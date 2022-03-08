5 hours ago
US Strategic Minerals Exploration presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
6 hours ago
Oil producers in a ‘dire situation’ and unable to ramp up output, says Oxy CEO
7 hours ago
Cyberattacks against shale driller EQT up ‘significantly’ after invasion
8 hours ago
Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
8 hours ago
Biden says U.S. will ban Russian oil, fuels to pressure Putin on war
9 hours ago
EU rolls out plan to cut Russia gas dependency this year

(Bloomberg) — Cyberattacks targeting EQT Corp., the largest producer of natural gas in the U.S., have “gone up significantly” since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice.

The attacks rose in number on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, Rice told Bloomberg TV in an interview Monday at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. EQT has been able to identify and block the attacks, he said.

“These types of things are routine,” Rice said. “It’s not like we don’t get pinged every day, but the pace of what’s getting pinged has gone up significantly.”

