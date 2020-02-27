Day & Zimmermann Acquires Minnotte Contracting to Expand Market Reach

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction, engineering, maintenance, staffing, and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, has announced the acquisition of Minnotte Contracting Corporation (Minnotte), a Pittsburgh-based union mechanical contractor and construction company. The acquisition broadens D&Z's union staffing and project management capabilities.

Minnotte, a privately owned company founded in 1961, is a leading union mechanical contractor and maintenance company serving industrial customers and power utilities in the Ohio Valley.

"This transaction helps to not only strengthen our service capabilities for existing construction and maintenance customers but also allows us to support the development of the country's natural gas and petrochemical infrastructure," said Michael McMahon, President of Day & Zimmermann's Engineering, Construction & Maintenance group.

"I have long admired Day & Zimmermann as one of the most respected companies in the electric utility industry. This acquisition will be a true benefit for our customers and our employees," said Minnotte Contracting Owner Dave Minnotte. "We are excited to join a leader in the industry and contribute to the continued success of D&Z."

"This acquisition demonstrates our continued commitment to helping our power and industrial customers realize the lowest total cost of operations and project execution" continued Mr. McMahon, "Minnotte provides critical resources in an environment where the supply of skilled labor management is scarce. They're a great cultural fit and complement to our business."

ABOUT DAY & ZIMMERMANN

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of 46,000 specializing in construction & engineering, operations & maintenance, staffing, security and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.8 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment—maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and accelerating innovation around the world. We do what we say.® For more information, visit www.dayzim.com

ABOUT MINNOTTE CONTRACTING

Minnotte Contracting is a family-owned business that meets the construction and maintenance needs of heavy industrial businesses throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. For more than 60 years, Minnotte Contracting has been safely completing projects utilizing skilled craft workers from the Boilermakers, Pipefitters, Ironworkers and other union trades. Minnotte's staff of Project Managers have earned a reputation of excellence completing lump sum projects of up to $40 Million while consistently meeting our goals for safety, quality and on-time performance.

