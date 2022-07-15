3 hours ago
Oil rises on Saudi oil production expectations
22 hours ago
EnerCom is scheduling requests for one-on-one meetings from qualified investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference on August 7-10, 2022
22 hours ago
Upstream mergers and acquisitions fall to $12 billion during ‘challenging quarter’
23 hours ago
A coming copper shortage could derail the energy transition, report finds
24 hours ago
API releases video urging Biden to tour American energy sites
1 day ago
Exclusive-Shell wants to share more of its blockbuster profits, CEO says

Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

in 360 Company Releases   by
APA Corp false 0001841666 0001841666 2022-07-14 2022-07-14

 

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

FORM 8-K

 

 

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 14, 2022

 

 

APA CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

 

 

 

Delaware   001-40144   86-1430562

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

  

(Commission

File Number)

  

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

2000 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 100

Houston, Texas 77056-4400

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant’s telephone number, including area code: (713) 296-6000

 

 

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

 

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

 

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

 

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

 

Title of each class

  

Trading

Symbol(s)

  

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.625 par value   APA   Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

 

 

 

Item 5.02.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 14, 2022, John E. Lowe, non-executive chair of the board of directors (the “Board”) of APA Corporation (the “Company”), provided notice of his decision to retire from the Board effective September 1, 2022 (the “Retirement Date”). Current Board member H. Lamar McKay has been elected to succeed Mr. Lowe as non-executive chair effective as of the Retirement Date.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

 

    APA CORPORATION
Date: July 15, 2022     By:  

/s/ Rajesh Sharma

      Rajesh Sharma
      Corporate Secretary
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.