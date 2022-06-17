Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
(a) On June 14, 2022, Gulfport Energy Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting) by means of remote communication.
(b) The final voting results for the three proposals that were presented for stockholder approval or ratification at the Annual Meeting are set forth below. Each of the three proposals was described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. All results presented below reflect the voting power of the Company’s common stock and the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
Timothy J. Cutt, David Wolf, Guillermo (Bill) Martinez, Jason Martinez and David Reganato were elected to serve as the Company’s directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote on Proposal 1 were as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|Timothy J. Cutt
|18,198,432
|53,953
|1,422
|1,299,175
|David Wolf
|18,050,467
|201,919
|1,422
|1,299,175
|Guillermo (Bill) Martinez
|15,866,337
|2,386,048
|1,422
|1,299,175
|Jason Martinez
|18,047,791
|204,595
|1,422
|1,299,175
|David Reganato
|17,917,416
|334,969
|1,422
|1,299,175
Proposal 2: Executive Compensation
The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers. The results of the vote on Proposal 2 were as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|18,205,221
|39,882
|8,705
|1,299,175
Proposal 3: Ratification of Independent Auditor
The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The results of the vote on Proposal 3 were as follows:
|For
|Against
|Abstain
|Non-Votes
|19,540,227
|11,384
|1,371
|0
2