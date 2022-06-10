Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
|Item 5.02
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
As further described under Item 5.07 below, Devon Energy Corporation (“Devon” or the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 8, 2022. At the Annual Meeting, Devon’s stockholders approved, among other things, the Devon Energy Corporation 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan, effective as of June 8, 2022 (the “2022 LTIP”). Devon’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) previously approved the 2022 LTIP, subject to stockholder approval at the Annual Meeting.
The 2022 LTIP is an omnibus incentive plan that provides for the grant of options, restricted stock, restricted stock units and stock appreciation rights to eligible participants. The Compensation Committee of the Board (the “Committee”) may determine that a restricted stock award or restricted stock unit will be performance based. Performance-based awards will be based on the achievement of one or more business criteria described in the 2022 LTIP and as determined by the Committee. The 2022 LTIP replaces Devon’s 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan (as amended, the “2017 LTIP”). From and after the effective date of the 2022 LTIP, no further awards may be made under the 2017 LTIP; however, awards previously granted under the 2017 LTIP will continue to be governed by the terms of the documents for such awards.
Subject to the terms of the 2022 LTIP, awards may be made under the 2022 LTIP for a total of 27,500,000 shares of Devon common stock, plus the number of shares of Devon common stock available for issuance under the 2017 LTIP, including shares of Devon common stock subject to outstanding awards under the 2017 LTIP that are transferred in accordance with the provisions of the 2022 LTIP. The 2022 LTIP also includes certain award limits, including:
|•
|
the maximum number of shares that may be awarded in the form of options or stock appreciation rights to an eligible employee in any calendar year is 3,000,000;
|•
|
the aggregate number of shares made subject to the grant of performance-based awards that are payable in shares to an eligible employee in any calendar year may not exceed 1,500,000 shares (based on a maximum award level on the grant date);
|•
|
the aggregate amount of cash made subject to the grant of performance-based awards to an eligible employee in any calendar year may not exceed $15,000,000 (based on a maximum award level on the grant date);
|•
|
the maximum value of awards, calculated as of the grant date, that may be granted to an eligible non-employee director in any calendar year is $750,000; and
|•
|
the maximum number of shares that may be awarded as incentive stock options is 27,500,000 shares.
It is not possible to determine the specific amounts and types of awards that may be granted under the 2022 LTIP, because any awards made thereunder are subject to the discretion of the Committee or the full Board, as applicable. This summary of the 2022 LTIP is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to full text of the 2022 LTIP, which is included as Exhibit 10.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.
|Item 5.07
|
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company held the Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. In connection with the Annual Meeting, proxies were solicited pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The following are the voting results for the items of business considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting.
|1.
|
The stockholders elected each of Devon’s eleven nominees to serve on the Board for a one-year term. The vote tabulation with respect to each nominee was as follows:
|
|VOTES
FOR
|AUTHORITY
WITHHELD
|BROKER
NON-VOTES
|
Barbara M. Baumann
|440,594,158
|59,474,728
|74,440,628
|
John E. Bethancourt
|494,718,631
|5,350,255
|74,440,628
|
Ann G. Fox
|492,732,574
|7,336,312
|74,440,628
|
David A. Hager
|453,436,797
|46,632,089
|74,440,628
|
Kelt Kindick
|452,736,231
|47,332,655
|74,440,628
|
John Krenicki Jr.
|493,537,494
|6,531,392
|74,440,628
|
Karl F. Kurz
|486,550,028
|13,518,858
|74,440,628
|
Robert A. Mosbacher, Jr.
|475,277,053
|24,791,833
|74,440,628
|
Richard E. Muncrief
|495,583,103
|4,485,783
|74,440,628
|
Duane C. Radtke
|486,884,173
|13,184,713
|74,440,628
|
Valerie M. Williams
|488,854,021
|11,214,865
|74,440,628
|2.
|
The appointment of KPMG LLP as Devon’s independent auditors for 2022 was ratified. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
VOTES
|
VOTES
|
VOTES
|
BROKER
|549,150,048
|24,883,169
|476,297
|—
|3.
|
The advisory vote on the compensation of Devon’s named executive officers was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
VOTES
|
VOTES
|
VOTES
|
BROKER
|476,219,600
|22,533,382
|1,315,904
|74,440,628
|4.
|
The proposal for the adoption of the 2022 LTIP was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
VOTES
|
VOTES
|
VOTES
|
BROKER
|476,660,365
|22,345,596
|1,062,925
|74,440,628
|Item 9.01
|
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|(d)
|
Exhibits
|Exhibit
No.
|
Description of Exhibits
|10.1
|Devon Energy Corporation 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-8, filed June 8, 2022 (Commission File No. 333-265472)).
|104
|Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION
|By:
|
/s/ Christopher J. Kirt
|Christopher J. Kirt
|Vice President Corporate Governance and Secretary
Date: June 10, 2022