DCP Midstream to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

 March 26, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
DENVER, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the Mizuho Energy Summit via telephone conference on March 30, 2020. The materials used at this conference will be posted on the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com on March 29, 2020.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

