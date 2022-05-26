Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2022 (May 25, 2022)
May 25, 2022)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 860-5800
303) 860-5800
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
PDC Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of the Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 25, 2022. A total of 89,049,290 shares of common stock, or 92.96% of outstanding shares, were represented virtually or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.
The stockholders voted on three proposals at the Annual Meeting. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. The final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a stockholder vote at the Annual Meeting are set forth below.
PROPOSAL 1 — Election of Seven Directors. The Company’s stockholders elected seven directors to serve for a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, based on the following voting results:
|Name
|For
|Withheld
|Broker Non-Vote
|Barton R. Brookman
|84,717,115
|516,313
|3,815,862
|Pamela R. Butcher
|84,980,014
|253,414
|3,815,862
|Mark E. Ellis
|81,550,042
|3,683,386
|3,815,862
|Paul J. Korus
|81,723,878
|3,509,550
|3,815,862
|Lynn A. Peterson
|64,771,962
|20,461,466
|3,815,862
|Carlos A. Sabater
|84,581,908
|651,520
|3,815,862
|Diana L. Sands
|81,978,121
|3,255,307
|3,815,862
PROPOSAL 2 — Approve Executive Officer Compensation. The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the 2021 compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, based on the following voting results:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Vote
|83,818,788
|1,361,929
|52,711
|3,815,862
PROPOSAL 3 — Ratify the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, based on the following voting results:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|88,430,050
|597,118
|22,122
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|Dated: May 26, 2022
|PDC ENERGY, INC.
|By:
|/s/ Nicole Martinet
|Name:
|Nicole Martinet
|Title:
|General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary