39 mins ago
BHP approves funding for Shenzi North, Trion oil projects in Mexico
2 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 491
4 hours ago
Texas oil regulator proposes tax credits for natural gas infrastructure
5 hours ago
Petrobras says hires JPMorgan as adviser to sell Braskem stake
23 hours ago
Exclusive: EnerCom Interview with Trido Solutions on The Solution to Combating GHG Impact from Pneumatic Devices
23 hours ago
Pioneer CEO stays on the sidelines of latest shale M&A round

CXO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Concho Resources Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

