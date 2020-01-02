Deadline To File Columbia Gas Claims Extended To January 31, 2020;

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Class Counsel regarding the Columbia Gas Explosion Class Action Settlement.

The deadline to file claims related to the 2018 Columbia Gas Over-Pressurization event has been extended by Court order to January 31, 2020.

Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel, Elizabeth Graham said, "We are planning to hold three town hall meetings to help people file claims and answer any questions. Anyone who was impacted by this event is encouraged to file a claim -- even if they already filed a claim through Insurance or through the Columbia Gas-managed process.

"This is real money and it's easy to file a claim. An average family of four could get a lump sum payment of $1,050 to $9,500 based on the severity of disruption caused by the Incident."

The $143 million Settlement will pay claims for major losses, as well as any minor inconvenience experienced. This includes evacuations, evacuation expenses, loss of gas service, heating expenses, lost wages, lost business income, property damage, and emotional distress.

Both English and Spanish-speaking agents will be on hand to assist and answer questions regarding the claims filing process.

All town halls will be held on Saturdays in January:

January 4, 2020 - 12:00pm - 5:00pm

- January 18, 2020 - 12:00pm - 5:00pm

- January 25, 2020 - 12:00pm - 3:30pm

Town Hall Location:

Greater Lawrence Technical High School

57 River Rd

Andover, MA 01810

All residents attending the town hall sessions should bring with them proof of residency in the class area for the period of September 2018 (e.g. utility bills, pay stubs, cell phone bills, lease agreements).

Please do not contact Greater Lawrence Technical High School. Instead, please call 1-833-927-0819 or visit ColumbiaGasExplosionSettlement.com for more information.

