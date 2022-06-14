Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

false 0001539838 0001539838 2022-06-09 2022-06-09





Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 9, 2022, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at 100 Oklahoma City Blvd, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73109. At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2022. The following is a brief description of each matter voted upon and the results of such voting, including the number of votes cast for each matter and the number of votes cast against, abstentions and broker non-votes, if applicable, with respect to each matter.





Proposal 1





Travis D. Stice, Vincent K. Brooks, Michael P. Cross, David L. Houston, Stephanie K. Mains, Mark L. Plaumann, Melanie M. Trent and Steven E. West were elected to continue to serve as the Company’s directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote on Proposal 1 were as follows:









Name of Nominee For Against Abstain Non-Votes Travis D. Stice 130,433,599 14,184,318 89,015 12,991,219 Vincent K. Brooks 134,936,926 9,293,909 476,097 12,991,219 Michael P. Cross 139,605,107 5,010,163 91,662 12,991,219 David L. Houston 139,622,796 4,999,802 84,334 12,991,219 Stephanie K. Mains 141,825,240 2,812,305 69,387 12,991,219 Mark L. Plaumann 139,257,463 5,224,864 224,605 12,991,219 Melanie M. Trent 136,978,645 7,417,176 311,111 12,991,219 Steven E. West 141,497,711 2,985,566 223,655 12,991,219





Proposal 2





The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers. The results of the vote on Proposal 2 were as follows:





For Against Abstain Non-Votes 138,016,558 6,546,079 144,295 12,991,219





Proposal 3





The appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 was ratified. The results of the vote on Proposal 3 were as follows:





For Against Abstain Non-Votes 156,545,479 1,086,448 66,224 —





















