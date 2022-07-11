Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

0000033213 false 0000033213 2022-07-11 2022-07-11 iso4217:USD xbrli:shares iso4217:USD xbrli:shares

EQT CORPORATION

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The following table summarizes the loss on derivatives not designated as hedges that EQT Corporation (“EQT”) expects to report in earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 (Millions) Net cash settlements paid on derivatives not designated as hedges $ 1,753 $ 2,639 Non-cash fair value (gain) loss (908 ) 1,252 Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period - 32 Loss on derivatives not designated as hedges $ 845 $ 3,923

The dollar amounts included in this current report on Form 8-K are preliminary and subject to change. Final dollar amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be reported in EQT’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022.

The information contained in this current report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of the general incorporation language of such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

