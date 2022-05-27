5 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
0000893538false00008935382022-05-262022-05-26

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
May 26, 2022

SM Energy Company
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware001-3153941-0518430
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
1775 Sherman Street, Suite 120080203
Denver, Colorado
(Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 861-8140

Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value
SM
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 5.07    Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 26, 2022, SM Energy Company (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders elected all of the incumbent directors that stood for reelection, and approved the two additional proposals described below. Each director was elected by a majority vote. The directors elected and the final vote tabulation for each director were as follows:

DirectorForAgainstAbstainNon-Votes
Carla J. Bailo94,959,1291,597,86535,87712,650,882
Stephen R. Brand93,668,0482,898,11726,70412,650,884
Ramiro G. Peru96,262,797302,26327,81012,650,883
Anita M. Powers96,426,030128,47738,36412,650,882
Julio M. Quintana93,689,2602,878,87324,73712,650,883
Rose M. Robeson91,061,9755,501,76029,13612,650,882
William D. Sullivan94,716,9781,847,82528,06612,650,884
Herbert S. Vogel95,309,3661,254,27129,23312,650,883
The Company’s stockholders approved, by a non-binding advisory vote, the proposal regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The final vote tabulation for that proposal was as follows:
For93,416,207
Against3,041,050
Abstain135,612
Non-Votes12,650,884
The Company’s stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment by the Company’s Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022. The final vote tabulation for that proposal was as follows:
For108,360,113
Against856,951
Abstain26,689



SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SM ENERGY COMPANY
Date:May 27, 2022By:/s/ ANDREW T. FISKE
Andrew T. Fiske
Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

