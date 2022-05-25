Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
May 25, 2022
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.
On May 25, 2022, at the Annual Meeting (as defined below), the shareholders of Callon Petroleum Company (“Callon” or the “Company”) approved an amendment to Callon’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Callon common stock (“Common Stock”) from 78,750,000 shares to 130,000,000 shares (the “Charter Amendment”). Callon filed the Charter Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and the Charter Amendment became effective on May 25, 2022.
The complete text of the Charter Amendment is filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 25, 2022, the Company held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in Houston, Texas. As of the close of business on March 30, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 61,493,753 shares of Common Stock outstanding. A total of 51,175,157 shares of Common Stock were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business at the meeting. At the Annual Meeting, shareholders:
(a) Elected three Class I directors to serve on the Board, each for three years (Proposal 1);
(b) Approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers (Proposal 2);
(c) Ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (Proposal 3);
(d) Approved an amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock (the “Authorized Share Increase Charter Amendment”) (Proposal 4).
For additional information on these proposals, please see the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, which was filed April 11, 2022. The voting results for each of these proposals are set forth below:
Proposal 1 – Election of Class I Directors
|Nominee
|Votes Cast For
|Votes Withheld
|Broker Non-Votes
|Michael L. Finch
|45,069,799
|504,735
|5,600,623
|Mary Shafer-Malicki
|45,020,223
|554,311
|5,600,623
|Steven A. Webster
|41,511,834
|4,062,700
|5,600,623
Proposal 2 – Approval, on a Non-Binding Advisory Basis, of the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers
|Votes Cast For
|Votes Cast Against
|Votes Abstained
|Broker Non-Votes
|43,374,035
|1,947,341
|253,157
|5,600,624
Proposal 3 – Ratification of the Appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022
|Votes Cast For
|Votes Cast Against
|Votes Abstained
|Broker Non-Votes
|50,888,226
|79,603
|207,328
|—
Proposal 4 – Approval of the Authorized Share Increase Charter Amendment
|Votes Cast For
|Votes Cast Against
|Votes Abstained
|Broker Non-Votes
|48,385,352
|2,758,879
|30,925
|—
|3.1
|104
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
May 25, 2022
|/s/ Joseph C. Gatto, Jr.
|Joseph C. Gatto, Jr.
|President and Chief Executive Officer
CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF
CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF
CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY
The undersigned, Michol L. Ecklund, Corporate Secretary of Callon Petroleum Company (the “Corporation”), a corporation organized and existing under and by virtue of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “DGCL”), does hereby certify as follows:
FIRST: The name of the Corporation is Callon Petroleum Company.
SECOND: This Amendment (this “Amendment”) to the Certificate of Incorporation of the Corporation (the “Certificate”) was duly adopted in accordance with the provisions of Section 242 of the DGCL. The Board of Directors has duly adopted resolutions setting forth and declaring advisable this Amendment and the holders of a majority of the outstanding stock of the Corporation entitled to vote at the meeting of the stockholders called and held upon notice in accordance with Section 222 of the DGCL for the purpose of voting on the Amendment have voted in favor of this Amendment.
THIRD: Upon the filing and effectiveness of this Amendment pursuant to the DGCL, the Certificate is hereby amended by amending and restating the first sentence of Article Four to be and read as follows:
The Corporation shall have authority to issue two classes of stock, and the total number authorized shall be 130,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $.01 per share, and 2,500,000 shares of Preferred Stock, par value $.01 per share.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed this Amendment on behalf of the Corporation as of this 25th day of May 2022.
|CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY
|By:
|/s/ Michol L. Ecklund
|Michol L. Ecklund, Corporate Secretary