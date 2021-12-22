Decarbonization goals fuel talent acquisition in energy-intensive industries

World Oil

As companies target net zero emissions by 2050, industrial decarbonization gathers momentum to embrace novel technologies, smart policies, robust investments, and new business models. To drive such initiatives, talent hiring is on the rise across industries, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company.

Kiran Raj, Principal Disruptive Tech Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The recent boom around earth-saving technologies for renewable power generation, energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen economy is fueling the need to hire mid-to-senior level talent in emission-intensive industries, such as energy & utilities, transportation, and construction.”

Sanchari Chatterjee, Senior Disruptive Tech Analyst at GlobalData, notes: “Commissioning solar and wind power generated projects in energy & utilities, designing electric vehicles in transportation, and creating smart grid systems for green buildings continue to remain the hiring sweet spots of big companies to drive decarbonization efforts.”

GlobalData’s FutureTech Series report, ‘Net Zero by 2050: Industrial Decarbonization Gains Momentum to Fight Climate Change’, reveals the hiring trends of major companies in some of the emission-intensive industries.

Vestas is scouting for directors in its sales and operations divisions to manage wind energy projects, as well as technicians and engineers globally to design, service, and install wind turbines.

Volvo is focusing on hydrogen powered-electric vehicles (EVs) evident from its hiring announcements including head of charging and infrastructure and senior hydrogen fuel cell designer.

AECOM is looking for senior talents like grid modernization market sector leader and associate director of renewable energy. Its focus areas include energy management, solar design, and green building certification.

Tesla has been on a hiring spree in both transportation and energy. Its Gigafactory powered by solar panels and microgrids for zero emissions is curious to onboard technicians, analysts, engineers, and managers to handle projects on electric vehicles. It also seeks candidates with experience in manufacturing solar roofing and energy-efficient building materials.

Chatterjee concludes: “Seasoned talent in sustainability is imperative to achieve net zero goals by 2050. It can happen only if companies find talent with the right skills and motivation to drive sustainable outcomes without compromising financial attributes. Radical revaluation is required in the hiring strategies of companies operating in energy-intensive industries.”