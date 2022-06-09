Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000928022 false 0000928022 2022-06-09 2022-06-09

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) : Callon Petroleum Co mpany (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) DE 001-14039 64-0844345 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

One Briarlake Plaza 2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway S. , Suite 2000 Houston , TX 77042 (Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)

( 281 ) 589-5200 (Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code) (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement On June 9, 2022, Callon Petroleum Company (the “Company”) entered into a Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) by and among the Company, Callon Petroleum Operating Company, Callon (Permian) LLC, Callon (Eagle Ford) LLC, Callon (Permian) Minerals LLC, Callon (Niobrara) LLC, Callon (Utica) LLC and Callon Marcellus Holding Inc. as subsidiary guarantors (the “Guarantors”) and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representative of the several initial purchasers (the “Initial Purchasers”), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Initial Purchasers $600 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). On June 9, 2022, the Company delivered a redemption notice with respect to all $460.2 million of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and all $319.7 million of its outstanding 9.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Second Lien Notes”). The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, along with borrowings under the senior secured revolving credit facility, to redeem all of the 2024 Notes and all of the Second Lien Notes. The 2024 Notes and the Second Lien Notes will be redeemable on July 9, 2022, which redemptions will settle on Monday, July 11, 2022. The Notes will be issued and sold to the Initial Purchasers pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) thereunder. The Initial Purchasers intend to resell the Notes (i) inside the United States to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers,” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act (“Rule 144A”) in private sales exempt from registration under the Securities Act in accordance with Rule 144A, and (ii) to other eligible purchasers pursuant to offers and sales that occur outside the United States within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act (“Regulation S”) in accordance with Regulation S. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the parties and indemnification and contribution provisions under which the Company and the Guarantors, on the one hand, and the Initial Purchasers, on the other, have agreed to indemnify each other against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement is qualified by reference to the complete document, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. Certain of the Initial Purchasers and their affiliates have, from time to time, performed, and may in the future perform, various commercial and investment banking and financial advisory services for the Company and its affiliates, for which they received or may in the future receive customary fees and expenses. In particular, affiliates of certain of the Initial Purchasers act as lenders and/or agents under the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility and will therefore receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Notes. Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. Item 8.01. Other Information On June 9, 2022, the Company also issued a press release announcing the pricing of its private offering of the Notes. The Company is filing a copy of the press release as Exhibit 99.1 hereto, which is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01. The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.



Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits Exhibit Number Title of Document 10.1 Purchase Agreement, dated as of June 9, 2022, among Callon Petroleum Company, the Guarantors and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representative of the several initial purchasers. 99.1 Press release dated June 9, 2022 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.



Callon Petroleum Company (Registrant) June 9, 2022 /s/ Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer





Exhibit 10.1



WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC

PURCHASE AGREEMENT

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

7.500% Senior Notes due 2030

Purchase Agreement

June 9, 2022

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

As Representative of the several Initial Purchasers listed in Schedule I hereto

c/o Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

550 South Tryon Street, 6 th Floor

Charlotte, NC 28202



Ladies and Gentlemen:

Callon Petroleum Company, a Delaware corporation (the “ Company ”), proposes to issue and sell to the several initial purchasers listed in Schedule 1 hereto (the “ Initial Purchasers ”), for whom you are acting as representative (the “ Representative ”), $600,000,000 principal amount of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “ Securities ”). The Securities will be issued pursuant to an Indenture, to be dated as of June 24, 2022 (the “ Indenture ”), among the Company, the guarantors listed in Schedule 2 hereto (the “ Guarantors ”) and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee (the “ Trustee ”), and will be guaranteed on an unsecured senior basis by the Guarantors (the “ Guarantees ”).

The Securities will be sold to the Initial Purchasers without being registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), in reliance upon an exemption therefrom. The Company and the Guarantors have prepared a preliminary offering memorandum dated June 9, 2022 (the “ Preliminary Offering Memorandum ”) and will prepare an offering memorandum dated the date hereof (the “ Offering Memorandum ”) setting forth information concerning the Company, the Guarantors and the Securities. Copies of the Preliminary Offering Memorandum have been, and copies of the Offering Memorandum will be, delivered by the Company to the Initial Purchasers pursuant to the terms of this purchase agreement (the “ Agreement ”). The Company hereby confirms that it has authorized the use of the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, the other Time of Sale Information (as defined below) and the Offering Memorandum in connection with the offering and resale of the Securities by the Initial Purchasers in the manner contemplated by this Agreement. Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum. References herein to the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum shall be deemed to refer to and include any document incorporated by reference therein and any reference to “amend,” “amendment” or “supplement” with respect to the Preliminary Offering Memorandum or the Offering Memorandum shall be deemed to refer to and include any documents filed after such date and incorporated by reference therein.









At or prior to the Time of Sale (as defined below), the Company had prepared the following information (collectively, the “ Time of Sale Information ”) : the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, as supplemented and amended by the written communications listed on Annex A hereto.

“ Time of Sale ” means 2:30 P.M., New York City time, on June 9, 2022.

The Company and the Guarantors hereby confirm their agreement with the several Initial Purchasers concerning the purchase and sale of the Securities, as follows:

1. Purchase and Resale of the Securities .

(a) The Company agrees to issue and sell the Securities to the several Initial Purchasers as provided in this Agreement, and each Initial Purchaser, on the basis of the representations, warranties and agreements set forth herein and subject to the conditions set forth herein, agrees, severally and not jointly, to purchase from the Company the respective principal amount of Securities set forth opposite such Initial Purchaser’s name in Schedule 1 hereto at a price equal to 98.4% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued interest, if any, from June 24, 2022 to the Closing Date. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any of the Securities except upon payment for all the Securities to be purchased as provided herein.

(b) The Company understands that the Initial Purchasers intend to offer the Securities for resale on the terms set forth in the Time of Sale Information. Each Initial Purchaser, severally and not jointly, represents, warrants and agrees that:

(i) it is a qualified institutional buyer within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act (a “ QIB ”) and an accredited investor within the meaning of Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act (“ Regulation D ”);

(ii) it has not solicited offers for, or offered or sold, and will not solicit offers for, or offer or sell, the Securities by means of any form of general solicitation or general advertising within the meaning of Rule 502(c) of Regulation D or in any manner involving a public offering within the meaning of Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act; and

(iii) it has not solicited offers for, or offered or sold, and will not solicit offers for, or offer or sell, the Securities as part of their initial offering except:

(A) within the United States to persons whom it reasonably believes to be QIBs in transactions pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act (“Rule 144A”) and in connection with each such sale, it has taken or will take reasonable steps to ensure that the purchaser of the Securities is aware that such sale is being made in reliance on Rule 144A; or

(B) in accordance with the restrictions set forth in Annex C hereto.

(c) Each Initial Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that the Company and, for purposes of the “no registration” opinions to be delivered to the Initial Purchasers pursuant to Sections 6(h) and 6(i), counsel for the Company and the Guarantors and counsel for the Initial Purchasers, respectively, may rely upon the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Initial Purchasers, and compliance by the Initial Purchasers with their agreements, contained in paragraph (b) above (including Annex C hereto), and each Initial Purchaser hereby consents to such reliance.

(d) The Company acknowledges and agrees that the Initial Purchasers may offer and sell Securities to or through any affiliate of an Initial Purchaser and that any such affiliate may offer and sell Securities purchased by it to or through any Initial Purchaser.

(e) The Company and the Guarantors acknowledge and agree that each Initial Purchaser is acting solely in the capacity of an arm’s length contractual counterparty to the Company and the Guarantors with respect to the offering of Securities contemplated hereby (including in connection with determining the terms of the offering) and not as a financial advisor or a fiduciary to, or an agent of, the Company, the Guarantors or any other person. Additionally, neither the Representative nor any other Initial Purchaser is advising the Company, the Guarantors or any other person as to any legal, tax, investment, accounting or regulatory matters in any jurisdiction. The Company and the Guarantors shall consult with their own advisors concerning such matters and shall be responsible for making their own independent investigation and appraisal of the transactions contemplated hereby, and neither the Representative nor any other Initial Purchaser shall have any responsibility or liability to the Company or the Guarantors with respect thereto. Any review by the Representative or any Initial Purchaser of the Company, the Guarantors, and the transactions contemplated hereby or other matters relating to such transactions will be performed solely for the benefit of the Representative or such Initial Purchaser, as the case may be, and shall not be on behalf of the Company, the Guarantors or any other person.

2. Payment and Delivery .

(a) Payment for and delivery of the Securities will be made at the offices of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP at 10:00 A.M., New York City time, on June 24, 2022, or at such other time or place on the same or such other date, not later than the fifth business day thereafter, as the Representative and the Company may agree upon in writing. The time and date of such payment and delivery is referred to herein as the “ Closing Date .”

(b) Payment for the Securities shall be made by wire transfer in immediately available funds to the account(s) specified by the Company to the Representative against delivery to the nominee of The Depository Trust Company ( “ DTC ”), for the account of the Initial Purchasers, of one or more global notes representing the Securities (collectively, the “ Global Note ”), with any transfer taxes payable in connection with the sale of the Securities duly paid by the Company. The Global Note will be made available for inspection by the Representative not later than 1:00 P.M., New York City time, on the business day prior to the Closing Date.

3. Representations and Warranties of the Company and the Guarantors. The Company and the Guarantors jointly and severally represent and warrant to each Initial Purchaser that:

(a) Preliminary Offering Memorandum, Time of Sale Information and Offering Memorandum. The Preliminary Offering Memorandum, as of its date, did not, the Time of Sale Information, at the Time of Sale, did not, and at the Closing Date, will not, and the Offering Memorandum, in the form first used by the Initial Purchasers to confirm sales of the Securities and as of the Closing Date, will not, contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that the Company and the Guarantors make no representation or warranty with respect to any statements or omissions made in reliance upon and in conformity with information relating to any Initial Purchaser furnished to the Company in writing by such Initial Purchaser through the Representative expressly for use in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum.

(b) Additional Written Communications. The Company and the Guarantors (including their agents and representatives, other than the Initial Purchasers in their capacity as such) have not prepared, made, used, authorized, approved or referred to and will not prepare, make, use, authorize, approve or refer to any written communication that constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the Securities (each such communication by the Company and the Guarantors or their agents and representatives (other than a communication referred to in clauses (i) and (ii) below) an “ Issuer Written Communication ”) other than (i) the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, (ii) the Offering Memorandum, (iii) the documents listed on Annex A hereto, including a term sheet substantially in the form of Annex B hereto, which constitute part of the Time of Sale Information, and (iv) any electronic road show or other written communications, in each case used in accordance with Section 4(c). Each such Issuer Written Communication, when taken together with the Time of Sale Information at the Time of Sale, did not, and at the Closing Date will not, contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided that the Company and the Guarantors make no representation or warranty with respect to any statements or omissions made in each such Issuer Written Communication in reliance upon and in conformity with information relating to any Initial Purchaser furnished to the Company in writing by such Initial Purchaser through the Representative expressly for use in any Issuer Written Communication.

(c) Incorporated Documents. The documents incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, when filed with the Commission conformed in all material respects to the requirements of the Exchange Act, and none of such documents contained any untrue statement of a material fact or omitted to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; and any further documents so filed and incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, when such documents are filed with the Commission, will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Exchange Act and will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading.

(d) Financial Statements. The financial statements (including the related notes thereto) of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable, and present fairly in all material respects the financial position of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of the dates indicated and the results of their operations and the changes in their cash flows for the periods specified; such financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States applied on a consistent basis throughout the periods covered thereby, and any supporting schedules included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum present fairly in all material respects the information required to be stated therein; the other financial information included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum has been derived from the accounting records of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and presents fairly in all material respects the information shown thereby; and the pro forma financial information and the related notes thereto included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum has been prepared in all material respects in accordance with the Commission's rules and guidance with respect to pro forma financial information, and the assumptions underlying such pro forma financial information are reasonable and are set forth in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum. The interactive data in eXtensible Business Reporting Language included or incorporated by reference in each of the

Preliminary Offering Memorandum, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum fairly presents the information called for in all material respects and is prepared in accordance with the Commission’s rules and guidelines applicable thereto.

(e) [Reserved].

(f) [Reserved].

(g) Cybersecurity; Data Protection. The Company and its subsidiaries’ information technology assets and equipment, computers, systems, networks, hardware, software, websites, applications, and databases (collectively, “ IT Systems ”) are adequate for, and operate and perform in all material respects as required in connection with the operation of the business of the Company and its subsidiaries as currently conducted. The Company and its subsidiaries have implemented and maintained commercially reasonable controls, policies, procedures, and safeguards to maintain and protect their material confidential information and the integrity, continuous operation, redundancy and security of all IT Systems and data (including all personal, personally identifiable, sensitive, confidential or regulated data (“ Personal Data ”)) used in connection with their businesses, and there have been no breaches, violations, outages or unauthorized uses of or accesses to same that would, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company and its subsidiaries are presently in compliance with all applicable laws or statutes and all judgments, orders, rules and regulations of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, internal policies and contractual obligations relating to the privacy and security of IT Systems and Personal Data and to the protection of such IT Systems and Personal Data from unauthorized use, access, misappropriation or modification, except as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect.

(h) No Material Adverse Change. Except as described in the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum, since the date of the most recent financial statements of the Company included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, (i) there has not been any change in the capital stock (other than the issuance of shares of common stock upon exercise of stock options described as outstanding in, and the grant of options and awards under existing equity incentive plans described in, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum) or material change in short-term debt or long-term debt of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any dividend or distribution of any kind declared, set aside for payment, paid or made by the Company on any class of capital stock, or any material adverse change, or any development involving a prospective material adverse change, in or affecting the business, properties, management, financial position, stockholders’ equity, or results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole; (ii) neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has entered into any transaction or agreement (whether or not in the ordinary course of business) that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole or incurred any liability or obligation, direct or contingent, that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole; and (iii) neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has sustained any loss or interference with its business that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole and that is either from fire, explosion, flood or other calamity, whether or not covered by insurance, or from any labor disturbance or dispute or any action, order or decree of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, except in each case as otherwise disclosed in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(i) Organization and Good Standing. The Company, the Guarantors and each of their respective subsidiaries have been duly organized and are validly existing and in good standing under the laws of their respective jurisdictions of organization, are duly qualified to do business and are in good standing in each jurisdiction in which their respective ownership or

lease of property or the conduct of their respective businesses requires such qualification, and have all power and authority necessary to own or hold their respective properties and to conduct the businesses in which they are engaged, except where the failure to be so qualified or in good standing or have such power or authority would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect on the business, properties, management, financial position, stockholders’ equity, results of operations or prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole or on the performance by the Company and the Guarantors of their obligations under this Agreement, the Securities and the Guarantees, as applicable (a “ Material Adverse Effect ”). Each significant subsidiary, as defined in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X under the Securities Act, of the Company is a Guarantor.

(j) Capitalization. The Company has an authorized capitalization as set forth in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum under the heading “Capitalization”; and all the outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company have been duly and validly authorized and issued and are fully paid and non-assessable. All the outstanding shares of capital stock or other equity interests of each subsidiary owned, directly or indirectly, by the Company have been duly and validly authorized and issued, are fully paid and non-assessable and are owned directly or indirectly by the Company, free and clear of any lien, charge, encumbrance, security interest, restriction on voting or transfer or any other claim of any third party (collectively, “ Liens ”), except for Liens pursuant to the Company’s Credit Agreement as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(k) Due Authorization. The Company and each of the Guarantors have full right, power and authority to execute and deliver this Agreement, the Securities and the Indenture (including each Guarantee set forth therein) (collectively, the “ Transaction Documents ”) and to perform their respective obligations hereunder and thereunder; and all action required to be taken for the due and proper authorization, execution and delivery of each of the Transaction Documents and the consummation of the transactions contemplated thereby has been duly and validly taken.

(l) [Reserved].

(m) The Indenture. The Indenture has been duly authorized by the Company and each of the Guarantors and on the Closing Date will be duly executed and delivered by the Company and each of the Guarantors and, when duly executed and delivered in accordance with its terms by each of the parties thereto, will constitute a valid and legally binding agreement of the Company and each of the Guarantors enforceable against the Company and each of the Guarantors in accordance with its terms, except as enforceability may be limited by applicable (A) bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, fraudulent transfer or similar laws affecting the enforcement of creditors’ rights generally or by equitable principles relating to enforceability and (B) by public policy, applicable law relating to fiduciary duties and indemnification and implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing (collectively, the “ Enforceability Exceptions ”). The Indenture will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended (the “ Trust Indenture Act ”) (except that the Indenture is not qualified thereunder), and the rules and regulations of the Commission applicable to an indenture that is qualified thereunder.

(n) The Securities and the Guarantees. The Securities have been duly authorized by the Company and, when duly executed, authenticated, issued and delivered as provided in the Indenture and paid for as provided herein, assuming due authorization of the Securities by the Trustee, will be duly and validly issued and outstanding and will constitute valid and legally binding obligations of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, subject to the Enforceability Exceptions, and will be entitled to the benefits of the Indenture; and the Guarantees have been duly authorized by each of the Guarantors and, when

the Securities have been duly executed, authenticated, issued and delivered as provided in the Indenture and paid for as provided herein, will be valid and legally binding obligations of each of the Guarantors, enforceable against each of the Guarantors in accordance with their terms, subject to the Enforceability Exceptions, and will be entitled to the benefits of the Indenture.

(o) Purchase Agreement. This Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company and each of the Guarantors.

(p) [Reserved].

(q) [Reserved].

(r) Descriptions of the Transaction Documents. The Transaction Documents each conform or will conform in all material respects to the respective descriptions thereof contained in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(s) No Violation or Default. None of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their subsidiaries is (i) in violation of its charter or by-laws or similar organizational documents; (ii) in default, and no event has occurred that, with notice or lapse of time or both, would constitute such a default, in the due performance or observance of any term, covenant or condition contained in any indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement (including the Credit Agreement) or other agreement or instrument to which the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is bound or to which any of the property or assets of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is subject; or (iii) in violation of any law or statute or any judgment, order, rule or regulation of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, except, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) above, for any such default or violation that would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect.

(t) No Conflicts. The execution, delivery and performance by the Company and each of the Guarantors of each of the Transaction Documents to which each is a party, the issuance and sale of the Securities and the issuance of the Guarantees, and compliance by the Company and each of the Guarantors with the terms thereof and the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents will not (i) conflict with or result in a breach or violation of any of the terms or provisions of, or constitute a default under, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries pursuant to, any indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement or other agreement or instrument to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is bound or to which any of the property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries is subject, (ii) result in any violation of the provisions of the charter or by-laws or similar organizational documents of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or (iii) result in the violation of any law or statute or any judgment, order, rule or regulation of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, except, in the case of clauses (i) and (iii) above, for any such conflict, breach, violation, default, lien, charge or encumbrance that would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect.

(u) No Consents Required. No consent, approval, authorization, order, registration or qualification of or with any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority is required for the execution, delivery and performance by the Company and each of the Guarantors of each of the Transaction Documents to which each is a party, the issuance and sale of the Securities and the issuance of the Guarantees, and compliance by the Company and each of the Guarantors with the terms thereof and the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction

Documents, except for such consents, approvals, authorizations, orders and registrations or qualifications as may be required (i) under applicable state securities laws in connection with the purchase and resale of the Securities by the Initial Purchasers and (ii) for such consents, approvals, authorizations, orders, registrations or qualifications which if not obtained or made would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect.

(v) Legal Proceedings. Except as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, there are no legal, governmental or regulatory investigations, actions, suits or proceedings pending to which the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is a party or to which any property of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is the subject that, individually or in the aggregate, if determined adversely to the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries, could reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; to the knowledge of the Company, no such investigations, actions, suits or proceedings are threatened or contemplated by any governmental or regulatory authority or threatened by others.

(w) [Reserved].

(x) Independent Accountants. (i) Grant Thornton LLP is an independent registered public accounting firm with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries within the applicable rules and regulations adopted by the Commission and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) and as required by the Securities Act; (ii) Deloitte & Touche LLP is an independent registered public accounting firm with respect to Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“ Primexx ”) within the meaning of Rule 101 of the Code of Professional Conduct of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its interpretations and rulings thereunder; and (iii) Deloitte & Touche LLP is an independent registered public accounting firm with respect to BPP Energy Partners LLC and its subsidiaries (“ BPP ”) within the meaning of Rule 101 of the Code of Professional Conduct of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and its interpretations and rulings thereunder.

(y) [Reserved].

(z) [Reserved].

(aa) Title to Real and Personal Property. Except as otherwise set forth in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum or such as in the aggregate does not now cause or would not reasonably be expected in the future to cause a Material Adverse Effect, the Company, the Guarantors and each of their respective subsidiaries own their respective properties as follows: (i) with respect to wells (including leasehold interests and appurtenant personal property) and non-producing oil and natural gas properties (including undeveloped locations on leases held by production and those leases not held by production), such title is good and free and clear of all liens, security interests, pledges, charges, encumbrances, mortgages and restrictions, (ii) with respect to non-producing properties in exploration prospects, such title was investigated in accordance with customary industry procedures prior to the acquisition thereof by the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries, (iii) with respect to real property other than oil and gas interests, such title is good and marketable and free and clear of all liens, security interests, pledges, charges, encumbrances, mortgages and restrictions, and (iv) with respect to personal property other than that appurtenant to oil and gas interests, such title is free and clear of all liens, security interests, pledges, charges, encumbrances, mortgages and restrictions. No real property owned, leased, licensed or used by the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries lies in an area which is, or to the knowledge of the Company will be, subject to restrictions which would prohibit, and no statements of facts relating to the actions or inaction of another person or entity or his or its ownership, leasing, licensing or use of any real or personal property exists or will exist which would prevent, the continued effective ownership,

leasing, licensing, exploration, development or production or use of such real property in the business of the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries as presently conducted or as each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum indicates they contemplate conducting, except as may be described in the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum or such as in the aggregate do not now cause and would not reasonably be expected in the future to cause a Material Adverse Effect.

(bb) Title to Intellectual Property. The Company, the Guarantors and each of their respective subsidiaries own or possess adequate rights to use all material patents, patent applications, trademarks, service marks, trade names, trademark registrations, service mark registrations, copyrights, licenses and know-how (including trade secrets and other unpatented and/or unpatentable proprietary or confidential information, systems or procedures) necessary for the conduct of their respective businesses as currently conducted and as proposed to be conducted, and the conduct of their respective businesses will not conflict in any material respect with any such rights of others except as would not reasonably be expected, individually or in the aggregate, to have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company, the Guarantors and each of their respective subsidiaries have not received any notice of any claim of infringement, misappropriation or conflict with any such rights of others in connection with its patents, patent rights, licenses, inventions, trademarks, service marks, trade names, copyrights and know-how, which could reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect.

(cc) No Undisclosed Relationships. No relationship, direct or indirect, exists between or among the Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries, on the one hand, and the directors, officers, stockholders, customers or suppliers of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries, on the other, that would be required by the Securities Act to be described in a registration statement on Form S-1 to be filed with the Commission and that is not so described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(dd) Investment Company Act. Neither the Company nor any of the Guarantors is and, after giving effect to the offering and sale of the Securities and the application of the proceeds thereof as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, none of them will be required to register as an “investment company” or an entity “controlled” by an “investment company” within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the Commission thereunder (collectively, the “ Investment Company Act ”).

(ee) Taxes. The Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries have paid all federal, state, local and foreign taxes and filed all tax returns required to be paid or filed through the date hereof, except to the extent that the failure to file such tax returns and/or pay such taxes would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect; and except as otherwise disclosed in each of the Time of Sale Information and Offering Memorandum, there is no tax deficiency that has been, or could reasonably be expected to be, asserted against the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries or any of their respective properties or assets.

(ff) Licenses and Permits. The Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries possess all licenses, certificates, permits and other authorizations issued by, and have made all declarations and filings with, the appropriate federal, state, local or foreign governmental or regulatory authorities that are necessary for the ownership or lease of their respective properties or the conduct of their respective businesses as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and Offering Memorandum, except where the failure to possess or make the same would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect; and except as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and Offering Memorandum, neither the Company, the Guarantors nor any of their respective subsidiaries has received notice of any

revocation or modification of any such license, certificate, permit or authorization or has any reason to believe that any such license, certificate, permit or authorization will not be renewed in the ordinary course.

(gg) No Labor Disputes. Except as would not reasonably be expected to result in a Material Adverse Effect, no labor disturbance by or dispute with employees of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries exists or, to the knowledge of the Company or the Guarantors, is contemplated or threatened, and neither the Company nor the Guarantors are aware of any existing or imminent labor disturbance by, or dispute with, the employees of any of their or their respective subsidiaries’ principal suppliers, contractors or customers.

(hh) Compliance with and Liability under Environmental Laws. (i) The Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries (A) are in compliance with any and all applicable federal, state, local and foreign laws (including common law), rules, regulations, decisions, judgments, decrees, orders and any legally binding requirements relating to pollution or the protection of the environment, natural resources or human health or safety, including those relating to the generation, storage, treatment, use, handling, transportation, Release (as defined below) or threat of Release of Hazardous Materials (as defined below) (collectively, “ Environmental Laws ”), (B) have received and are in compliance with all permits, licenses, certificates or other authorizations or approvals required of them under applicable Environmental Laws to conduct their respective businesses, (C) have not received notice of any actual or potential liability under or relating to, or actual or potential violation of, any Environmental Laws, including for the investigation or remediation of any Release or threat of Release of Hazardous Materials, and have no knowledge of any event or condition that would reasonably be expected to result in any such notice, (D) are not conducting or paying for, in whole or in part, any investigation, remediation or other corrective action pursuant to any Environmental Law at any location, and (E) are not a party to any order, decree or agreement that imposes any obligation or liability under any Environmental Law; (ii) there are no costs or liabilities associated with Environmental Laws of or relating to the Company or its subsidiaries, except in the case of each of (i) and (ii) above, for any such matter as would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; and (iii) except as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and Offering Memorandum, (A) there are no proceedings that are pending, or that are known to be contemplated, against the Company or any of its subsidiaries under any Environmental Laws in which a governmental entity is also a party, other than such proceedings regarding which it is reasonably believed no monetary sanctions of $300,000 or more will be imposed, (B) the Company and its subsidiaries are not aware of any facts or issues regarding compliance with Environmental Laws, or liabilities or other obligations under Environmental Laws, including the Release or threat of Release of Hazardous Materials, that could reasonably be expected to have a material effect on the capital expenditures, earnings or competitive position of the Company and its subsidiaries, and (C) none of the Company and its subsidiaries anticipates material capital expenditures relating to any Environmental Laws.

(ii) Hazardous Materials. There has been no storage, generation, transportation, use, handling, treatment, Release or threat of Release of Hazardous Materials by or caused by the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries (or, to the knowledge of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries, any other entity (including any predecessor) for whose acts or omissions the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is or could reasonably be expected to be liable) at, on, under or from any property or facility now or previously owned, operated or leased by the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries, or at, on, under or from any other property or facility, in violation of any Environmental Laws or in a manner or amount or to a location that could reasonably be expected to result in any liability under any Environmental Law, except for any violation or liability which would not, individually or in the aggregate, reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect. “ Hazardous Materials ” means any material, chemical, substance,

waste, pollutant, contaminant, compound, mixture, or constituent thereof, in any form or amount, including petroleum (including crude oil or any fraction thereof) and petroleum products, natural gas liquids, asbestos and asbestos containing materials, naturally occurring radioactive materials, brine, and drilling mud, regulated or which can give rise to liability under any Environmental Law. “ Release ” means any spilling, leaking, seepage, pumping, pouring, emitting, emptying, discharging, injecting, escaping, leaching, dumping, disposing, depositing, dispersing, or migrating in, into or through the environment, or in, into, from or through any building or structure.

(jj) Compliance with ERISA. (i) Each employee benefit plan, within the meaning of Section 3(3) of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, as amended ( “ ERISA ”), for which the Company or any member of its “Controlled Group” (defined as any organization which is a member of a controlled group of corporations within the meaning of Section 414 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “ Code ”)) would have any liability (each, a “ Plan ”) has been maintained in compliance with its terms and the requirements of any applicable statutes, orders, rules and regulations, including but not limited to ERISA and the Code, except for noncompliance that could not reasonably be expected to result in material liability to the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries; (ii) no prohibited transaction, within the meaning of Section 406 of ERISA or Section 4975 of the Code, has occurred with respect to any Plan excluding transactions effected pursuant to a statutory or administrative exemption that could reasonably be expected to result in a material liability to the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries; (iii) for each Plan that is subject to the funding rules of Section 412 of the Code or Section 302 of ERISA, the minimum funding standard of Section 412 of the Code or Section 302 of ERISA, as applicable, has been satisfied (without taking into account any waiver thereof or extension of any amortization period) and is reasonably expected to be satisfied in the future (without taking into account any waiver thereof or extension of any amortization period); (iv) the fair market value of the assets of each Plan exceeds the present value of all benefits accrued under such Plan (determined based on those assumptions used to fund such Plan); (v) no “reportable event” (within the meaning of Section 4043(c) of ERISA) has occurred or is reasonably expected to occur that either has resulted, or could reasonably be expected to result, in material liability to the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries; (vi) neither the Company nor any member of the Controlled Group has incurred, nor reasonably expects to incur, any liability under Title IV of ERISA (other than contributions to the Plan or premiums to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, in the ordinary course and without default) in respect of a Plan (including a “multiemployer plan”, within the meaning of Section 4001(a)(3) of ERISA); and (vii) there is no pending audit or investigation by the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of Labor, the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation or any other governmental agency or any foreign regulatory agency with respect to any Plan that could reasonably be expected to result in material liability to the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries. None of the following events has occurred or is reasonably likely to occur: (x) a material increase in the aggregate amount of contributions required to be made to all Plans by the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries in the current fiscal year of the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries compared to the amount of such contributions made in the Company and its subsidiaries’ most recently completed fiscal year; or (y) a material increase in the Company and its subsidiaries’ “accumulated post-retirement benefit obligations” (within the meaning of Statement of Financial Accounting Standards 106) compared to the amount of such obligations in the Company and its subsidiaries’ most recently completed fiscal year.

(kk) Disclosure Controls. The Company and its subsidiaries maintain an effective system of “disclosure controls and procedures” (as defined in Rule 13a-15(e) of the Exchange Act) that complies with the requirements of the Exchange Act and that has been designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by the Company in reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods

specified in the Commission’s rules and forms, including controls and procedures designed to ensure that such information is accumulated and communicated to the Company’s management as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. The Company and its subsidiaries have carried out evaluations of the effectiveness of their disclosure controls and procedures as required by Rule 13a-15 of the Exchange Act.

(ll) Accounting Controls. The Company and its subsidiaries maintain systems of “internal control over financial reporting” (as defined in Rule 13a-15(f) of the Exchange Act) that comply with the requirements of the Exchange Act and have been designed by, or under the supervision of, their respective principal executive and principal financial officers, or persons performing similar functions, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, including, but not limited to, internal accounting controls sufficient to provide reasonable assurance that (i) transactions are executed in accordance with management’s general or specific authorizations; (ii) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles and to maintain asset accountability; (iii) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management’s general or specific authorization; (iv) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with the existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences and (v) interactive data in extensible Business Reporting Language included or incorporated by reference in each of the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum is prepared in accordance with the Commission’s rules and guidelines applicable thereto. Based on the Company’s most recent evaluation of its internal controls over financial reporting pursuant to Rule 13a-15(c) of the Exchange Act, except as disclosed in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, there are no material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls. The Company’s auditors and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company have been advised of: (i) all significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal controls over financial reporting which have adversely affected or are reasonably likely to adversely affect the Company’s ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and (ii) any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting.

(mm) Insurance. The Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries have insurance covering their respective properties, operations, personnel and businesses, which insurance is in amounts and insures against such losses and risks as are reasonably adequate to protect the Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries and their respective businesses; and none of the Company, the Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries has (i) received notice from any insurer or agent of such insurer that capital improvements or other expenditures are required or necessary to be made in order to continue such insurance or (ii) any reason to believe that it will not be able to renew its existing insurance coverage as and when such coverage expires or to obtain similar coverage at reasonable cost from similar insurers as may be necessary to continue its business.

(nn) No Unlawful Payments. Neither the Company, the Guarantors nor any of their respective subsidiaries nor any director, officer or employee of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries nor, to the knowledge of the Company, any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries has (i) used any corporate funds for any unlawful contribution, gift, entertainment or other unlawful expense relating to political activity; (ii) made or taken an act in furtherance of an offer, promise or authorization of any direct or indirect unlawful payment or benefit to any foreign or domestic government official or employee, including of any

government-owned or controlled entity or of a public international organization, or any person acting in an official capacity for or on behalf of any of the foregoing, or any political party or party official or candidate for political office; (iii) violated or is in violation of any provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, as amended, or any applicable law or regulation implementing the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, or committed an offence under the Bribery Act 2010 of the United Kingdom or any other applicable anti-bribery or anti- corruption law; or (iv) made, offered, agreed, requested or taken an act in furtherance of any unlawful bribe or other unlawful benefit, including, without limitation, any rebate, payoff, influence payment, kickback or other unlawful or improper payment or benefit. The Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries have instituted, maintain and enforce, and will continue to maintain and enforce policies and procedures designed to promote and ensure compliance with all applicable anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws.

(oo) Compliance with Anti-Money Laundering Laws. The operations of the Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries are and have been conducted at all times in compliance with applicable financial recordkeeping and reporting requirements, including those of the Currency and Foreign Transactions Reporting Act of 1970, as amended, the applicable money laundering statutes of all jurisdictions where the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries conducts business, the rules and regulations thereunder and any related or similar rules, regulations or guidelines issued, administered or enforced by any governmental agency (collectively, the “ Anti-Money Laundering Laws ”) and no action, suit or proceeding by or before any court or governmental agency, authority or body or any arbitrator involving the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries with respect to the Anti-Money Laundering Laws is pending or, to the knowledge of the Company or any of the Guarantors, threatened.

(pp) No Conflicts with Sanctions Laws. None of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries, directors, officers, or employees, nor, to the knowledge of the Company or any of the Guarantors, any agent, affiliate or other person associated with or acting on behalf of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is currently the subject or the target of any sanctions administered or enforced by the U.S. government, (including, without limitation, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury ( “ OFAC ”) or the U.S. Department of State and including, without limitation, the designation as a “specially designated national” or “blocked person”), the United Nations Security Council ( “ UNSC ”), the European Union, Her Majesty’s Treasury ( “ HMT ”) or other relevant sanctions authority (collectively, “ Sanctions ”), nor are the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries located, organized or resident in a country or territory that is the subject or target of Sanctions, including, without limitation, the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, or the Crimea regions of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Syria (each, a “ Sanctioned Country ”); and the Company will not directly or indirectly use the proceeds of the offering of the Securities hereunder, or lend, contribute or otherwise make available such proceeds to any subsidiary, joint venture partner or other person or entity (i) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business with any person that, at the time of such funding or facilitation, is the subject or target of Sanctions, (ii) to fund or facilitate any activities of or business in any Sanctioned Country or (iii) in any other manner that will result in a violation by any person (including any person participating in the transaction, whether as Initial Purchaser, advisor, investor or otherwise) of Sanctions. For the past five years, the Company and its subsidiaries have not knowingly engaged in and are not now knowingly engaged in any dealings or transactions with any person that at the time of the dealing or transaction is or was the subject or the target of Sanctions or with any Sanctioned Country.

(qq) Solvency. On and immediately after the Closing Date, the Company and each Guarantor (after giving effect to the issuance and sale of the Securities, the issuance of the Guarantees and the other transactions related thereto as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum) will be Solvent. As used in this paragraph, the term “ Solvent ” means, with respect to a particular date and entity, that on such date (i) the fair value (and present fair saleable value) of the assets of such entity is not less than the total amount required to pay the probable liability of such entity on its total existing debts and liabilities (including contingent liabilities) as they become absolute and matured; (ii) such entity is able to realize upon its assets and pay its debts and other liabilities, contingent obligations and commitments as they mature and become due in the normal course of business; (iii) assuming consummation of the issuance and sale of the Securities and the issuance of the Guarantees as contemplated by this Agreement, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, such entity does not have, intend to incur or believe that it will incur debts or liabilities beyond its ability to pay as such debts and liabilities mature; (iv) such entity is not engaged in any business or transaction, and does not propose to engage in any business or transaction, for which its property would constitute unreasonably small capital; and (v) such entity is not a defendant in any civil action that would result in a judgment that such entity is or would become unable to satisfy.

(rr) Senior Indebtedness. The Securities constitute “senior indebtedness” as such term is defined in any indenture or agreement governing any outstanding subordinated indebtedness of the Company.

(ss) No Restrictions on Subsidiaries. No subsidiary of the Company is currently prohibited, directly or indirectly, under any agreement or other instrument to which it is a party or is subject, from paying any dividends to the Company, from making any other distribution on such subsidiary’s capital stock, from repaying to the Company any loans or advances to such subsidiary from the Company or from transferring any of such subsidiary’s properties or assets to the Company or any other subsidiary of the Company, except for any such restrictions (a) contained in the Credit Agreement, (b) contained in the indentures of the Company relating to its 9.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025, 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024, 8.25% Senior Notes due 2025, 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and 8.00% Senior Notes due 2028, or (c) that will be permitted by the Indenture.

(tt) No Broker’s Fees. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries is a party to any contract, agreement or understanding with any person (other than this Agreement) that would give rise to a valid claim against the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any Initial Purchaser for a brokerage commission, finder’s fee or like payment in connection with the offering and sale of the Securities.

(uu) Rule 144A Eligibility. On the Closing Date, the Securities will not be of the same class as securities listed on a national securities exchange registered under Section 6 of the Exchange Act or quoted in an automated inter-dealer quotation system; and each of the Preliminary Offering Memorandum and the Offering Memorandum, as of its respective date, contains or will contain all the information that, if requested by a prospective purchaser of the Securities, would be required to be provided to such prospective purchaser pursuant to Rule 144A(d)(4) under the Securities Act.

(vv) No Integration. None of the Company, the Guarantors nor any of their respective affiliates (as defined in Rule 501(b) of Regulation D) has, directly or through any agent, sold, offered for sale, solicited offers to buy or otherwise negotiated in respect of, any security (as defined in the Securities Act), that is or will be integrated with the sale of the Securities in a manner that would require registration of the Securities under the Securities Act.

(ww) Margin Rules. The application of the proceeds received by the Company from the issuance, sale and delivery of the Securities as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum will not violate Regulation T, U or X of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or any other regulation of such Board of Governors.

(xx) No General Solicitation or Directed Selling Efforts. None of the Company or any of its affiliates or any other person acting on its or their behalf (other than the Initial Purchasers, as to which no representation is made) has (i) solicited offers for, or offered or sold, the Securities by means of any form of general solicitation or general advertising within the meaning of Rule 502(c) of Regulation D or in any manner involving a public offering within the meaning of Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act or (ii) engaged in any directed selling efforts within the meaning of Regulation S under the Securities Act ( “ Regulation S ”), and all such persons have complied with the offering restrictions requirement of Regulation S.

(yy) Securities Law Exemptions. Assuming the accuracy of the representations and warranties of the Initial Purchasers contained in Section 1(b) (including Annex C hereto) and their compliance with their agreements set forth therein, it is not necessary, in connection with the issuance and sale of the Securities to the Initial Purchasers and the offer, resale and delivery of the Securities by the Initial Purchasers in the manner contemplated by this Agreement, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, to register the Securities under the Securities Act or to qualify the Indenture under the Trust Indenture Act.

(zz) No Stabilization. Neither the Company nor any of the Guarantors has taken, directly or indirectly, any action designed to or that could reasonably be expected to cause or result in any stabilization or manipulation of the price of the Securities.

(aaa) Forward-Looking Statements. No forward-looking statement (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act) included or incorporated by reference in any of the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum has been made or reaffirmed without a reasonable basis or has been disclosed other than in good faith.

(bbb) Statistical and Market Data. Nothing has come to the attention of the Company or any Guarantor that has caused the Company or such Guarantor to believe that the statistical and market-related data included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum is not based on or derived from sources that are reliable and accurate in all material respects.

(ccc) Independent Petroleum Engineers. (i) DeGolyer and MacNaughton, who has prepared certain reserve information of the Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries, has represented to the Company and the Guarantors that they are, and to the knowledge of the Company and the Guarantors are, independent petroleum engineers in accordance with guidelines established by the Commission, respectively; (ii) Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., who has prepared certain reserve information of Primexx, has represented to the Company and the Guarantors that they are, and to the knowledge of the Company and the Guarantors are, independent petroleum engineers in accordance with guidelines established by the Commission, respectively; and (iii) Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., who has prepared certain reserve information of BPP, has represented to the Company and the Guarantors that they are, and to the knowledge of the Company and the Guarantors are, independent petroleum engineers in accordance with guidelines established by the Commission, respectively.

(ddd) Reserve Report Data. The oil and gas reserve estimates with respect to (i) the Company and the Guarantors included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum are derived from reports that have been prepared by

DeGolyer and MacNaughton as set forth and to the extent indicated therein; (ii) Primexx included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum are derived from reports that have been prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc.; and (iii) BPP included or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum are derived from reports that have been prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. as set forth and to the extent indicated therein, and, in each case of (i)-(iii) above, have been prepared in accordance with Commission guidelines in all material respects, and the Company and the Guarantors have no reason to believe that such estimates do not fairly reflect, in all material respects, the oil and gas reserves of the Company and such Guarantors as of the dates indicated therein. Other than production of the reserves in the ordinary course of business, intervening product price fluctuations, fluctuations in demand for such products, adverse weather conditions, unavailability or increased costs of rigs, services, supplies or personnel, the timing of third party operations and other facts, in each case in the ordinary course of business, and as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, the Company and the Guarantors are not aware of any facts or circumstances that would cause a Material Adverse Effect in the reserves or the present value of future net cash flows therefrom as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(eee) Sarbanes-Oxley Act. There is and has been no failure on the part of the Company or, to the knowledge of the Company, any of the Company’s directors or officers, in their capacities as such, to comply with any applicable provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended, and any applicable rules and regulations promulgated in connection therewith (the “ Sarbanes-Oxley Act ”), including Section 402 related to loans and Sections 302 and 906 related to certifications.

4. Further Agreements of the Company and the Guarantors. The Company and the Guarantors jointly and severally covenant and agree with each Initial Purchaser that:

(a) Delivery of Copies. The Company will deliver, without charge, to the Initial Purchasers as many copies of the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, any other Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication and the Offering Memorandum (including all amendments and supplements thereto) as the Representative may reasonably request.

(b) Offering Memorandum, Amendments or Supplements. Before finalizing the Offering Memorandum or making or distributing any amendment or supplement to any of the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum or filing with the Commission any document that will be incorporated by reference therein, the Company will furnish to the Representative and counsel for the Initial Purchasers a copy of the proposed Offering Memorandum or such amendment or supplement or document to be incorporated by reference therein for review, and will not distribute any such proposed Offering Memorandum, amendment or supplement or file any such document with the Commission to which the Representative reasonably objects.

(c) Additional Written Communications. Before making, using, authorizing, approving or referring to any Issuer Written Communication, the Company and the Guarantors will furnish to the Representative and counsel for the Initial Purchasers a copy of such written communication for review and will not make, use, authorize, approve or refer to any such written communication to which the Representative reasonably objects.

(d) Notice to the Representative. The Company will advise the Representative promptly, and confirm such advice in writing, (i) of the issuance by any governmental or regulatory authority of any order preventing or suspending the use of any of the Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication or the Offering Memorandum or the initiation or

threatening of any proceeding for that purpose; (ii) of the occurrence of any event at any time prior to the completion of the initial offering of the Securities as a result of which any of the Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication or the Offering Memorandum as then amended or supplemented would include any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances existing when such Time of Sale Information, Issuer Written Communication or the Offering Memorandum is delivered to a purchaser, not misleading; and (iii) of the receipt by the Company of any notice with respect to any suspension of the qualification of the Securities for offer and sale in any jurisdiction or the initiation or threatening of any proceeding for such purpose; and the Company will use its reasonable best efforts to prevent the issuance of any such order preventing or suspending the use of any of the Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication or the Offering Memorandum or suspending any such qualification of the Securities and, if any such order is issued, will use its reasonable best efforts to obtain as soon as possible the withdrawal thereof.

(e) Time of Sale Information. If at any time prior to the Closing Date (i) any event shall occur or condition shall exist as a result of which any of the Time of Sale Information as then amended or supplemented would include any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading or (ii) it is necessary to amend or supplement the Time of Sale Information to comply with law, the Company will immediately notify the Initial Purchasers thereof and forthwith prepare and, subject to paragraph (b) above, furnish to the Initial Purchasers such amendments or supplements to the Time of Sale Information (or any document to be filed with the Commission and incorporated by reference therein) as may be necessary so that the statements in any of the Time of Sale Information as so amended or supplemented (including such documents to be incorporated by reference therein) will not, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, be misleading or so that any of the Time of Sale Information will comply with law.

(f) Ongoing Compliance of the Offering Memorandum. If at any time prior to the completion of the initial offering of the Securities (i) any event shall occur or condition shall exist as a result of which the Offering Memorandum as then amended or supplemented would include any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances existing when the Offering Memorandum is delivered to a purchaser, not misleading or (ii) it is necessary to amend or supplement the Offering Memorandum to comply with law, the Company will immediately notify the Initial Purchasers thereof and forthwith prepare and, subject to paragraph (b) above, furnish to the Initial Purchasers such amendments or supplements to the Offering Memorandum (or any document to be filed with the Commission and incorporated by reference therein) as may be necessary so that the statements in the Offering Memorandum as so amended or supplemented (including such document to be incorporated by reference therein) will not, in the light of the circumstances existing when the Offering Memorandum is delivered to a purchaser, be misleading or so that the Offering Memorandum will comply with law.

(g) Blue Sky Compliance. The Company will qualify the Securities for offer and sale under the securities or Blue Sky laws of such jurisdictions as the Representative shall reasonably request and will continue such qualifications in effect so long as required for the offering and resale of the Securities; provided that neither the Company nor any of the Guarantors shall be required to (i) qualify as a foreign corporation or other entity or as a dealer in securities in any such jurisdiction where it would not otherwise be required to so qualify, (ii) file any general consent to service of process in any such jurisdiction or (iii) subject itself to taxation in any such jurisdiction if it is not otherwise so subject.

(h) Clear Market. During the period from the date hereof through and including the date that is 30 days after the date hereof, the Company and each of the Guarantors will not, without the prior written consent of the Representative, offer, sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any debt securities issued or guaranteed by the Company or any of the Guarantors and having a tenor of more than one year.

(i) Use of Proceeds. The Company will apply the net proceeds from the sale of the Securities as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum under the heading “Use of proceeds.”

(j) Supplying Information. While the Securities remain outstanding and are “restricted securities” within the meaning of Rule 144(a)(3) under the Securities Act, the Company and each of the Guarantors will, during any period in which the Company is not subject to and in compliance with Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, furnish to holders of the Securities and prospective purchasers of the Securities designated by such holders, upon the request of such holders or such prospective purchasers, the information required to be delivered pursuant to Rule 144A(d)(4) under the Securities Act.

(k) DTC. The Company will assist the Initial Purchasers in arranging for the Securities to be eligible for clearance and settlement through DTC.

(l) No Resales by the Company. The Company will not, and will not permit any of its affiliates (as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act) to, resell any of the Securities that have been acquired by any of them, except for Securities purchased by the Company or any of its affiliates and resold in a transaction registered under the Securities Act.

(m) No Integration. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates (as defined in Rule 501(b) of Regulation D) will, directly or through any agent, sell, offer for sale, solicit offers to buy or otherwise negotiate in respect of, any security (as defined in the Securities Act), that is or will be integrated with the sale of the Securities in a manner that would require registration of the Securities under the Securities Act.

(n) No General Solicitation or Directed Selling Efforts. None of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective affiliates or any other person acting on their behalf (other than the Initial Purchasers, as to which no covenant is given) will (i) solicit offers for, or offer or sell, the Securities by means of any form of general solicitation or general advertising within the meaning of Rule 502(c) of Regulation D or in any manner involving a public offering within the meaning of Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act or (ii) engage in any directed selling efforts within the meaning of Regulation S, and all such persons will comply with the offering restrictions requirement of Regulation S.

(o) No Stabilization. Neither the Company nor any of the Guarantors will take, directly or indirectly, any action designed to or that could reasonably be expected to cause or result in any stabilization or manipulation of the price of the Securities.

(p) Reports. So long as the Securities are outstanding, the Company will furnish to the Representative, as soon as they are available, copies of all reports or other communications (financial or other) furnished to holders of the Securities, and copies of any reports and financial statements furnished to or filed with the Commission or any national securities exchange or automatic quotation system; provided the Company will be deemed to have furnished such reports and financial statements to the Representative to the extent they are filed on the Commission’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval system.

(q) Record Retention. The Company will, pursuant to reasonable procedures developed in good faith, retain copies of each Issuer Written Communication that is not filed with the Commission in accordance with Rule 433 under the Securities Act.

(r) [Reserved].

5. Certain Agreements of the Initial Purchasers. Each Initial Purchaser hereby represents and agrees that it has not and will not use, authorize use of, refer to, or participate in the planning for use of, any written communication that constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Securities other than (i) the Preliminary Offering Memorandum and the Offering Memorandum, (ii) any written communication that contains either (a) no “issuer information” (as defined in Rule 433(h)(2) under the Securities Act) or (b) “issuer information” that was included (including through incorporation by reference) in the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum, (iii) any written communication listed on Annex A or prepared pursuant to Section 4(c) (including any electronic road show) above, (iv) any written communication prepared by such Initial Purchaser and approved by the Company and the Representative in advance in writing or (v) any written communication relating to or that contains the terms of the Securities and/or other information that was included (including through incorporation by reference) in the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum.

6. Conditions of Initial Purchasers’ Obligations. The obligation of each Initial Purchaser to purchase the Securities on the Closing Date as provided herein is subject to the performance by the Company and each of the Guarantors of their respective covenants and other obligations hereunder and to the following additional conditions:

(a) Representations and Warranties. The representations and warranties of the Company and the Guarantors contained herein shall be true and correct on the date hereof and on and as of the Closing Date; and the statements of the Company, the Guarantors and their respective officers made in any certificates delivered pursuant to this Agreement shall be true and correct on and as of the Closing Date.

(b) No Downgrade. Subsequent to the earlier of (A) the Time of Sale and (B) the execution and delivery of this Agreement, if there are any debt securities or preferred stock of, or guaranteed by, the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries that are rated by a “nationally recognized statistical rating organization,” as such term is defined under Section 3(a)(62) of the Exchange Act, (i) no downgrading shall have occurred in the rating accorded any such debt securities or preferred stock and (ii) no such organization shall have publicly announced that it has under surveillance or review, or has changed its outlook with respect to, its rating of any such debt securities or preferred stock (other than an announcement with positive implications of a possible upgrading).

(c) No Material Adverse Change. No event or condition of a type described in Section 3(h) hereof shall have occurred or shall exist, which event or condition is not described in each of the Time of Sale Information (excluding any amendment or supplement thereto) and the Offering Memorandum (excluding any amendment or supplement thereto) and the effect of which in the judgment of the Representative makes it impracticable or inadvisable to proceed with the offering, sale or delivery of the Securities on the Closing Date on the terms and in the manner contemplated by this Agreement, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(d) Officer’s Certificate. The Representative shall have received on and as of the Closing Date a certificate of the chief financial officer or chief accounting officer of the Company and of each Guarantor and one additional senior executive officer of the Company and

of each Guarantor who is satisfactory to the Representative (i) confirming that such officers have carefully reviewed the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum and, to the knowledge of such officers, the representations set forth in Sections 3(a) and 3(b) hereof are true and correct, (ii) confirming that the other representations and warranties of the Company and each of the Guarantors in this Agreement are true and correct and that the Company and each Guarantor has complied with all agreements and satisfied all conditions on its part to be performed or satisfied hereunder at or prior to the Closing Date, (iii) confirming that, to the knowledge of such officers, except as described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, (A) there are no legal, governmental or regulatory investigations, actions, suits or proceedings pending to which the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is or may be a party or to which any property of the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries is or may be the subject which, individually or in the aggregate, if determined adversely to the Company, the Guarantors or any of their respective subsidiaries, could reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; (B) no such investigations, actions, suits or proceedings are threatened or contemplated by any governmental or regulatory authority or threatened by others; and (C) there are no current or pending legal, governmental or regulatory actions, suits or proceedings that would be required to be disclosed on a registration statement on Form S-1 under the Securities Act and that are not so described in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum, and (iv) to the effect set forth in paragraphs (b) and (c) above.

(e) Accountant’s Comfort Letters. On the date of this Agreement and on the Closing Date,

(i) Grant Thornton LLP shall have furnished to the Representative, at the request of the Company, letters, dated the respective dates of delivery thereof and addressed to the Representative, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, containing statements and information of the type customarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to Initial Purchasers with respect to the financial statements and certain financial information contained or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum; provided, that the letter delivered on the Closing Date shall use a “cut-off” date no more than three business days prior to the Closing Date; and

(ii) Deloitte & Touche LLP shall have furnished to the Representative, at the request of the Company, letters, dated the respective dates of delivery thereof and addressed to the Representative, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, containing statements and information of the type customarily included in accountants’ “comfort letters” to Initial Purchasers with respect to the financial statements and certain financial information of Primexx and BPP contained or incorporated by reference in each of the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

(f) Engineer’s Comfort Letter. On the date of this Agreement and on the Closing Date,

(i) DeGolyer and MacNaughton shall have furnished to the Representative, at the request of the Company, a letter, dated the respective date of delivery thereof and addressed to the Initial Purchasers (i) confirming that it is an independent petroleum engineering firm, and (ii) confirming, as of such date, its estimates contained in the reserve reports, as of its date, with respect to: (A) the estimated quantities of the Company’s proved net reserves, (B) the future net revenues from those reserves, (C) their present value as set forth in the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum and (D) such related matters as the Representative shall reasonably request;

(ii) Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. shall have furnished to the Representative, at the request of Primexx, a letter, dated the respective date of delivery thereof and addressed to the Initial Purchasers (i) confirming that it is an independent petroleum engineering firm, and (ii) confirming, as of such date, its estimates contained in the reserve reports, as of its date, with respect to: (A) the estimated quantities of Primexx’s proved net reserves, (B) the future net revenues from those reserves, (C) their present value as set forth in the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum and (D) such related matters as the Representative shall reasonably request; and

(iii) Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. shall have furnished to the Representative, at the request of BPP, a letter, dated the respective date of delivery thereof and addressed to the Initial Purchasers (i) confirming that it is an independent petroleum engineering firm, and (ii) confirming, as of such date, its estimates contained in the reserve reports, as of its date, with respect to: (A) the estimated quantities of BPP’s proved net reserves, (B) the future net revenues from those reserves, (C) their present value as set forth in the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum and (D) such related matters as the Representative shall reasonably request.

(g) [Reserved].

(h) Opinion and 10b-5 Statement of Counsel for the Company. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, counsel for the Company, shall have furnished to the Representative, at the request of the Company, its written opinion and 10b-5 statement, dated the Closing Date and addressed to the Initial Purchasers, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to the Representative, to the effect set forth in Annex D hereto.

(i) Opinion and 10b-5 Statement of Counsel for the Initial Purchasers. The Representative shall have received on and as of the Closing Date an opinion and 10b-5 statement of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, counsel for the Initial Purchasers, with respect to such matters as the Representative may reasonably request, and such counsel shall have received such documents and information as they may reasonably request to enable them to pass upon such matters.

(j) No Legal Impediment to Issuance. No action shall have been taken and no statute, rule, regulation or order shall have been enacted, adopted or issued by any federal, state or foreign governmental or regulatory authority that would, as of the Closing Date, prevent the issuance or sale of the Securities or the issuance of the Guarantees; and no injunction or order of any federal, state or foreign court shall have been issued that would, as of the Closing Date, prevent the issuance or sale of the Securities or the issuance of the Guarantees.

(k) Good Standing. The Representative shall have received on and as of the Closing Date satisfactory evidence of the good standing of the Company, the Guarantors and their respective subsidiaries in their respective jurisdictions of organization and their good standing as foreign entities in such other jurisdictions as the Representative may reasonably request, in each case in writing or any standard form of telecommunication from the appropriate governmental authorities of such jurisdictions.

(l) [Reserved].

(m) DTC. The Securities shall be eligible for clearance and settlement through DTC.

(n) Indenture and Securities. The Indenture shall have been duly executed and delivered by a duly authorized officer of the Company, each of the Guarantors and the Trustee,

and the Securities shall have been duly executed and delivered by a duly authorized officer of the Company and duly authenticated by the Trustee.

(o) [Reserved].

(p) Additional Documents. On or prior to the Closing Date, the Company and the Guarantors shall have furnished to the Representative such further certificates and documents as the Representative may reasonably request.

All opinions, letters, certificates and evidence mentioned above or elsewhere in this Agreement shall be deemed to be in compliance with the provisions hereof only if they are in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to counsel for the Initial Purchasers.

7. Indemnification and Contribution .

(a) Indemnification of the Initial Purchasers. The Company and each of the Guarantors jointly and severally agree to indemnify and hold harmless each Initial Purchaser, their affiliates, directors and officers and each person, if any, who controls such Initial Purchaser within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act, from and against any and all losses, claims, damages and liabilities (including, without limitation, reasonable legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with any suit, action or proceeding or any claim asserted, as such fees and expenses are incurred), joint or several, that arise out of, or are based upon, any untrue statement or alleged untrue statement of a material fact contained in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, any of the other Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication or the Offering Memorandum (or any amendment or supplement thereto), or any omission or alleged omission to state therein a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading, in each case except insofar as such losses, claims, damages or liabilities arise out of, or are based upon, any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made in reliance upon and in conformity with any information relating to any Initial Purchaser furnished to the Company in writing by such Initial Purchaser through the Representative expressly for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by any Initial Purchaser consists of the information described as such in subsection (b) below.

(b) Indemnification of the Company and the Guarantors. Each Initial Purchaser agrees, severally and not jointly, to indemnify and hold harmless the Company, each of the Guarantors, each of their respective directors and officers and each person, if any, who controls the Company or any of the Guarantors within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act or Section 20 of the Exchange Act to the same extent as the indemnity set forth in paragraph (a) above, but only with respect to any losses, claims, damages or liabilities that arise out of, or are based upon, any untrue statement or omission or alleged untrue statement or omission made in reliance upon and in conformity with any information relating to such Initial Purchaser furnished to the Company in writing by such Initial Purchaser through the Representative expressly for use in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, any of the other Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication or the Offering Memorandum (or any amendment or supplement thereto), it being understood and agreed upon that the only such information furnished by any Initial Purchaser consists of the following information in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum and the Offering Memorandum: the information contained in the first and second sentences of the sixteenth paragraph and in the eighteenth paragraph, in each case under the caption “Plan of Distribution.”

(c) Notice and Procedures. If any suit, action, proceeding (including any governmental or regulatory investigation), claim or demand shall be brought or asserted against

any person in respect of which indemnification may be sought pursuant to either paragraph (a) or (b) above, such person (the “ Indemnified Person ”) shall promptly notify the person against whom such indemnification may be sought (the “ Indemnifying Person ”) in writing; provided that the failure to notify the Indemnifying Person shall not relieve it from any liability that it may have under paragraph (a) or (b) above except to the extent that it has been materially prejudiced (through the forfeiture of substantive rights or defenses) by such failure; and provided, further, that the failure to notify the Indemnifying Person shall not relieve it from any liability that it may have to an Indemnified Person otherwise than under paragraph (a) or (b) above. If any such proceeding shall be brought or asserted against an Indemnified Person and it shall have notified the Indemnifying Person thereof, the Indemnifying Person shall retain counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnified Person (who shall not, without the consent of the Indemnified Person, be counsel to the Indemnifying Person) to represent the Indemnified Person in such proceeding and shall pay the fees and expenses of such counsel related to such proceeding, as incurred. In any such proceeding, any Indemnified Person shall have the right to retain its own counsel, but the fees and expenses of such counsel shall be at the expense of such Indemnified Person unless (i) the Indemnifying Person and the Indemnified Person shall have mutually agreed to the contrary; (ii) the Indemnifying Person has failed within a reasonable time to retain counsel reasonably satisfactory to the Indemnified Person; (iii) the Indemnified Person shall have reasonably concluded that there may be legal defenses available to it that are different from or in addition to those available to the Indemnifying Person; or (iv) the named parties in any such proceeding (including any impleaded parties) include both the Indemnifying Person and the Indemnified Person and representation of both parties by the same counsel would be inappropriate due to actual or potential differing interests between them. It is understood and agreed that the Indemnifying Person shall not, in connection with any proceeding or related proceedings in the same jurisdiction, be liable for the fees and expenses of more than one separate firm (in addition to any local counsel) for all Indemnified Persons, and that all such fees and expenses shall be paid or reimbursed as they are incurred. Any such separate firm for any Initial Purchaser, its affiliates, directors and officers and any control persons of such Initial Purchaser shall be designated in writing by the Representative and any such separate firm for the Company, the Guarantors, their respective directors and officers and any control persons of the Company and the Guarantors shall be designated in writing by the Company. The Indemnifying Person shall not be liable for any settlement of any proceeding effected without its written consent, but if settled with such consent or if there be a final judgment for the plaintiff, the Indemnifying Person agrees to indemnify each Indemnified Person from and against any loss or liability by reason of such settlement or judgment. Notwithstanding the foregoing sentence, if at any time an Indemnified Person shall have requested that an Indemnifying Person reimburse the Indemnified Person for fees and expenses of counsel as contemplated by this paragraph, the Indemnifying Person shall be liable for any settlement of any proceeding effected without its written consent if (i) such settlement is entered into more than 30 days after receipt by the Indemnifying Person of such request and (ii) the Indemnifying Person shall not have reimbursed the Indemnified Person in accordance with such request prior to the date of such settlement. No Indemnifying Person shall, without the written consent of the Indemnified Person, effect any settlement of any pending or threatened proceeding in respect of which any Indemnified Person is or could have been a party and indemnification could have been sought hereunder by such Indemnified Person, unless such settlement (x) includes an unconditional release of such Indemnified Person, in form and substance reasonably satisfactory to such Indemnified Person, from all liability on claims that are the subject matter of such proceeding and (y) does not include any statement as to or any admission of fault, culpability or a failure to act by or on behalf of any Indemnified Person.

(d) Contribution. If the indemnification provided for in paragraphs (a) or (b) above is unavailable to an Indemnified Person or insufficient in respect of any losses, claims, damages or liabilities referred to therein, then each Indemnifying Person under such paragraph, in lieu of indemnifying such Indemnified Person thereunder, shall contribute to the amount paid or payable

by such Indemnified Person as a result of such losses, claims, damages or liabilities (i) in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect the relative benefits received by the Company and the Guarantors, on the one hand, and the Initial Purchasers on the other, from the offering of the Securities or (ii) if the allocation provided by clause (i) is not permitted by applicable law, in such proportion as is appropriate to reflect not only the relative benefits referred to in clause (i) but also the relative fault of the Company and the Guarantors, on the one hand, and the Initial Purchasers on the other, in connection with the statements or omissions that resulted in such losses, claims, damages or liabilities, as well as any other relevant equitable considerations. The relative benefits received by the Company and the Guarantors, on the one hand, and the Initial Purchasers on the other, shall be deemed to be in the same respective proportions as the net proceeds (before deducting expenses) received by the Company from the sale of the Securities and the total discounts and commissions received by the Initial Purchasers in connection therewith, as provided in this Agreement, bear to the aggregate offering price of the Securities. The relative fault of the Company and the Guarantors, on the one hand, and the Initial Purchasers on the other, shall be determined by reference to, among other things, whether the untrue or alleged untrue statement of a material fact or the omission or alleged omission to state a material fact relates to information supplied by the Company or any Guarantor or by the Initial Purchasers and the parties’ relative intent, knowledge, access to information and opportunity to correct or prevent such statement or omission.

(e) Limitation on Liability. The Company, the Guarantors and the Initial Purchasers agree that it would not be just and equitable if contribution pursuant to paragraph (d) above were determined by pro rata allocation (even if the Initial Purchasers were treated as one entity for such purpose) or by any other method of allocation that does not take account of the equitable considerations referred to in paragraph (d) above. The amount paid or payable by an Indemnified Person as a result of the losses, claims, damages and liabilities referred to in paragraph (d) above shall be deemed to include, subject to the limitations set forth above, any legal or other expenses incurred by such Indemnified Person in connection with any such action or claim. Notwithstanding the provisions of paragraph (d) above and this paragraph (e), in no event shall an Initial Purchaser be required to contribute any amount in excess of the amount by which the total discounts and commissions received by such Initial Purchaser with respect to the offering of the Securities exceeds the amount of any damages that such Initial Purchaser has otherwise been required to pay by reason of such untrue or alleged untrue statement or omission or alleged omission. No person guilty of fraudulent misrepresentation (within the meaning of Section 11(f) of the Securities Act) shall be entitled to contribution from any person who was not guilty of such fraudulent misrepresentation. The Initial Purchasers’ obligations to contribute pursuant to paragraph (d) above and this paragraph (e) are several in proportion to their respective purchase obligations hereunder and not joint.

(f) Non-Exclusive Remedies. The remedies provided for in this Section 7 paragraphs (a) through (e) are not exclusive and shall not limit any rights or remedies which may otherwise be available to any Indemnified Person at law or in equity.

8. Effectiveness of Agreement. This Agreement shall become effective upon the execution and delivery hereof by the parties hereto.

9. Termination. This Agreement may be terminated in the absolute discretion of the Representative, by notice to the Company, if after the execution and delivery of this Agreement and on or prior to the Closing Date (a) trading generally shall have been suspended or materially limited on or by any of the New York Stock Exchange or The Nasdaq Stock Market; (b) trading of any securities issued or guaranteed by the Company or any of the Guarantors shall have been suspended on any exchange or in any over-the- counter market; (c) a general moratorium on commercial banking activities shall have been declared by federal or New York State authorities; or (d) there shall have occurred any outbreak or escalation of hostilities or any change in

financial markets or any calamity or crisis, either within or outside the United States, that, in the judgment of the Representative, is material and adverse and makes it impracticable or inadvisable to proceed with the offering, sale or delivery of the Securities on the terms and in the manner contemplated by this Agreement, the Time of Sale Information and the Offering Memorandum.

10. Defaulting Initial Purchaser .

(a) If, on the Closing Date, any Initial Purchaser defaults on its obligation to purchase the Securities that it has agreed to purchase hereunder on such date, the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers may in their discretion arrange for the purchase of such Securities by other persons satisfactory to the Company on the terms contained in this Agreement. If, within 36 hours after any such default by any Initial Purchaser, the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers do not arrange for the purchase of such Securities, then the Company shall be entitled to a further period of 36 hours within which to procure other persons satisfactory to the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers to purchase such Securities on such terms. If other persons become obligated or agree to purchase the Securities of a defaulting Initial Purchaser, either the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers or the Company may postpone the Closing Date for up to five full business days in order to effect any changes that in the opinion of counsel for the Company or counsel for the Representative may be necessary in the Time of Sale Information, the Offering Memorandum or in any other document or arrangement, and the Company agrees to promptly prepare any amendment or supplement to the Time of Sale Information or the Offering Memorandum that effects any such changes. As used in this Agreement, the term “ Initial Purchaser ” includes, for all purposes of this Agreement unless the context otherwise requires, any person not listed in Schedule 1 hereto that, pursuant to this Section 10, purchases Securities that a defaulting Initial Purchaser agreed but failed to purchase.

(b) If, after giving effect to any arrangements for the purchase of the Securities of a defaulting Initial Purchaser or Initial Purchasers by the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers and the Company as provided in paragraph (a) above, the aggregate principal amount of such Securities that remains unpurchased on the Closing Date does not exceed one-eleventh of the aggregate principal amount of all the Securities to be purchased on such date, then the Company shall have the right to require each non-defaulting Initial Purchaser to purchase the principal amount of Securities that such Initial Purchaser agreed to purchase hereunder on such date plus such Initial Purchaser’s pro rata share (based on the principal amount of Securities that such Initial Purchaser agreed to purchase hereunder on such date) of the Securities of such defaulting Initial Purchaser or Initial Purchasers for which such arrangements have not been made.

(c) If, after giving effect to any arrangements for the purchase of the Securities of a defaulting Initial Purchaser or Initial Purchasers by the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers and the Company as provided in paragraph (a) above, the aggregate principal amount of such Securities that remains unpurchased on the Closing Date exceeds one-eleventh of the aggregate principal amount of all the Securities to be purchased on such date, or if the Company shall not exercise the right described in paragraph (b) above, then this Agreement shall terminate without liability on the part of the non-defaulting Initial Purchasers. Any termination of this Agreement pursuant to this Section 10 shall be without liability on the part of the Company or the Guarantors, except that the Company and each of the Guarantors will continue to be liable for the payment of expenses as set forth in Section 11 hereof and except that the provisions of Section 7 hereof shall not terminate and shall remain in effect.

(d) Nothing contained herein shall relieve a defaulting Initial Purchaser of any liability it may have to the Company, the Guarantors or any non-defaulting Initial Purchaser for damages caused by its default.

11. Payment of Expenses .

(a) Whether or not the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are consummated or this Agreement is terminated, the Company and each of the Guarantors jointly and severally agree to pay or cause to be paid all costs and expenses incident to the performance of their respective obligations hereunder, including without limitation, (i) the costs incident to the authorization, issuance, sale, preparation and delivery of the Securities and any taxes payable in that connection; (ii) the costs incident to the preparation and printing of the Preliminary Offering Memorandum, any other Time of Sale Information, any Issuer Written Communication and the Offering Memorandum (including any amendment or supplement thereto) and the distribution thereof; (iii) the costs of reproducing and distributing each of the Transaction Documents; (iv) the fees and expenses of the Company’s and the Guarantors’ counsel and independent accountants; (v) the fees and expenses incurred in connection with the registration or qualification and determination of eligibility for investment of the Securities under the laws of such jurisdictions as the Representative may designate and the preparation, printing and distribution of a Blue Sky Memorandum (including the related fees and expenses of counsel for the Initial Purchasers); (vi) any fees charged by rating agencies for rating the Securities; (vii) the fees and expenses of the Trustee and any paying agent (including related fees and expenses of any counsel to such parties); (viii) all expenses and application fees incurred in connection with the approval of the Securities for book-entry transfer by DTC; (ix) all expenses incurred by the Company in connection with any “road show” presentation to potential investors.

(b) If (i) this Agreement is terminated pursuant to Section 9, (ii) the Company for any reason fails to tender the Securities for delivery to the Initial Purchasers or (iii) the Initial Purchasers decline to purchase the Securities for any reason permitted under this Agreement, the Company and each of the Guarantors jointly and severally agrees to reimburse the Initial Purchasers for all out-of-pocket costs and expenses (including the reasonable fees and expenses of their counsel) reasonably incurred by the Initial Purchasers in connection with this Agreement and the offering contemplated hereby.

12. Persons Entitled to Benefit of Agreement. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon the parties hereto and their respective successors and the officers and directors and any controlling persons referred to herein, and the affiliates of each Initial Purchaser referred to in Section 7 hereof. Nothing in this Agreement is intended or shall be construed to give any other person any legal or equitable right, remedy or claim under or in respect of this Agreement or any provision contained herein. No purchaser of Securities from any Initial Purchaser shall be deemed to be a successor merely by reason of such purchase.

13. Survival. The respective indemnities, rights of contribution, representations, warranties and agreements of the Company, the Guarantors and the Initial Purchasers contained in this Agreement or made by or on behalf of the Company, the Guarantors or the Initial Purchasers pursuant to this Agreement or any certificate delivered pursuant hereto shall survive the delivery of and payment for the Securities and shall remain in full force and effect, regardless of any termination of this Agreement or any investigation made by or on behalf of the Company, the Guarantors or the Initial Purchasers.

14. Certain Defined Terms. For purposes of this Agreement, (a) except where otherwise expressly provided, the term “affiliate” has the meaning set forth in Rule 405 under the Securities Act; (b) the term “business day” means any day other than a day on which banks are permitted or required to be closed in New York City; (c) the term “subsidiary” has the meaning set forth in Rule 405 under the Securities Act; (d) the term “Exchange Act” means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; (e) the term “written communication” has the meaning set

forth in Rule 405 under the Securities Act; and (f) the term “significant subsidiary” has the meaning set forth in Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X under the Exchange Act.

15. Compliance with USA Patriot Act. In accordance with the requirements of the USA Patriot Act (Title III of Pub. L. 107-56 (signed into law October 26, 2001)), the Initial Purchasers are required to obtain, verify and record information that identifies their respective clients, including the Company and the Guarantors, which information may include the name and address of their respective clients, as well as other information that will allow the Initial Purchasers to properly identify their respective clients.

16. Miscellaneous .

(a) Authority of the Representative. Any action by the Initial Purchasers hereunder may be taken by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC on behalf of the Initial Purchasers, and any such action taken by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC shall be binding upon the Initial Purchasers.

(b) Notices. All notices and other communications hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed to have been duly given if mailed or transmitted and confirmed by any standard form of telecommunication. Notices to the Initial Purchasers shall be given to the Representative to c/o Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 550 South Tryon Street, 5th Floor, Charlotte, NC 28202, Email: IBCMDCMLSHYLeveragedSyndicate@wellsfargo.com, Fax: (704) 410-4874 (with such fax to be confirmed by telephone to (704) 410 4885), Attention: Leveraged Syndicate. Notices to the Company and the Guarantors shall be given to them at Callon Petroleum Company, 2000 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, Suite 2000, Houston, Texas 77042; Attention: Kevin Haggard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(c) Governing Law. This Agreement and any claim, controversy or dispute arising under or related to this Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York applicable to agreements made and to be performed in such state.

(d) Submission to Jurisdiction. The Company and each of the Guarantors hereby submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the U.S. federal and New York state courts in the Borough of Manhattan in The City of New York in any suit or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement or the transactions contemplated hereby. The Company and each of the Guarantors waive any objection which it may now or hereafter have to the laying of venue of any such suit or proceeding in such courts. Each of the Company and each of the Guarantors agrees that final judgment in any such suit, action or proceeding brought in such court shall be conclusive and binding upon the Company and each Guarantor, as applicable, and may be enforced in any court to the jurisdiction of which Company and each Guarantor, as applicable, is subject by a suit upon such judgment.

(e) Waiver of Jury Trial. Each of the parties hereto hereby waives any right to trial by jury in any suit or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement.

(f) Counterparts. This Agreement may be signed in counterparts (which may include counterparts delivered by any standard form of telecommunication), each of which shall be an original and all of which together shall constitute one and the same instrument. The words “execution,” “signed,” “signature,” “delivery,” and words of like import in or relating to this Agreement or any document to be signed in connection with this Agreement shall be deemed to include electronic signatures, deliveries or the keeping of records in electronic form, each of which shall be of the same legal effect, validity or enforceability as a manually executed signature, physical delivery thereof or the use of a paper-based recordkeeping system, as the case

may be, and the parties hereto consent to conduct the transactions contemplated hereunder by electronic means.

(g) Amendments or Waivers. No amendment or waiver of any provision of this Agreement, nor any consent or approval to any departure therefrom, shall in any event be effective unless the same shall be in writing and signed by the parties hereto.

(h) Headings. The headings herein are included for convenience of reference only and are not intended to be part of, or to affect the meaning or interpretation of, this Agreement.

(i) Recognition of the U.S. Special Resolution Regimes .

(i) In the event that any Initial Purchaser that is a Covered Entity becomes subject to a proceeding under a U.S. Special Resolution Regime, the transfer from such Initial Purchaser of this Agreement, and any interest and obligation in or under this Agreement, will be effective to the same extent as the transfer would be effective under the U.S. Special Resolution Regime if this Agreement, and any such interest and obligation, were governed by the laws of the United States or a state of the United States.

(ii) In the event that any Initial Purchaser that is a Covered Entity or a BHC Act Affiliate of such Initial Purchaser becomes subject to a proceeding under a U.S. Special Resolution Regime, Default Rights under this Agreement that may be exercised against such Initial Purchaser are permitted to be exercised to no greater extent than such Default Rights could be exercised under the U.S. Special Resolution Regime if this Agreement were governed by the laws of the United States or a state of the United States.

As used in this Section 16(i):

“BHC Act Affiliate” has the meaning assigned to the term “affiliate” in, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, 12 U.S.C. § 1841(k).

“Covered Entity” means any of the following:

(i) a “covered entity” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 252.82(b);

(ii) a “covered bank” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 47.3(b); or

(iii) a “covered FSI” as that term is defined in, and interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. § 382.2(b).

“Default Right” has the meaning assigned to that term in, and shall be interpreted in accordance with, 12 C.F.R. §§ 252.81, 47.2 or 382.1, as applicable.

“U.S. Special Resolution Regime” means each of (i) the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder and (ii) Title II of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the regulations promulgated thereunder.

If the foregoing is in accordance with your understanding, please indicate your acceptance of this Agreement by signing in the space provided below.

Very truly yours,

CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY

By: /s/ Kevin Haggard Name: Kevin Haggard Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial

Officer

CALLON PETROLEUM OPERATING COMPANY

CALLON (EAGLE FORD) LLC

CALLON (NIOBRARA) LLC

CALLON (PERMIAN) LLC

CALLON (PERMIAN) MINERALS LLC

CALLON (UTICA) LLC

CALLON MARCELLUS HOLDING, INC.

as Guarantors

By: /s/ Kevin Haggard Name: Kevin Haggard Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial

Officer





Accepted: As of the date first written above

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC

By: /s/ Ruben A. Doria Name: Ruben A. Doria Title: Vice President





For itself and on behalf of the several Initial Purchasers listed in Schedule 1 hereto.

Schedule 1

Initial Purchaser Principal Amount of Securities Wells Fargo Securities, LLC $138,000,000 BofA Securities, Inc. $39,000,000 Capital One Securities, Inc. $39,000,000 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. . $39,000,000 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $39,000,000 MUFG Securities Americas Inc. $39,000,000 PNC Capital Markets LLC $39,000,000 Truist Securities, Inc. $39,000,000 Barclays Capital Inc. $24,000,000 CIBC World Markets Corp. $24,000,000 Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC $24,000,000 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC $24,000,000 RBC Capital Markets, LLC $24,000,000 Regions Securities LLC $24,000,000 BMO Capital Markets Corp. $9,000,000 FHN Financial Securities Corp. $9,000,000 Fifth Third Securities, Inc. $9,000,000 ING Financial Markets LLC $9,000,000 KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.. $9,000,000 Total $600,000,000









Schedule 1-1

Schedule 2





Guarantors

Entity Jurisdiction Callon Petroleum Operating Company Delaware Callon (Eagle Ford) LLC Delaware Callon (Niobrara) LLC Delaware Callon (Permian) LLC Delaware Callon (Permian) Minerals LLC Delaware Callon (Utica) LLC Delaware Callon Marcellus Holding, Inc. Delaware









Schedule 2-1

Annex A





Additional Time of Sale Information

1. Term sheet containing the terms of the Securities, substantially in the form of Annex B.





Annex A-1

Annex B

Pricing Term Sheet

Callon Petroleum Company

$600,000,000 7.500% Senior Notes due 2030





June 9, 2022





The information in this pricing term sheet supplements the Preliminary Offering Memorandum of Callon Petroleum Company, dated June 9, 2022 (the “ Preliminary Offering Memorandum ”), and updates and supersedes the information in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum to the extent it is inconsistent with the information in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum. Terms used and not defined herein have the meanings assigned in the Preliminary Offering Memorandum.

Issuer............................................. Callon Petroleum Company Title of securities.......................... 7.500% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “ notes ”) Size................................................. $600,000,000 Gross proceeds............................. $600,000,000 Distribution................................... 144A/Regulation S (without registration rights) Maturity date................................ June 15, 2030 Issue Price..................................... 100% Coupon.......................................... 7.500% Yield to maturity.......................... 7.500% Interest payment dates................ June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2022 Record dates................................. June 1 and December 1 Trade date..................................... June 9, 2022 Settlement date............................. June 24, 2022 (T+10)

It is expected that delivery of the notes will be made against payment therefor on or about June 24, 2022, which is the tenth business day following the date hereof (such settlement cycle being referred to as “T+10”). Under Rule 15c6-1 under the Exchange Act, trades in the secondary market generally are required to settle in two business days unless the parties to any such trade expressly agree otherwise. Accordingly, purchasers who wish to trade the notes on any date prior to the second business day before delivery will be required, by virtue of the fact that the notes initially will settle in T+10, to specify an alternative settlement cycle at the time of any such trade to prevent failed settlement. Purchasers of the notes who wish to trade on any date prior to the two business days before delivery should consult their own advisors. Make-whole redemption.............. Make-whole redemption at Treasury Rate + 50 basis points prior to June 15, 2025

Annex B-1





Optional redemption.................... On or after June 15, 2025 at the following redemption prices (expressed as a percentage of principal amount), plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the notes redeemed during the twelve-month period indicated beginning on August 1 of the years indicated below: Year Price 2025.......................................

2026.......................................

2027 and thereafter ............... 103.750%

101.875%

100.000% Equity clawback........................... Up to 35% at 107.500% prior to June 15, 2025 Change of control triggering event.............................................. 101% plus accrued and unpaid interest Joint Bookrunners....................... Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

BofA Securities, Inc.

Capital One Securities, Inc.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

PNC Capital Markets LLC

Truist Securities, Inc.

Barclays Capital Inc.

CIBC World Markets Corp.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Regions Securities LLC

Co-Managers................................ BMO Capital Markets Corp.

FHN Financial Securities Corp.

Fifth Third Securities, Inc.

ING Financial Markets LLC

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

CUSIP numbers........................... Rule 144A: 13123XBF8

Regulation S: U1303XAH9

IAI: 13123XBG6

ISIN numbers............................... Rule 144A: US13123XBF87 Regulation S: USU1303XAH99

IAI: US13123XBG60

Denominations.............................. Minimum denominations of $2,000 and integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof

















Annex B-2





This material is personal to each offeree and does not constitute an offer to any other person or the public generally to subscribe for or otherwise acquire the securities. This information does not purport to be a complete description of the notes or the offering. Please refer to the Preliminary Offering Memorandum for a complete description.

The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Unless they are registered, the securities may be offered only in transactions that are exempt from or not subject to registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. These securities are being offered only to (1) persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act and (2) outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, and this communication is only being distributed to such persons.

This communication is not an offer to sell the securities and it is not a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction.

Any disclaimer or other notice that may appear below is not applicable to this communication and should be disregarded. Such disclaimer or notice was automatically generated as a result of this communication being sent by Bloomberg or another email system.





Annex B-3

Annex C

Restrictions on Offers and Sales Outside the United States

In connection with offers and sales of Securities outside the United States:

(a) Each Initial Purchaser acknowledges that the Securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

(b) Each Initial Purchaser, severally and not jointly, represents, warrants and agrees that:

(i) Such Initial Purchaser has offered and sold the Securities, and will offer and sell the Securities, (A) as part of their distribution at any time and (B) otherwise until 40 days after the later of the commencement of the offering of the Securities and the Closing Date, only in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act (“ Regulation S ”) or Rule 144A or any other available exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

(ii) None of such Initial Purchaser or any of its affiliates or any other person acting on its or their behalf has engaged or will engage in any directed selling efforts with respect to the Securities, and all such persons have complied and will comply with the offering restrictions requirement of Regulation S.

(iii) At or prior to the confirmation of sale of any Securities sold in reliance on Regulation S, such Initial Purchaser will have sent to each distributor, dealer or other person receiving a selling concession, fee or other remuneration that purchases Securities from it during the distribution compliance period a confirmation or notice to substantially the following effect:

The Securities covered hereby have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (i) as part of their distribution at any time or (ii) otherwise until 40 days after the later of the commencement of the offering of the Securities and the date of original issuance of the Securities, except in accordance with Regulation S or Rule 144A or any other available exemption from registration under the Securities Act. Terms used above have the meanings given to them by Regulation S.

(iv) Such Initial Purchaser has not and will not enter into any contractual arrangement with any distributor with respect to the distribution of the Securities, except with its affiliates or with the prior written consent of the Company.

Terms used in paragraph (a) and this paragraph (b) and not otherwise defined in this Agreement have the meanings given to them by Regulation S.

Annex C-1

Exhibit 99.1

June 9, 2022

Callon Petroleum Company Announces Pricing of $600 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

HOUSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The sale of the notes is expected to close on June 24, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

On June 9, 2022, the Company delivered a redemption notice with respect to all $460.2 million of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and all $319.7 million of its outstanding 9.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Second Lien Notes”). The net proceeds from the offering, along with borrowings under the senior secured revolving credit facility, are expected to be used to redeem all of the 2024 Notes and all of the Second Lien Notes. The 2024 Notes and the Second Lien Notes will be redeemable on July 9, 2022, which redemptions will settle on Monday, July 11, 2022. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the 2024 Notes or the Second Lien Notes, and it does not constitute a notice of redemption of the 2024 Notes or the Second Lien Notes.

The notes and the related guarantees to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and unless so registered, the notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes and the related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135(c) under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes and the related guarantees or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements





This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements including the words “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “assume,” “plans” and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. No assurances can be given, however, as of this date, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including risks more fully discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

For further information contact:

Kevin Smith

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

ir@callon.com

(281) 589-5200