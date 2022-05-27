Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000893538 false 0000893538 2022-05-26 2022-05-26





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549





FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT





Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)





SM Energy Co mpany

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-31539 41-0518430 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1775 Sherman Street, Suite 1200 80203 Denver , Colorado (Zip Code) (Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 861-8140





Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)





Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):





☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)





☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)





☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))





☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, $0.01 par value SM New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐





If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 26, 2022, SM Energy Company (the “ Company ”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “ Annual Meeting ”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders elected all of the incumbent directors that stood for reelection, and approved the two additional proposals described below. Each director was elected by a majority vote. The directors elected and the final vote tabulation for each director were as follows:





Director For Against Abstain Non-Votes Carla J. Bailo 94,959,129 1,597,865 35,877 12,650,882 Stephen R. Brand 93,668,048 2,898,117 26,704 12,650,884 Ramiro G. Peru 96,262,797 302,263 27,810 12,650,883 Anita M. Powers 96,426,030 128,477 38,364 12,650,882 Julio M. Quintana 93,689,260 2,878,873 24,737 12,650,883 Rose M. Robeson 91,061,975 5,501,760 29,136 12,650,882 William D. Sullivan 94,716,978 1,847,825 28,066 12,650,884 Herbert S. Vogel 95,309,366 1,254,271 29,233 12,650,883

The Company’s stockholders approved, by a non-binding advisory vote, the proposal regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The final vote tabulation for that proposal was as follows:

For 93,416,207 Against 3,041,050 Abstain 135,612 Non-Votes 12,650,884

The Company’s stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment by the Company’s Audit Committee of Ernst & Young LLP, as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022. The final vote tabulation for that proposal was as follows:

For 108,360,113 Against 856,951 Abstain 26,689













SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SM ENERGY COMPANY Date: May 27, 2022 By: /s/ ANDREW T. FISKE Andrew T. Fiske Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary