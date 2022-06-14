9 hours ago
API unveils ten-point policy plan to restore U.S. energy leadership, fuel economic recovery
10 hours ago
Oil prices inch lower as China COVID, recession worries outweigh tight supply
11 hours ago
Natural gas plummets as Freeport delays facility restart following explosion
12 hours ago
OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels, sees risks
13 hours ago
Southwestern Energy, Uniper execute supply agreement for RSG
14 hours ago
$4.3 billion Continental takeover offer could trigger bidding war

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
false000153983800015398382022-06-092022-06-09

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2022
___________
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
DE
001-35700
45-4502447
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
500 West Texas
Suite 1200
Midland,TX
79701
(Address of principal
executive offices)
(Zip code)
(432) 221-7400
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934:
Title of each classTrading Symbol(s)Name of each exchange on which registered
Common StockFANGThe Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
(NASDAQ Global Select Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.   



Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
 
On June 9, 2022, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at 100 Oklahoma City Blvd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the results of such voting, including the number of votes cast for each matter and the number of votes cast against, abstentions and broker non-votes, if applicable, with respect to each matter.

Proposal 1

Travis D. Stice, Vincent K. Brooks, Michael P. Cross, David L. Houston, Stephanie K. Mains, Mark L. Plaumann, Melanie M. Trent and Steven E. West were elected to continue to serve as the Company’s directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote on Proposal 1 were as follows:


Name of NomineeForAgainstAbstainNon-Votes
Travis D. Stice130,433,59914,184,31889,01512,991,219
Vincent K. Brooks134,936,9269,293,909476,09712,991,219
Michael P. Cross139,605,1075,010,16391,66212,991,219
David L. Houston139,622,7964,999,80284,33412,991,219
Stephanie K. Mains141,825,2402,812,30569,38712,991,219
Mark L. Plaumann139,257,4635,224,864224,60512,991,219
Melanie M. Trent136,978,6457,417,176311,11112,991,219
Steven E. West141,497,7112,985,566223,65512,991,219

Proposal 2

The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers. The results of the vote on Proposal 2 were as follows:

ForAgainstAbstainNon-Votes
138,016,5586,546,079144,29512,991,219

Proposal 3

The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified. The results of the vote on Proposal 3 were as follows:

ForAgainstAbstainNon-Votes
156,545,4791,086,44866,224





SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC.
Date:June 14, 2022
By:/s/ Teresa L. Dick
Name:Teresa L. Dick
Title:Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Assistant Secretary



Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.