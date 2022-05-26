Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000077877 false 0000077877 2022-05-26 2022-05-26





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2022

PDC Energy, Inc.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders





PDC Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of the Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on May 25, 2022. A total of 89,049,290 shares of common stock, or 92.96% of outstanding shares, were represented virtually or by proxy at the Annual Meeting.





The stockholders voted on three proposals at the Annual Meeting. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022. The final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a stockholder vote at the Annual Meeting are set forth below.





PROPOSAL 1 — Election of Seven Directors. The Company’s stockholders elected seven directors to serve for a one-year term expiring at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, based on the following voting results:

Name For Withheld Broker Non-Vote Barton R. Brookman 84,717,115 516,313 3,815,862 Pamela R. Butcher 84,980,014 253,414 3,815,862 Mark E. Ellis 81,550,042 3,683,386 3,815,862 Paul J. Korus 81,723,878 3,509,550 3,815,862 Lynn A. Peterson 64,771,962 20,461,466 3,815,862 Carlos A. Sabater 84,581,908 651,520 3,815,862 Diana L. Sands 81,978,121 3,255,307 3,815,862





PROPOSAL 2 — Approve Executive Officer Compensation. The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the 2021 compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, based on the following voting results:





For Against Abstain Broker Non-Vote 83,818,788 1,361,929 52,711 3,815,862





PROPOSAL 3 — Ratify the Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022, based on the following voting results:





For Against Abstain 88,430,050 597,118 22,122









SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.





Dated: May 26, 2022 PDC ENERGY, INC.

By: /s/ Nicole Martinet Name: Nicole Martinet Title: General Counsel, Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary



