Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 26, 2022, SM Energy Company (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders elected all of the incumbent directors that stood for reelection, and approved the two additional proposals described below. Each director was elected by a majority vote. The directors elected and the final vote tabulation for each director were as follows:
|Director
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|Carla J. Bailo
|94,959,129
|1,597,865
|35,877
|12,650,882
|Stephen R. Brand
|93,668,048
|2,898,117
|26,704
|12,650,884
|Ramiro G. Peru
|96,262,797
|302,263
|27,810
|12,650,883
|Anita M. Powers
|96,426,030
|128,477
|38,364
|12,650,882
|Julio M. Quintana
|93,689,260
|2,878,873
|24,737
|12,650,883
|Rose M. Robeson
|91,061,975
|5,501,760
|29,136
|12,650,882
|William D. Sullivan
|94,716,978
|1,847,825
|28,066
|12,650,884
|Herbert S. Vogel
|95,309,366
|1,254,271
|29,233
|12,650,883
The Company’s stockholders approved, by a non-binding advisory vote, the proposal regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The final vote tabulation for that proposal was as follows:
|For
|93,416,207
|Against
|3,041,050
|Abstain
|135,612
|Non-Votes
|12,650,884
The Company’s stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment by the Company’s Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022. The final vote tabulation for that proposal was as follows:
|For
|108,360,113
|Against
|856,951
|Abstain
|26,689
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|SM ENERGY COMPANY
|Date:
|May 27, 2022
|By:
|/s/ ANDREW T. FISKE
|Andrew T. Fiske
|Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary