Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

in Press Releases   by
 February 11, 2020 - 4:30 PM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.  

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 20, 2020, to holders of Dana common stock as of Feb. 28.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment.  Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic and power technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people who are committed to delivering long-term value to their customers, which include nearly every vehicle manufacturer in the world.  Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, and with locations in 33 countries across six continents, the company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018.  Having established a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, the company has earned recognition around the world as a top employer.  Learn more at dana.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-to-pay-dividend-on-common-stock-301003131.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


Source: PR Newswire (February 11, 2020 - 4:30 PM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice