Current report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) – Form 8-K

July 18, 2022
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 18, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the "Company") appointed Jacinto J. Hernandez to the Board with a term expiring at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Hernandez will serve on the Board's Audit Committee and Health, Safety and Environment Committee.
Mr. Hernandez will receive the standard non-employee director compensation for serving on the Board, including a grant of 942 restricted stock units representing the annual grant for non-employee directors for the 2022-2023 director year, which will vest in equal quarterly increments through the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders, as well as a grant of 628 restricted stock units that will vest in one-third increments each year over the next three years. In addition, effective July 18, 2022, the Company and Mr. Hernandez will enter into the Company's standard form of indemnification agreement for its non-employee directors, which requires the Company to indemnify each indemnitee to the fullest extent permitted by the Delaware General Corporation Law. For a description of the compensation program for the Company's non-employee directors and the Company's indemnification agreements, please see the Company's Proxy Statement for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022.
In connection with his appointment to the Board, the Board determined that Mr. Hernandez is independent under the independence standards of the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), and is independent under the rules of the NYSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission for purposes of service on the Audit Committee. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Hernandez and any other person pursuant to which he was selected as a director, and there are no relationships or transactions to which Mr. Hernandez is a party that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
A copy of the news release announcing the appointment of the new director to the Board is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report.
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces the Addition of Jacinto Hernandez to the Company’s Board of Directors
DALLAS, Texas, July 20, 2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced the addition of Jacinto Hernandez to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Mr. Hernandez brings over twenty-two years of experience at Capital Group, where he previously helped lead the research portfolio for one of the largest growth mutual funds in the world and has extensive experience across multiple asset classes and industries, with a focus on the global energy sector. He has advised corporations and boards on a wide array of topics, including corporate strategy, communication, capital allocation and diversity, equity and inclusion. Mr. Hernandez retired from Capital Group earlier this year to spend more time with his family but remains active in the energy industry.
Pioneer’s Chief Executive Officer Scott D. Sheffield stated, “We are excited for Jacinto to join our Board of Directors. He has immense experience in financial markets, investment management and the energy sector and will help Pioneer navigate and excel as the energy landscape continues to evolve. His deep understanding of the sector, viewed through the lens of an experienced investor, will no doubt serve as a unique and long-lasting benefit to Pioneer.”
Chairman of the Board, J. Kenneth Thompson added, “Jacinto brings an impressive financial background to Pioneer’s Board through over two decades at one of the largest investment firms in the world. His many strengths will complement the Board’s existing diverse experience base and help Pioneer continue its leadership position in the industry.”
Mr. Hernandez earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from Stanford University, with a minor in Political Science.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
