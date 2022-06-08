Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event
reported):
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
|(Commission
File Number)
|(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code (
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to section 12(b) of the Act:
|Title of each class on which registered
|
Trading symbol(s)
|Name of each exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
|Item 5.07
|Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Antero Resources Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 7, 2022. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders were requested to (i) elect three Class III members of the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders; (ii) ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022; (iii) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; and (iv) approve, on an advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. Each of these items is more fully described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2022, and supplement to the Company’s definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022.
The results of the matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are as follows:
Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class III Directors: Votes regarding the persons elected as Class III directors were as follows:
|Nominee
|For
|Withheld
|Broker Non-Votes
|Robert J. Clark
|219,140,612
|7,655,186
|37,372,655
|Benjamin A. Hardesty
|156,757,296
|70,038,502
|37,372,655
|Vicky Sutil
|222,052,144
|4,743,654
|37,372,655
Proposal No. 2 — Ratification of the Appointment of KPMG LLP: The voting results were as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|263,326,305
|584,568
|257,580
Proposal No. 3 — Approval of the Compensation, on an Advisory Basis, of the Company’s Named Executive Officers: The voting results were as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Votes
|221,317,163
|5,040,662
|437,973
|37,372,655
Proposal No. 4 — Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers: The voting results were as follows:
|One Year
|Two Years
|Three Years
|Abstain
|Broker Non-Votes
|215,629,829
|371,737
|10,390,791
|403,441
|37,372,655
The Company has determined that it will hold an advisory vote on executive compensation on an annual basis until the next stockholder advisory vote on this matter.
1
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION
|By:
|/s/ Michael N. Kennedy
|Michael N. Kennedy
|Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President –Finance
|Dated: June 8, 2022
2