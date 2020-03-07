Deep Dive: Here are Friday’s worst stock-market performers as oil takes the market down

in Press Releases   by
 March 7, 2020 - 4:37 AM EST
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Deep Dive: Here are Friday’s worst stock-market performers as oil takes the market down

deep-dive:-here-are-friday’s-worst-stock-market-performers-as-oil-takes-the-market-down

skip to content

Deep Dive

The largest one-day decline for oil since 2014 pushed 13 stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector down by double digits

http://feeds.marketwatch.com/

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 10% on March 6.


Bloomberg

  • Email icon
  • Facebook icon
  • Twitter icon
  • Linkedin icon
  • Flipboard icon

  • Print icon

  • Resize icon

On the worst day for oil prices in more than five years, the broad U.S. stock indexes took another beating on Friday.

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-0.98%
was down 256.5 points, or 1%, to close at 25,864.78.

• The S&P 500 index
SPX,
-1.70%
fared considerably worse, with a 1.7% decline on Friday. The benchmark index ended 12.2% below its last closing record set on Feb. 19.

• The Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
-1.86%
fell 1.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April delivery
CLJ20,
-9.43%
plunged 10.2% to settle at $41.28 a barrel — the biggest one-day decline for the most active contract since Nov. 28, 2014. The S&P 500 energy sector fell 5.6% and its worst performers are listed below.

That action followed a failure by OPEC and Russia to come to an agreement on oil-production cuts in the wake of greatly reduced global demand as the coronavirus continued to spread.

A flight to safety was underlined by very strong demand for U.S. Treasury paper. The yield on 10-year Treasury
TMUBMUSD10Y,
0.767%
notes plunged as low as 0.66% early Friday before moving up to 0.75% at 4 p.m. ET. That was down from 0.92% Thursday, 1.13% a week earlier and 1.92% at the end of 2019.

S&P 500

Friday’s worst 15 performers among the S&P 500 included 14 energy stocks:

Company Industry Ticker Price change – March 6, 2020 Price change since Feb. 19 Decline from 52-week high Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
Diamondback Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Production FANG,
-16.57% 		-16.6% -38.8% -57.5% -47.7% 0.2%
Devon Energy Corp. Oil & Gas Production DVN,
-16.17% 		-16.2% -41.2% -62.2% -48.5% 15.2%
Cimarex Energy Co. Oil & Gas Production XEC,
-15.40% 		-15.4% -40.0% -67.7% -53.5% -14.9%
Apache Corp. Integrated Oil APA,
-14.95% 		-15.0% -27.3% -45.7% -19.1% -2.5%
Occidental Petroleum Corp. Oil & Gas Production OXY,
-14.67% 		-14.7% -36.8% -61.0% -34.8% -32.9%
National Oilwell Varco Inc. Oilfield Services/Equipment NOV,
-13.22% 		-13.2% -32.9% -46.6% -37.4% -2.5%
Helmerich & Payne Inc. Contract Drilling HP,
-13.15% 		-13.2% -39.3% -57.4% -39.3% -5.2%
Marathon Oil Corp. Oil & Gas Production MRO,
-12.43% 		-12.5% -34.8% -63.9% -49.7% -5.3%
Mosaic Co. Chemicals: Agricultural MOS,
-11.67% 		-11.7% -22.4% -53.6% -34.0% -25.9%
Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Oil & Gas Production PXD,
-11.37% 		-11.4% -25.6% -41.0% -30.6% 15.1%
Halliburton Co. Oilfield Services/Equipment HAL,
-11.33% 		-11.3% -41.3% -59.5% -46.6% -7.9%
Oneok Inc. Oil & Gas Pipelines OKE,
-10.89% 		-10.9% -20.2% -22.0% -19.1% 40.3%
Concho Resources Inc. Oil & Gas Production CXO,
-10.74% 		-10.7% -29.7% -53.4% -33.8% -14.8%
EOG Resources Inc. Oil & Gas Production EOG,
-10.61% 		-10.6% -28.5% -48.8% -34.0% -4.0%
Noble Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Production NBL,
-9.93% 		-9.9% -29.6% -53.1% -46.4% 32.4%
Source: FactSet

You can click the tickers for more about each company.

Dow 30

Here’s how the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average fared:

Company Ticker Price change – March 6, 2020 Price change since Feb. 19 Decline from 52-week high Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM,
-5.16% 		-5.2% -21.4% -23.4% -22.5% 42.8%
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM,
-4.82% 		-4.8% -21.0% -42.9% -31.7% 2.3%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS,
-2.98% 		-3.0% -18.7% -23.0% -16.1% 37.6%
Microsoft Corp. MSFT,
-2.82% 		-2.8% -13.7% -15.3% 2.5% 55.3%
Dow Inc. DOW,
-2.81% 		-2.8% -18.1% -35.6% -28.8% #N/A
Home Depot Inc. HD,
-2.68% 		-2.7% -6.2% -7.6% 4.6% 27.1%
Coca-Cola Co. KO,
-2.60% 		-2.6% -7.5% -8.1% -0.2% 16.9%
Travelers Companies Inc. TRV,
-2.48% 		-2.5% -7.2% -19.5% -8.8% 14.4%
Nike Inc. Class B NKE,
-2.45% 		-2.5% -13.8% -16.3% -12.8% 36.6%
American Express Co. AXP,
-2.43% 		-2.4% -21.0% -21.6% -13.1% 30.6%
Intel Corp. INTC,
-2.08% 		-2.1% -16.9% -19.5% -6.8% 27.5%
Chevron Corp. CVX,
-1.92% 		-1.9% -13.9% -25.1% -20.9% 10.8%
International Business Machines Corp. IBM,
-1.40% 		-1.4% -15.3% -19.5% -4.7% 17.9%
Visa Inc. Class A V,
-1.39% 		-1.4% -13.6% -13.9% -1.9% 42.4%
Apple Inc. AAPL,
-1.32% 		-1.4% -10.7% -11.9% -1.6% 86.2%
Pfizer Inc. PFE,
-1.24% 		-1.2% -3.3% -21.4% -10.6% -10.2%
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ,
-0.50% 		-0.5% -2.3% -8.6% -7.4% 9.2%
Caterpillar Inc. CAT,
-0.45% 		-0.5% -11.3% -19.4% -17.8% 16.2%
Johnson & Johnson JNJ,
+0.01% 		0.0% -4.6% -8.1% -2.6% 13.0%
Procter & Gamble Co. PG,
+0.02% 		0.0% -3.0% -5.0% -2.6% 35.9%
United Technologies Corp. UTX,
+0.03% 		0.0% -16.1% -20.2% -15.5% 40.6%
Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO,
+0.27% 		0.2% -14.4% -32.0% -17.3% 10.7%
McDonald’s Corp. MCD,
+0.27% 		0.3% -7.8% -10.4% 0.6% 11.3%
UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH,
+0.32% 		0.3% -7.0% -7.4% -3.4% 18.0%
Boeing Co. BA,
+0.75% 		0.8% -22.5% -39.5% -19.5% 1.0%
Merck & Co. Inc. MRK,
+0.76% 		0.8% 0.2% -11.3% -9.6% 19.0%
Walmart Inc. WMT,
+1.13% 		1.1% -0.4% -6.5% -1.4% 27.6%
Walt Disney Co. DIS,
+1.13% 		1.1% -18.4% -24.9% -20.3% 31.9%
3M Co. MMM,
+1.47% 		1.5% -3.6% -30.1% -12.9% -7.4%
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA,
+3.54% 		3.5% -3.0% -22.4% -14.3% -13.7%
Source: FactSet
Nasdaq

Here are the day’s worst 10 performers among components of the Nasdaq-100 Index
NDX,
-1.63%
:  

Company Ticker Price change – March 6, 2020 Price change since Feb. 19 Decline from 52-week high Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
Autodesk Inc. ADSK,
-5.77% 		-5.8% -12.7% -18.0% -5.5% 42.6%
JD.com Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A JD,
-5.51% 		-5.5% 3.9% -7.0% 19.7% 68.3%
Western Digital Corp. WDC,
-5.16% 		-5.2% -17.0% -24.0% -13.8% 71.7%
Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS,
-4.58% 		-4.6% -15.2% -19.5% -6.7% 59.5%
Micron Technology Inc. MU,
-4.18% 		-4.2% -10.5% -15.9% -4.3% 69.5%
ANSYS Inc. ANSS,
-4.14% 		-4.1% -16.2% -20.5% -7.6% 80.1%
Adobe Inc. ADBE,
-4.06% 		-4.1% -8.4% -12.9% 2.1% 45.8%
Workday Inc. Class A WDAY,
-4.01% 		-4.0% -16.3% -30.0% -3.5% 3.0%
Copart Inc. CPRT,
-3.98% 		-4.0% -20.1% -23.5% -11.8% 90.3%
Intuit Inc. INTU,
-3.83% 		-3.8% -6.0% -10.0% 5.4% 33.1%
Source: FactSet

Don’t miss:These stocks may be your best choice for income as interest rates keep falling


Philip van Doorn covers various investment and industry topics. He has previously worked as a senior analyst at TheStreet.com. He also has experience in community banking and as a credit analyst at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York.

The post Deep Dive: Here are Friday’s worst stock-market performers as oil takes the market down appeared first on Financial Press - Breaking Stock Market News.


Source: Financial Press News (March 7, 2020 - 4:37 AM EST)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice