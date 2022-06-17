Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000874499 false 0000874499 2022-06-14 2022-06-14 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported):

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-19514 86-3684669 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer

Identification Number)

3001 Quail Springs Parkway Oklahoma City , Oklahoma 73134 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip code)

(405) 252-4600

(Registrant’s telephone number, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Name of each exchange on which registered Trading Symbol Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share The New York Stock Exchange GPOR

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) On June 14, 2022, Gulfport Energy Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting) by means of remote communication.

(b) The final voting results for the three proposals that were presented for stockholder approval or ratification at the Annual Meeting are set forth below. Each of the three proposals was described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022. All results presented below reflect the voting power of the Company’s common stock and the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Timothy J. Cutt, David Wolf, Guillermo (Bill) Martinez, Jason Martinez and David Reganato were elected to serve as the Company’s directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified. The results of the vote on Proposal 1 were as follows:

Name of Nominee For Against Abstain Non-Votes Timothy J. Cutt 18,198,432 53,953 1,422 1,299,175 David Wolf 18,050,467 201,919 1,422 1,299,175 Guillermo (Bill) Martinez 15,866,337 2,386,048 1,422 1,299,175 Jason Martinez 18,047,791 204,595 1,422 1,299,175 David Reganato 17,917,416 334,969 1,422 1,299,175

Proposal 2: Executive Compensation

The Company’s stockholders approved, on an advisory, non-binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers. The results of the vote on Proposal 2 were as follows:

For Against Abstain Non-Votes 18,205,221 39,882 8,705 1,299,175

Proposal 3: Ratification of Independent Auditor

The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022. The results of the vote on Proposal 3 were as follows:

For Against Abstain Non-Votes 19,540,227 11,384 1,371 0

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION Date: June 17, 2022 By: /s/ Patrick K. Craine Patrick K. Craine Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary

2