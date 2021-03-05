30 mins ago
Chevron announces agreement to acquire Noble Midstream Partners
45 mins ago
Latam lags in energy transition race; urgent needs unmet
1 hour ago
Surge Energy Inc. announces successful 1H/21 drilling program; strategic $106 million asset Sale; positive credit facility re-determination
2 hours ago
Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says
2 hours ago
Tamarack Valley Energy announces strategic Clearwater and Waterflood asset acquisitions, $55.0 million equity financing, appointment of new board member and Pro Forma 2021 guidance
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 1 this week, at 403

CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Operational and Financial Results and Extension of its Credit Facilities

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.