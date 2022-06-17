5 hours ago
Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
June 17, 2022

SM Energy Company
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware001-3153941-0518430
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
1700 Lincoln Street, Suite 320080203
Denver, Colorado
(Zip Code)
(Address of principal executive offices)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (303) 861-8140

1775 Sherman Street, Suite 1200
Denver, Colorado 80203
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, $0.01 par value
SM
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 1.02    Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement
On June 17, 2022, SM Energy Company (the “Company”) used cash on hand to redeem the $446.7 million of aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Senior Secured Notes”) at a redemption price of 107.5 percent of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Senior Secured Notes (the “Indenture”). In connection with the redemption of the 2025 Senior Secured Notes, on June 17, 2022, the Company satisfied and discharged all of its remaining obligations under the Indenture, and all collateral that secures such obligations will be released and discharged. The Company cancelled all redeemed 2025 Senior Secured Notes upon settlement.


SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
SM ENERGY COMPANY
Date:June 17, 2022By:/s/ PATRICK A. LYTLE
Patrick A. Lytle
Vice President - Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
(Principal Accounting Officer)

