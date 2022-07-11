Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
The following table summarizes the loss on derivatives not designated as hedges that EQT Corporation (“EQT”) expects to report in earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
|(Millions)
|Net cash settlements paid on derivatives not designated as hedges
|$
|1,753
|$
|2,639
|Non-cash fair value (gain) loss
|(908
|)
|1,252
|Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period
|-
|32
|Loss on derivatives not designated as hedges
|$
|845
|$
|3,923
The dollar amounts included in this current report on Form 8-K are preliminary and subject to change. Final dollar amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 will be reported in EQT’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022.
The information contained in this current report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of the general incorporation language of such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
