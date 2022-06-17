Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000893538 false 0000893538 2022-06-17 2022-06-17 0000893538 dei:FormerAddressMember 2022-06-17 2022-06-17





Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On June 17, 2022, SM Energy Company (the “ Company ”) used cash on hand to redeem the $446.7 million of aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 10.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “ 2025 Senior Secured Notes ”) at a redemption price of 107.5 percent of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Senior Secured Notes (the “ Indenture ”). In connection with the redemption of the 2025 Senior Secured Notes, on June 17, 2022, the Company satisfied and discharged all of its remaining obligations under the Indenture, and all collateral that secures such obligations will be released and discharged. The Company cancelled all redeemed 2025 Senior Secured Notes upon settlement.









