheld/Against: 3,371,731 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

PATRICK M. PREVOST For: 916,702,268 Withheld/Against: 8,995,612 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

ANNE TAYLOR For: 922,267,097 Withheld/Against: 3,430,783 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

DENIS J. WALSH III For: 922,421,170 Withheld/Against: 3,276,710 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

WILLIAM J. WAY For: 922,468,357 Withheld/Against: 3,229,523 Nonvotes: 56,511,425













In addition, the following proposals were voted at the Annual Meeting:





With respect to the advisory vote regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers disclosed in the proxy statement, which vote is referred to as the “say-on-pay vote,” the shareholders have approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:

For: 899,962,285 Against: 23,803,077 Abstain: 1,932,518 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

With respect to the management proposal on the 2022 Incentive Plan as set forth in the proxy statement, the shareholders have approved the 2022 Incentive Plan, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:

For: 892,602,012 Against: 31,597,013 Abstain: 1,498,855 Nonvotes: 56,511,425

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022 was approved by the shareholders, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:

For: 972,787,727 Against: 8,230,486 Abstain: 1,191,092

The shareholder proposal as set forth in the proxy statement to amend the Company's bylaws to give holders in the aggregate of 10% of the outstanding shares of common stock the power to call a special meeting was not approved by the shareholders, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:

For: 213,854,941 Against: 711,044,506 Abstain: 798,433 Nonvotes: 56,511,425





SECTION 8 - Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

At the Special Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held immediately following the Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company re-appointed Catherine A. Kehr as Chairman of the Board.









SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY Registrant Dated: May 23, 2022 By: /s/ CHRIS LACY Name: Chris Lacy Title: Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary



