Deep Dive: Here are Friday’s worst stock-market performers as oil takes the market down
Deep Dive
Published: March 6, 2020 at 5:06 p.m. ET
The largest one-day decline for oil since 2014 pushed 13 stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector down by double digits
West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 10% on March 6.
On the worst day for oil prices in more than five years, the broad U.S. stock indexes took another beating on Friday.
• The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-0.98%
was down 256.5 points, or 1%, to close at 25,864.78.
• The S&P 500 index
SPX,
-1.70%
fared considerably worse, with a 1.7% decline on Friday. The benchmark index ended 12.2% below its last closing record set on Feb. 19.
• The Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
-1.86%
fell 1.9%.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April delivery
CLJ20,
-9.43%
plunged 10.2% to settle at $41.28 a barrel — the biggest one-day decline for the most active contract since Nov. 28, 2014. The S&P 500 energy sector fell 5.6% and its worst performers are listed below.
That action followed
a failure by OPEC and Russia to come to an agreement on oil-production cuts in the wake of greatly reduced global demand as the coronavirus continued to spread.
A flight to safety was underlined by very strong demand for U.S. Treasury paper. The yield on 10-year Treasury
TMUBMUSD10Y,
0.767%
notes plunged as low as 0.66% early Friday before moving up to 0.75% at 4 p.m. ET. That was down from 0.92% Thursday, 1.13% a week earlier and 1.92% at the end of 2019. S&P 500
Friday’s worst 15 performers among the S&P 500 included 14 energy stocks:
Company
Industry
Ticker
Price change – March 6, 2020
Price change since Feb. 19
Decline from 52-week high
Price change – 2020
Price change – 2019
Diamondback Energy Inc.
Oil & Gas Production
FANG,
-16.57% -16.6%
-38.8%
-57.5%
-47.7%
0.2%
Devon Energy Corp.
Oil & Gas Production
DVN,
-16.17% -16.2%
-41.2%
-62.2%
-48.5%
15.2%
Cimarex Energy Co.
Oil & Gas Production
XEC,
-15.40% -15.4%
-40.0%
-67.7%
-53.5%
-14.9%
Apache Corp.
Integrated Oil
APA,
-14.95% -15.0%
-27.3%
-45.7%
-19.1%
-2.5%
Occidental Petroleum Corp.
Oil & Gas Production
OXY,
-14.67% -14.7%
-36.8%
-61.0%
-34.8%
-32.9%
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Oilfield Services/Equipment
NOV,
-13.22% -13.2%
-32.9%
-46.6%
-37.4%
-2.5%
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
Contract Drilling
HP,
-13.15% -13.2%
-39.3%
-57.4%
-39.3%
-5.2%
Marathon Oil Corp.
Oil & Gas Production
MRO,
-12.43% -12.5%
-34.8%
-63.9%
-49.7%
-5.3%
Mosaic Co.
Chemicals: Agricultural
MOS,
-11.67% -11.7%
-22.4%
-53.6%
-34.0%
-25.9%
Pioneer Natural Resources Co.
Oil & Gas Production
PXD,
-11.37% -11.4%
-25.6%
-41.0%
-30.6%
15.1%
Halliburton Co.
Oilfield Services/Equipment
HAL,
-11.33% -11.3%
-41.3%
-59.5%
-46.6%
-7.9%
Oneok Inc.
Oil & Gas Pipelines
OKE,
-10.89% -10.9%
-20.2%
-22.0%
-19.1%
40.3%
Concho Resources Inc.
Oil & Gas Production
CXO,
-10.74% -10.7%
-29.7%
-53.4%
-33.8%
-14.8%
EOG Resources Inc.
Oil & Gas Production
EOG,
-10.61% -10.6%
-28.5%
-48.8%
-34.0%
-4.0%
Noble Energy Inc.
Oil & Gas Production
NBL,
-9.93% -9.9%
-29.6%
-53.1%
-46.4%
32.4%
Source: FactSet
You can click the tickers for more about each company.
Dow 30
Here’s how the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average fared:
Company
Ticker
Price change – March 6, 2020
Price change since Feb. 19
Decline from 52-week high
Price change – 2020
Price change – 2019
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM,
-5.16% -5.2%
-21.4%
-23.4%
-22.5%
42.8%
Exxon Mobil Corp.
XOM,
-4.82% -4.8%
-21.0%
-42.9%
-31.7%
2.3%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
GS,
-2.98% -3.0%
-18.7%
-23.0%
-16.1%
37.6%
Microsoft Corp.
MSFT,
-2.82% -2.8%
-13.7%
-15.3%
2.5%
55.3%
Dow Inc.
DOW,
-2.81% -2.8%
-18.1%
-35.6%
-28.8%
#N/A
Home Depot Inc.
HD,
-2.68% -2.7%
-6.2%
-7.6%
4.6%
27.1%
Coca-Cola Co.
KO,
-2.60% -2.6%
-7.5%
-8.1%
-0.2%
16.9%
Travelers Companies Inc.
TRV,
-2.48% -2.5%
-7.2%
-19.5%
-8.8%
14.4%
Nike Inc. Class B
NKE,
-2.45% -2.5%
-13.8%
-16.3%
-12.8%
36.6%
American Express Co.
AXP,
-2.43% -2.4%
-21.0%
-21.6%
-13.1%
30.6%
Intel Corp.
INTC,
-2.08% -2.1%
-16.9%
-19.5%
-6.8%
27.5%
Chevron Corp.
CVX,
-1.92% -1.9%
-13.9%
-25.1%
-20.9%
10.8%
International Business Machines Corp.
IBM,
-1.40% -1.4%
-15.3%
-19.5%
-4.7%
17.9%
Visa Inc. Class A
V,
-1.39% -1.4%
-13.6%
-13.9%
-1.9%
42.4%
Apple Inc.
AAPL,
-1.32% -1.4%
-10.7%
-11.9%
-1.6%
86.2%
Pfizer Inc.
PFE,
-1.24% -1.2%
-3.3%
-21.4%
-10.6%
-10.2%
Verizon Communications Inc.
VZ,
-0.50% -0.5%
-2.3%
-8.6%
-7.4%
9.2%
Caterpillar Inc.
CAT,
-0.45% -0.5%
-11.3%
-19.4%
-17.8%
16.2%
Johnson & Johnson
JNJ,
+0.01% 0.0%
-4.6%
-8.1%
-2.6%
13.0%
Procter & Gamble Co.
PG,
+0.02% 0.0%
-3.0%
-5.0%
-2.6%
35.9%
United Technologies Corp.
UTX,
+0.03% 0.0%
-16.1%
-20.2%
-15.5%
40.6%
Cisco Systems Inc.
CSCO,
+0.27% 0.2%
-14.4%
-32.0%
-17.3%
10.7%
McDonald’s Corp.
MCD,
+0.27% 0.3%
-7.8%
-10.4%
0.6%
11.3%
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
UNH,
+0.32% 0.3%
-7.0%
-7.4%
-3.4%
18.0%
Boeing Co.
BA,
+0.75% 0.8%
-22.5%
-39.5%
-19.5%
1.0%
Merck & Co. Inc.
MRK,
+0.76% 0.8%
0.2%
-11.3%
-9.6%
19.0%
Walmart Inc.
WMT,
+1.13% 1.1%
-0.4%
-6.5%
-1.4%
27.6%
Walt Disney Co.
DIS,
+1.13% 1.1%
-18.4%
-24.9%
-20.3%
31.9%
3M Co.
MMM,
+1.47% 1.5%
-3.6%
-30.1%
-12.9%
-7.4%
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
WBA,
+3.54% 3.5%
-3.0%
-22.4%
-14.3%
-13.7%
Source: FactSet
Nasdaq
Here are the day’s worst 10 performers among components of the Nasdaq-100 Index
NDX,
-1.63%
:
Company
Ticker
Price change – March 6, 2020
Price change since Feb. 19
Decline from 52-week high
Price change – 2020
Price change – 2019
Autodesk Inc.
ADSK,
-5.77% -5.8%
-12.7%
-18.0%
-5.5%
42.6%
JD.com Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
JD,
-5.51% -5.5%
3.9%
-7.0%
19.7%
68.3%
Western Digital Corp.
WDC,
-5.16% -5.2%
-17.0%
-24.0%
-13.8%
71.7%
Cadence Design Systems Inc.
CDNS,
-4.58% -4.6%
-15.2%
-19.5%
-6.7%
59.5%
Micron Technology Inc.
MU,
-4.18% -4.2%
-10.5%
-15.9%
-4.3%
69.5%
ANSYS Inc.
ANSS,
-4.14% -4.1%
-16.2%
-20.5%
-7.6%
80.1%
Adobe Inc.
ADBE,
-4.06% -4.1%
-8.4%
-12.9%
2.1%
45.8%
Workday Inc. Class A
WDAY,
-4.01% -4.0%
-16.3%
-30.0%
-3.5%
3.0%
Copart Inc.
CPRT,
-3.98% -4.0%
-20.1%
-23.5%
-11.8%
90.3%
Intuit Inc.
INTU,
-3.83% -3.8%
-6.0%
-10.0%
5.4%
33.1%
Source: FactSet
Philip van Doorn covers various investment and industry topics. He has previously worked as a senior analyst at TheStreet.com. He also has experience in community banking and as a credit analyst at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.
