CXO ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Concho Resources Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 28 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CXO

8 hours ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
9 hours ago
Exclusive: DCP Midstream Keynote at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference
11 hours ago
U.S. rig count decreased by 11 this week, at 497
12 hours ago
Exxon draws from U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve for Louisiana refinery
13 hours ago
Chevron braces for activist challenge; meets Engine No.1 representatives- WSJ
14 hours ago
Noble provides clarity on Globetrotter II drillship, during and after hurricane Ida

