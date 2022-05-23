Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECTION 5 - Corporate Governance and Management
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders elected each of the following individuals to serve on the Board of Directors for a term of one year, or until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows. Withheld votes have the same effect as votes against.
|JOHN D. GASS
|For:
|919,487,881
|Withheld/Against:
|6,209,999
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|SYLVESTER P. “CHIP” JOHNSON
|For:
|916,714,584
|Withheld/Against:
|8,983,296
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|CATHERINE A. KEHR
|For:
|913,645,844
|Withheld/Against:
|12,052,036
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|GREG D. KERLEY
|For:
|911,443,419
|Withheld/Against:
|14,254,461
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|JON A. MARSHALL
|For:
|922,326,149
|Withheld/Against:
|3,371,731
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|PATRICK M. PREVOST
|For:
|916,702,268
|Withheld/Against:
|8,995,612
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|ANNE TAYLOR
|For:
|922,267,097
|Withheld/Against:
|3,430,783
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|DENIS J. WALSH III
|For:
|922,421,170
|Withheld/Against:
|3,276,710
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
|WILLIAM J. WAY
|For:
|922,468,357
|Withheld/Against:
|3,229,523
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
In addition, the following proposals were voted at the Annual Meeting:
With respect to the advisory vote regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers disclosed in the proxy statement, which vote is referred to as the “say-on-pay vote,” the shareholders have approved the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:
|For:
|899,962,285
|Against:
|23,803,077
|Abstain:
|1,932,518
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
With respect to the management proposal on the 2022 Incentive Plan as set forth in the proxy statement, the shareholders have approved the 2022 Incentive Plan, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:
|For:
|892,602,012
|Against:
|31,597,013
|Abstain:
|1,498,855
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022 was approved by the shareholders, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:
|For:
|972,787,727
|Against:
|8,230,486
|Abstain:
|1,191,092
The shareholder proposal as set forth in the proxy statement to amend the Company's bylaws to give holders in the aggregate of 10% of the outstanding shares of common stock the power to call a special meeting was not approved by the shareholders, with the votes, rounded to the nearest whole share, cast as follows:
|For:
|213,854,941
|Against:
|711,044,506
|Abstain:
|798,433
|Nonvotes:
|56,511,425
SECTION 8 - Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.
At the Special Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held immediately following the Annual Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Company re-appointed Catherine A. Kehr as Chairman of the Board.
