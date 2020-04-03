13 hours ago
DCP Midstream to Participate in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Power, Utilities & Midstream Summit

 April 3, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
DENVER, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer and Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Power, Utilities & Midstream Summit via telephone conference on April 7, 2020. The materials used at this conference will be posted on the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com on April 6, 2020.

ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

