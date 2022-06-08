Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0001433270 false 0001433270 2022-06-07 2022-06-07 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

FORM 8-K

ANTERO RESOURCES CORPORATION

1615 Wynkoop Street

Denver , Colorado 80202

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code ( 303 ) 357-7310

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Antero Resources Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 7, 2022. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders were requested to (i) elect three Class III members of the Company’s Board of Directors to serve until the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders; (ii) ratify the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2022; (iii) approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers; and (iv) approve, on an advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. Each of these items is more fully described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2022, and supplement to the Company’s definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on May 3, 2022.

The results of the matters voted upon at the Annual Meeting are as follows:

Proposal No. 1 - Election of Class III Directors: Votes regarding the persons elected as Class III directors were as follows:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Robert J. Clark 219,140,612 7,655,186 37,372,655 Benjamin A. Hardesty 156,757,296 70,038,502 37,372,655 Vicky Sutil 222,052,144 4,743,654 37,372,655

Proposal No. 2 — Ratification of the Appointment of KPMG LLP: The voting results were as follows:

For Against Abstain 263,326,305 584,568 257,580

Proposal No. 3 — Approval of the Compensation, on an Advisory Basis, of the Company’s Named Executive Officers: The voting results were as follows:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes 221,317,163 5,040,662 437,973 37,372,655

Proposal No. 4 — Approval, on an Advisory Basis, of the Frequency of Future Advisory Votes on the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers: The voting results were as follows:

One Year Two Years Three Years Abstain Broker Non-Votes 215,629,829 371,737 10,390,791 403,441 37,372,655

The Company has determined that it will hold an advisory vote on executive compensation on an annual basis until the next stockholder advisory vote on this matter.

