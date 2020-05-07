May 6, 2020 - 8:07 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



CVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Announces Cash Dividend of 40 Cents SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) today announced a net loss of $87 million, or 87 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.1 billion for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $101 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, on net sales of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 EBITDA was a negative $38 million, compared to first quarter 2019 positive EBITDA of $230 million.

“CVR Energy’s first quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by the global crude oil price war, lower throughput volumes due to the planned turnaround at the Coffeyville refinery and unprecedented refined product demand destruction caused by COVID-19,” said Dave Lamp, CVR Energy’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have revised our business plan to protect our balance sheet by reducing costs, capital spending and refining runs to match customer demand, while continuing to focus on maintaining safe, reliable operations. “CVR Energy’s Board of Directors has reduced our first quarter dividend to 40 cents per share to preserve cash as we believe there are better shareholder return opportunities in the current market environment, including the potential for industry consolidation,” Lamp said. Petroleum The Petroleum Segment reported a first quarter 2020 operating loss of $127 million on net sales of $1.1 billion, compared to operating income of $156 million on net sales of $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Refining margin per total throughput barrel was $1.52 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $16.55 during the same period in 2019. Crude oil pricing during the quarter led to an unfavorable inventory valuation impact of $136 million, including a $58 million loss on the value of inventory to reflect its net realizable value, or $9.54 per total throughout barrel. The favorable inventory valuation impact for the first quarter of 2019 was $32 million, or $1.68 per total throughput barrel. Unfavorable market pricing and crack spreads also contributed to the reduction in refining margins during the first quarter of 2020. Partially offsetting these impacts, the Petroleum Segment recognized a first quarter 2020 derivative gain of $46 million, or $3.20 per total throughput barrel, compared to a gain of $16 million, or 81 cents per total throughput barrel, for the first quarter of 2019. Included in this derivative gain for the first quarter of 2020 was an unrealized gain of $12 million, compared to an unrealized loss of $7 million for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 combined total throughput was approximately 157,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to approximately 213,000 bpd of combined total throughput for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the turnaround at our Coffeyville refinery, which began in late February 2020. Fertilizer The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment reported an operating loss of $5 million on net sales of $75 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to operating income of $9 million on net sales of $92 million for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 average realized gate prices for urea ammonia nitrate (UAN) decreased over the prior year, down 25 percent to $166 per ton, and ammonia was down 28 percent over the prior year to $264 per ton. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $222 per ton and $367 per ton, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. CVR Partners’ fertilizer facilities produced a combined 201,000 tons of ammonia during the first quarter of 2020, of which 78,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 317,000 tons of UAN. During the first quarter 2019, the fertilizer facilities produced 179,000 tons of ammonia, of which 41,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 335,000 tons of UAN. Corporate The Company reported an income tax benefit of $36 million, or 27 percent of loss before income taxes, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to income tax expense of $35 million, or 25.5 percent of income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The change in income tax expense was due primarily to a decrease in non-controlling interest and state income tax credits generated from the three months ended March 31, 2019 to the three months ended March 31, 2020. Additionally, the Company recognized investment income from marketable securities of $31 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Cash, Debt and Dividend Consolidated cash and cash equivalents was $805 million at March 31, 2020. Consolidated total debt and finance lease obligations was $1.7 billion at March 31, 2020, with no debt other than that held by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment and CVR Energy. CVR Energy announced a first quarter 2020 cash dividend of 40 cents per share. The dividend, as declared by CVR Energy’s Board of Directors, will be paid on May 26, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of market on May 18, 2020. CVR Partners will not pay a cash distribution for the 2020 first quarter. On May 6, 2020, the Board of Directors of CVR Partners’ general partner authorized a unit repurchase program (the “Unit Repurchase Program”). The Unit Repurchase Program would enable CVR Partners to repurchase up to $10 million of its common units, giving CVR Partners another potential mechanism for returning cash to unitholders. Unit repurchases may be made from time-to-time through open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise and are subject to market conditions, as well as corporate, regulatory, and other considerations. This Unit Repurchase Program does not obligate CVR Partners to acquire any common units and may be cancelled or terminated by its general partner’s Board of Directors at any time. First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call CVR Energy previously announced that it will host its first quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, at 1 p.m. Eastern. The Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters. The first quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of CVR Energy’s website at www.CVREnergy.com . For investors or analysts who want to participate during the call, the dial-in number is (877) 407-8291. The webcast will be archived and available for 14 days at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nc2m8r4m . A repeat of the call also can be accessed for 14 days by dialing (877) 660-6853, conference ID 13701951. Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements concerning current estimates, expectations and projections about future results, performance, prospects, opportunities, plans, actions and events and other statements, concerns, or matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future: impacts of COVID-19 on the Company and the economy including volatility in commodity prices; reductions in costs, capital spending and refining runs; customer demand; dividends and distributions including the timing, payment and amount (if any) thereof; impacts of global crude oil pricing; repurchases (if any) of CVR Partners common units including the amount and timing thereof; finished product pricing; refinery throughput, crude oil prices including impacts to inventory valuation; direct operating expenses, capital expenditures, depreciation and amortization; turnaround expenditures; continued safe and reliable operations; ammonia utilization rates; shareholder return opportunities; industry consolidation; refined product demand; derivative gains or losses; income tax benefits and expenses; and other matters. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “evaluate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Investors are cautioned that various factors may affect these forward-looking statements, including the health and economic effects of COVID-19, the rate of any economic improvement, demand for fossil fuels, price volatility of crude oil, other feedstocks and refined products (among others); the ability of CVR Partners to make cash distributions; potential operating hazards; costs of compliance with existing, or compliance with new, laws and regulations and potential liabilities arising therefrom; impacts of planting season on CVR Partners; general economic and business conditions; and other risks. For additional discussion of risk factors which may affect our results, please see the risk factors and other disclosures included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings. These and other risks may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made only as of the date hereof. CVR Energy disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. About CVR Energy, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining and marketing business through its interest in CVR Refining and the nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing business through its interest in CVR Partners, LP. CVR Energy subsidiaries serve as the general partner and own 34 percent of the common units of CVR Partners. For further information, please contact: Investor Contact:

CVR Energy, Inc.

(all information in this release is unaudited) Financial and Operational Data Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions, except share data) 2020 2019 Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Net sales $ 1,130 $ 1,486 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of materials and other 1,058 1,101 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 119 126 Depreciation and amortization 62 65 Cost of sales 1,239 1,292 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 24 30 Depreciation and amortization 2 2 Loss on asset disposals — 2 Operating (loss) income (135 ) 160 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (35 ) (26 ) Investment income from marketable securities 31 — Other income, net 2 3 (Loss) income before income tax expense (137 ) 137 Income tax expense (36 ) 35 Net (loss) income (101 ) 102 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (14 ) 1 Net (loss) income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders $ (87 ) $ 101 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.87 ) $ 1.00 Dividends declared per share $ 0.80 $ 0.75 EBITDA* $ (38 ) $ 230 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 100.5 100.5 _____________________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in millions) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 805 $ 652 Working capital 892 678 Total assets 4,125 3,905 Total debt and finance lease obligations 1,691 1,195 Total liabilities 2,639 2,237 Total CVR stockholders’ equity 1,225 1,393 Selected Cash Flow Data Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities $ (58 ) $ 228 Investing activities (196 ) (42 ) Financing activities 407 (387 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 153 $ (201 ) Selected Segment Data (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Net sales $ 1,057 $ 75 $ 1,130 Operating (loss) income (127 ) (5 ) (135 ) Net loss (130 ) (21 ) (101 ) EBITDA* (77 ) 11 (38 ) Capital expenditures (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 37 $ 4 $ 43 Growth capital expenditures 3 2 5 Total capital expenditures $ 40 $ 6 $ 48

(in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Net sales $ 1,397 $ 92 $ 1,486 Operating income 156 9 160 Net income (loss) 149 (6 ) 102 EBITDA* 209 26 230 Capital expenditures (1) Maintenance capital expenditures $ 18 $ 3 $ 21 Growth capital expenditures 2 — 2 Total capital expenditures $ 20 $ 3 $ 23 _____________________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

(1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures and capitalized software costs.

Selected Balance Sheet Data (in millions) Petroleum Nitrogen Fertilizer Consolidated March 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 434 $ 58 $ 805 Total assets 2,961 1,134 4,125 Total debt and finance lease obligations 64 633 1,691 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 583 $ 37 $ 652 Total assets 3,187 1,138 3,905 Total debt and finance lease obligations 563 632 1,195 Petroleum Segment Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Refining margin * $ 1.52 $ 16.55 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts * 11.06 14.87 Direct operating expenses * 5.87 4.74 _____________________________

* See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.

Throughput Data by Refinery Three Months Ended

March 31, (in bpd) 2020 2019 Coffeyville Regional crude 38,874 41,591 WTI 29,461 67,016 Midland WTI — 12,702 Condensate 4,687 5,293 Heavy Canadian 2,549 7,563 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 7,701 9,293 Wynnewood Regional crude 51,822 44,363 WTL 5,971 — Midland WTI 2,019 12,507 Condensate 9,429 7,754 Other feedstocks and blendstocks 4,005 4,725 Total throughput 156,518 212,807 Production Data by Refinery Three Months Ended

March 31, (in bpd) 2020 2019 Coffeyville Gasoline 44,519 73,856 Distillate 33,261 59,529 Other liquid products 3,717 6,473 Solids 2,719 4,970 Wynnewood Gasoline 39,505 34,312 Distillate 28,755 27,356 Other liquid products 2,454 6,123 Solids 25 28 Total production 154,955 212,647 Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) 97.2 % 97.6 %

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX $ 45.78 $ 54.90 Crude Oil Differentials to WTI: Brent 5.04 8.94 WCS (heavy sour) (17.77 ) (10.51 ) Condensate (1.14 ) (1.17 ) Midland Cushing (0.06 ) (1.18 ) NYMEX Crack Spreads: Gasoline 10.37 11.75 Heating Oil 18.98 26.38 NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread 14.67 19.07 PADD II Group 3 Basis: Gasoline (3.12 ) (2.05 ) Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (1.80 ) (1.56 ) PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread: Gasoline 7.25 9.70 Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel 17.18 24.82 PADD II Group 3 2-1-1 12.21 17.26 Q2 2020 Petroleum Segment Outlook The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the second quarter of 2020. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above. Q2 2020 Low High Total throughput (bpd) 130,000 150,000 Direct operating expenses (1) (in millions) $ 75 $ 85 Total capital expenditures (2) (in millions) $ 30 $ 40 Total turnaround expenditures (2) (in millions) $ 20 $ 25 _____________________________

(1) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization.

(2) Capital expenditures and turnaround expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment: Key Operating Data: Ammonia Utilization Rates (2) Two Years Ended March 31, (capacity utilization) 2020 2019 Consolidated 93 % 92 % Coffeyville 93 % 94 % East Dubuque 93 % 91 % _____________________________

(3) Reflects ammonia utilization rates on a consolidated basis and at each of the Nitrogen Fertilizer facilities. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of the facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. The Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment presents utilization on a two-year rolling average to take into account the impact of current turnaround cycles on any specific period. The two-year rolling average is a more useful presentation of the long-term utilization performance of our plants. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With the Nitrogen Fertilizer Segments’ efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well the facilities operate.

Sales and Production Data Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Consolidated sales (thousand tons): Ammonia 54 36 UAN 284 288 Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton) (1): Ammonia $ 264 $ 367 UAN 166 222 Consolidated production volume (thousand tons): Ammonia (gross produced) (2) 201 179 Ammonia (net available for sale) (2) 78 41 UAN 317 335 Feedstock: Petroleum coke used in production (thousand tons) 125 132 Petroleum coke (dollars per ton) $ 44.68 $ 37.70 Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtu) (3) 2,141 1,440 Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.42 $ 3.83 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3) 1,418 1,008 Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3) $ 2.80 $ 3.87 _____________________________

(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.

(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.

(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.

Key Market Indicators Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Ammonia — Southern Plains (dollars per ton) $ 272 $ 427 Ammonia — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 364 497 UAN — Corn belt (dollars per ton) 169 229 Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu) $ 1.87 $ 2.88 Q2 2020 Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Outlook The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the second quarter of 2020. See “Forward-Looking Statements” above. Q2 2020 Low High Ammonia utilization rates (1) Consolidated 95 % 100 % Coffeyville 95 % 100 % East Dubuque 95 % 100 % Direct operating expenses (2) (in millions) $ 35 $ 40 Total capital expenditures (3) (in millions) $ 6 $ 10 _____________________________

(1) Ammonia utilization rates exclude the impact of Turnarounds.

(2) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and impacts of inventory adjustments.

(3) Capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net (loss) income $ (101 ) $ 102 Add: Interest expense, net 35 26 Income tax (benefit) expense (36 ) 35 Depreciation and amortization 64 67 EBITDA $ (38 ) $ 230 Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and EBITDA Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Petroleum net (loss) income $ (130 ) $ 149 Add: Interest expense, net 5 11 Depreciation and amortization 48 49 Petroleum EBITDA $ (77 ) $ 209 Inventory valuation impacts, (favorable) unfavorable (1) (2) 136 (32 ) Petroleum EBITDA adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 59 $ 177 _____________________________

(1) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period. In order to derive the inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel, we utilize the total dollar figures for the inventory valuation impact and divide by the number of total throughput barrels for the period.

(2) Includes an inventory valuation charge of $58 million, as inventories are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value.

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross Profit to Refining Margin and Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impacts Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,057 $ 1,397 Cost of materials and other 1,035 1,080 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 84 91 Depreciation and amortization 48 49 Gross (loss) profit (110 ) 177 Add: Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization as reflected below) 84 91 Depreciation and amortization 48 49 Refining margin 22 317 Inventory valuation impacts, (favorable) unfavorable (1) (2) 136 (32 ) Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 158 $ 285 _____________________________

(1) The Petroleum Segment’s basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period. In order to derive the inventory valuation impact per total throughput barrel, we utilize the total dollar figures for the inventory valuation impact and divide by the number of total throughput barrels for the period.

(2) Includes an inventory valuation charge of $58 million, as inventories are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value.

Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Total Throughput Barrels Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Total throughput barrels per day 156,518 212,807 Days in the period 91 90 Total throughput barrels 14,243,161 19,152,670 Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Refining Margin per Total Throughput Barrels Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions, except for per throughput barrel data) 2020 2019 Refining margin $ 22 $ 317 Divided by: total throughput barrels 14 19 Refining margin per total throughput barrel $ 1.52 $ 16.55 Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Refining Margin Adjusted for Inventory Valuation Impact per Total Throughput Barrel Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions, except for throughput barrel data) 2020 2019 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts $ 158 $ 285 Divided by: total throughput barrels 14 19 Refining margin adjusted for inventory valuation impacts per total throughput barrel $ 11.06 $ 14.87 Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Direct Operating Expenses per Total Throughput Barrel Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions, except for throughput barrel data) 2020 2019 Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 84 $ 91 Divided by: total throughput barrels 14 19 Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel $ 5.87 $ 4.74 Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Loss to EBITDA Three Months Ended

March 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Nitrogen fertilizer net loss $ (21 ) $ (6 ) Add: Interest expense, net 16 16 Depreciation and amortization 16 16 Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA $ 11 $ 26 Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share to Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.87 ) $ 1.00 Adjustments: Inventory valuation impacts (1) 1.00 (0.24 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities (1) (0.22 ) — Adjusted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.76 _____________________________

(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company’s marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt and Finance Lease Obligations to EBITDA Exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Total debt and finance lease obligations (1) $ 1,691 Less: Nitrogen Fertilizer debt and finance lease obligations 633 Total debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 1,058 EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer $ 519 Total debt and finance lease obligations to EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 2.04 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents $ 805 Less: Nitrogen Fertilizer cash and cash equivalents 58 Cash and cash equivalents exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer 747 Net debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer (2) $ 311 Net debt and finance lease obligations to EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer (2) 0.60 _____________________________

(1) Amounts are shown inclusive of the current portion of finance lease obligations.

(2) Net debt represents total debt and finance lease obligations exclusive of cash and cash equivalents.



Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2020 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 128 $ 104 $ 28 $ (101 ) $ 159 Add: Interest expense, net 26 26 24 35 111 Income tax expense (benefit) 41 34 19 (36 ) 58 Depreciation and amortization 78 71 71 64 284 EBITDA $ 273 $ 235 $ 142 $ (38 ) $ 612 Nitrogen Fertilizer Net (loss) income $ 19 $ (23 ) $ (25 ) $ (21 ) $ (50 ) Add: Interest expense, net 16 16 16 16 64 Depreciation and amortization 25 18 20 16 79 EBITDA $ 60 $ 11 $ 11 $ 11 $ 93 EBITDA exclusive of Nitrogen Fertilizer $ 213 $ 224 $ 131 $ (49 ) $ 519







