Davos News: Cadenza Innovation Founder to Participate in the World Economic Forum’s 50th Anniversary “Golden Jubilee”

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadenza Innovation, the award-winning provider of a patented battery architecture for license to manufacturers to enable safer, lower cost, higher-performing lithium-ion-based (Li-ion) energy storage solutions, today announced that Founder and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will be leading discussions about clean energy technologies, partnerships and financial models at the World Economic Forum’s 50th Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Set for January 21-24, the invite-only meeting will gather the world’s most influential government officials, business executives, policymakers and other thought leaders.



Recognized as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is committed to bringing together people from all backgrounds who have the passion and drive to influence positive change around the world. Independent and impartial, the Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society in important conversations on building a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Dr. Lampe-Onnerud – the only two-time Technology Pioneer and chair of the Forum’s Global Future Council on Energy Technologies – will moderate “Energy 2030: Accelerating Clean Energy and Innovation.” Taking place on Wednesday, January 22 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. CET, the panel will explore advancements in clean energy technologies and how best to facilitate an even faster adoption in order to expedite the world’s transition from fossil fuels. Additionally, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will facilitate a session about how proven policies and practices to combat air pollution can be scaled at the city, national and global levels, thus benefitting the health of populations and the planet.

“Our world is already in the midst of climate change, but we’re also in a position to take decisive actions that can slow down some of that change, so it’s not catastrophic,” said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to capitalize on that opportunity and do something very quickly. Innovative technologies are a cornerstone in making sustainable changes for the future of our world. Davos provides a vital platform for fueling transformative conversations among many of the world’s boldest, brightest and most influential thinkers and doers. By working together, we can make a positive, lasting global impact.”

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in low cost, safe and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is backed by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, Golden Seeds and private investors. Headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut, the company has advanced technology development labs at 1 Duracell Drive in Bethel, CT. For more information, visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

