Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

July 11, 2022
Item 8.01. Other Events.
As previously disclosed, EQT Corporation (the “Company”) is party to a consolidated gas gathering and compression agreement (the “Consolidated GGA”) with an affiliate of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (“Equitrans Midstream”), which, among other things, provides the Company with certain gathering fee rate relief following the Mountain Valley Pipeline in-service date or, at the Company’s option, the right to forego a portion of the gathering fee relief that would otherwise be applicable following the Mountain Valley Pipeline in-service date in exchange for a cash payment to the Company of approximately $196 million (the “Cash Payment Option”). On July 8, 2022, the Company delivered notice to Equitrans Midstream that it had elected to exercise the Cash Payment Option.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
EQT CORPORATION
|Date: July 11, 2022
|By:
|/s/ David M. Khani
|Name:
|David M. Khani
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer