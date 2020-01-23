CV Sciences, Inc. Launches Updated +PlusCBD(TM) Oil Website to Enhance User Experience and Drive Increased E-Commerce Sales

CV Sciences, Inc. Launches Updated +PlusCBD™ Oil Website to Enhance User Experience and Drive Increased E-Commerce Sales

Refreshed Website Guides Visitors on their Hemp CBD Journey with Multimedia Educational Resources, In-Depth Product Information and Improved Shopping Tools

Company Well Positioned to Drive Rapid E-Commerce Channel Growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced the launch of its updated PlusCBD™ Oil website: www.pluscbdoil.com .



With a fresh look and feel, the updated PlusCBD™ Oil website offers visitors an enhanced user experience and walks them through their hemp CBD journey, with multimedia educational resources, enriched content, informative blog posts, groundbreaking research, in-depth product information and improved shopping tools, resulting in an easy-to-use customer experience. The updated website also offers an interactive quiz that recommends specific products to best suit a person’s unique needs and lifestyle.

“The refreshed PlusCBD™ Oil website is designed to add value to our new and existing customers throughout their entire CBD journey, from CBD education through product selection and checkout,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “During the past year, we have invested heavily in personnel, technology and digital marketing to support expansion of our direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales initiatives to ensure we are best positioned to drive growth through this important channel.”

Dowling continued, “E-commerce is our fastest growing channel, accounting for 21.6% of total sales in our most recently reported quarter, and we believe there is a significant growth opportunity for CV Sciences in e-commerce. We anticipate that the new PlusCBD™ Oil website will further enable CV Sciences to increase sales, enhance customer loyalty and capture greater market share in the hemp CBD category.”



About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 5,700 retail locations through the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

