Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________
FORM
8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):
June 9, 2022
___________
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
|(Address of principal
executive offices)
(Zip code)
(
432) 221-7400
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
|Title of each class
|Trading Symbol(s)
|Name of each exchange on which registered
|(NASDAQ Global Select Market)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 9, 2022, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at 100 Oklahoma City Blvd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the results of such voting, including the number of votes cast for each matter and the number of votes cast against, abstentions and broker non-votes, if applicable, with respect to each matter.
Proposal 1
Travis D. Stice, Vincent K. Brooks, Michael P. Cross, David L. Houston, Stephanie K. Mains, Mark L. Plaumann, Melanie M. Trent and Steven E. West were elected to continue to serve as the Company’s directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote on Proposal 1 were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|Travis D. Stice
|130,433,599
|14,184,318
|89,015
|12,991,219
|Vincent K. Brooks
|134,936,926
|9,293,909
|476,097
|12,991,219
|Michael P. Cross
|139,605,107
|5,010,163
|91,662
|12,991,219
|David L. Houston
|139,622,796
|4,999,802
|84,334
|12,991,219
|Stephanie K. Mains
|141,825,240
|2,812,305
|69,387
|12,991,219
|Mark L. Plaumann
|139,257,463
|5,224,864
|224,605
|12,991,219
|Melanie M. Trent
|136,978,645
|7,417,176
|311,111
|12,991,219
|Steven E. West
|141,497,711
|2,985,566
|223,655
|12,991,219
Proposal 2
The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers. The results of the vote on Proposal 2 were as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|138,016,558
|6,546,079
|144,295
|12,991,219
Proposal 3
The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified. The results of the vote on Proposal 3 were as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|156,545,479
|1,086,448
|66,224
|—
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
|Date:
|June 14, 2022
|By:
|/s/ Teresa L. Dick
|Name:
|Teresa L. Dick
|Title:
|Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary