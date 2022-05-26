Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001528129 false 0001528129 2022-05-26 2022-05-26 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Thursday, May 26, 2022. As previously disclosed in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7, 2022 (as supplemented, the “proxy statement”), director Pamela S. Pierce departed the Board upon the expiration of her term at the Annual Meeting.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

At the Annual Meeting, upon the recommendation of Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Certificate of Incorporation”) to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), from 22,500,000 shares to 40,000,000 shares.

The Amendment became effective upon the filing of a Certificate of Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation (the “Certificate of Amendment”) with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware on May 26, 2022. A copy of the Certificate of Amendment is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders were requested to: (1) elect William E. Albrecht and Frances Powell Hawes to serve on the Board for terms of office expiring at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and thereafter until each of their successors is elected and qualified or his or her earlier resignation or removal; (2) ratify the selection of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022; (3) approve an advisory (non-binding) resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; and (4) approve the Amendment.

As of March 29, 2022, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 17,302,320 shares of Common Stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and a total of 13,267,253 shares (approximately 77%) were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, constituting a quorum. The following are the final voting results on proposals considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, each of which is more fully described in the Company’s proxy statement:

1. Each of the following directors were elected to the Board to serve until the expiration of their respective term at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and thereafter until each of their successors is elected and qualified or his or her earlier resignation or removal. Votes regarding the election of these directors were as follows:

NOMINEE CLASS YEAR VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES ABSTAINED BROKER NON-

VOTES William E. Albrecht III 2025 10,523,979 206,762 53,932 2,482,580 Frances Powell Hawes III 2025 8,551,849 2,178,695 54,129 2,482,580

2. Grant Thornton LLP was ratified as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022. The voting results were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES ABSTAINED BROKER NON-VOTES 13,153,009 106,585 7,659 0

3. The voting results for the advisory (non-binding) resolution regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES ABSTAINED BROKER NON-VOTES 10,207,897 485,450 91,326 2,482,580

4. The voting results for the amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s Common Stock from 22,500,000 shares to 40,000,000 shares were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES ABSTAINED BROKER NON-VOTES 12,367,998 891,699 7,556 0

