10 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-21-2020
11 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-21-2020
15 hours ago
Quorum Software Focuses on Speed and Support in its Commitment to Customer Centricity
17 hours ago
Forum Completes Drilling at Its Fir Island Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin
20 hours ago
Indian Point (Nuclear Plant) closure during pandemic is wrong, says climate group
1 day ago
Halliburton Reports $1 Billion Loss in First Quarter, Will Cut Capital Outlays By 50%

Deep Dive: Here are Tuesday’s worst stocks as the S&P 500 posts the biggest decline in three weeks

in Press Releases   by
 April 21, 2020 - 7:36 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Deep Dive: Here are Tuesday’s worst stocks as the S&P 500 posts the biggest decline in three weeks

deep-dive:-here-are-tuesday’s-worst-stocks-as-the-s&p-500-posts-the-biggest-decline-in-three-weeks

skip to content

Deep Dive

The technology sector led stocks lower as chip stocks crumbled

http://feeds.marketwatch.com/

Shares of Workday fell 7.1% Tuesday.


Bloomberg

  • Email icon
  • Facebook icon
  • Twitter icon
  • Linkedin icon
  • Flipboard icon

  • Print icon

  • Resize icon

U.S. stocks suffered significant declines Tuesday, as the technology sector led the market lower and the oil route continued.

• The Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJIA,
-2.67%
dipped 632 points (or 2.7%) to close at 23,018.88. The index is now down 22.1% from its closing high Feb. 12. (All figures in this article exclude dividends.)

• The S&P 500 Index
SPX,
-3.06%
sank 3.1% and ended 19.2% below its record closing level set Feb. 19. This was the worst decline for the benchmark since it fell 4.4% on April 1.

• The Nasdaq Composite Index
COMP,
-3.47%
fell 3.5% and ended 15.8% below its record closing high Feb. 19.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract for delivery in May expired Tuesday after sinking below zero Monday. West Texas crude for June delivery
CLM20,
+17.28%
fell 35% to $13.24 a barrel, while WTI for September delivery
CLU20,
+9.26%
was down 16% to $24.99. MarketWatch’s William Watts explained the oil “contango” situation, which has led producers and traders to a scramble for storage in anticipation of higher selling prices several months out.

President Trump said he had directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to prepare a plan for federal aid to the oil and gas industry.

Read:These U.S. oil companies are most at risk in the danger zone

Here’s how the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fared Tuesday (scroll the table to see longer-term price changes):

S&P 500 sector Price change – April 21 Price change – 1 week Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
Energy -1.7% -3.9% -45.8% 7.6%
Information Technology -4.1% -5.4% -8.2% 48.0%
Financials -3.2% -5.8% -30.8% 29.2%
Consumer Discretionary -2.7% -1.6% -10.0% 26.2%
Materials -2.5% -6.0% -22.1% 21.9%
Industrials -2.4% -4.2% -26.3% 26.8%
Communication Services -3.2% -3.3% -13.0% 30.9%
Health Care -3.1% -0.3% -5.0% 18.7%
Real Estate -1.6% -6.5% -15.5% 24.9%
Utilities -1.6% -5.5% -11.3% 22.2%
Consumer Staples -2.3% -3.6% -8.0% 24.0%
Source: FactSet
Dow Jones Industrial Average

All but one of the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down Tuesday:

Company Ticker Price change – April 21, 2020 Price change – 1 week Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
Merck & Co. Inc. MRK,
-5.46% 		-5.5% -5.2% -13.6% 19.0%
Boeing Co. BA,
-5.06% 		-5.1% -3.3% -58.2% 1.0%
Intel Corp. INTC,
-4.76% 		-4.8% -7.1% -5.8% 27.5%
Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO,
-4.67% 		-4.7% -5.2% -15.5% 10.7%
Caterpillar Inc. CAT,
-4.14% 		-4.1% -5.7% -25.6% 16.2%
Microsoft Corp. MSFT,
-4.13% 		-4.1% -3.4% 6.4% 55.3%
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS,
-3.65% 		-3.7% -2.5% -24.4% 37.6%
United Technologies Corp. UTX,
 		-3.6% -3.7% -29.1% 40.6%
Apple Inc. AAPL,
-3.09% 		-3.1% -6.5% -8.6% 86.2%
Nike Inc. Class B NKE,
-3.07% 		-3.1% -2.6% -15.9% 36.6%
International Business Machines Corp. IBM,
-3.03% 		-3.0% -5.8% -12.9% 17.9%
American Express Co. AXP,
-2.96% 		-3.0% -7.8% -34.5% 30.6%
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. JPM,
-2.90% 		-2.9% -6.8% -36.1% 42.8%
UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH,
-2.81% 		-2.8% 1.4% -6.7% 18.0%
Home Depot Inc. HD,
-2.64% 		-2.6% -3.2% -8.1% 27.1%
Coca-Cola Co. KO,
-2.47% 		-2.5% -7.2% -18.0% 16.9%
Chevron Corp. CVX,
-2.30% 		-2.3% -3.5% -32.3% 10.8%
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ,
-2.25% 		-2.3% -2.3% -7.5% 9.2%
Visa Inc. Class A V,
-2.24% 		-2.2% -8.1% -14.6% 42.4%
McDonald’s Corp. MCD,
-2.24% 		-2.2% -3.5% -10.1% 11.3%
Dow Inc. DOW,
-2.06% 		-2.1% -12.7% -43.6% #N/A
Walt Disney Co. DIS,
-1.68% 		-1.7% -5.2% -30.5% 31.9%
3M Co. MMM,
-1.42% 		-1.4% -5.7% -19.7% -7.4%
Johnson & Johnson JNJ,
-1.31% 		-1.3% 2.5% 2.6% 13.0%
Pfizer Inc. PFE,
-1.27% 		-1.3% -2.3% -9.1% -10.2%
Procter & Gamble Co. PG,
-0.76% 		-0.8% -1.1% -4.2% 35.9%
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA,
-0.70% 		-0.7% -8.3% -27.8% -13.7%
Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM,
-0.53% 		-0.5% -3.5% -41.3% 2.3%
Walmart Inc. WMT,
-0.49% 		-0.5% 0.2% 8.7% 27.6%
Travelers Companies Inc. TRV,
 		0.0% -5.8% -25.7% 14.4%
Source: FactSet

You can click on the tickers for more about each company.

Scroll the table to see all the data.

S&P 500

Among the S&P 500, 470 stocks declined Tuesday. Here are the day’s worst 10 performers:

Company Ticker Price change – April 21, 2020 Price change – 1 week Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
Fortinet Inc. FTNT,
-9.94% 		-9.9% -7.5% -5.2% 51.6%
Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM,
-9.02% 		-9.0% -13.2% -57.7% 82.5%
Lam Research Corp. LRCX,
-8.66% 		-8.7% -10.6% -16.7% 114.7%
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX,
-7.60% 		-7.6% -10.9% -43.5% 27.3%
Salesforce.com Inc. CRM,
-7.49% 		-7.5% -4.5% -7.4% 18.7%
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD,
-7.10% 		-7.1% -3.7% 15.4% 148.4%
Varian Medical Systems Inc. VAR,
-7.08% 		-7.1% -7.6% -26.7% 25.3%
Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI,
-6.88% 		-6.9% -5.3% -10.2% 40.1%
Pentair PLC PNR,
-6.72% 		-6.7% -9.2% -36.2% 21.4%
Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN,
-6.50% 		-6.5% -14.8% -41.2% -13.0%
Source: FactSet
Nasdaq-100

Here are Tuesday’s 10 worst performers among components of the Nasdaq-100 Index
NDX,
-3.70%

Company Ticker Price change – April 21 2020 Price change – 1 week Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019
Lam Research Corp. LRCX,
-8.66% 		-8.7% -10.6% -16.7% 114.7%
Tesla Inc. TSLA,
-7.99% 		-8.0% -3.3% 64.2% 25.7%
Workday Inc. Class A WDAY,
-7.12% 		-7.1% -6.2% -14.8% 3.0%
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD,
-7.10% 		-7.1% -3.7% 15.4% 148.4%
CoStar Group Inc. CSGP,
-6.71% 		-6.7% -12.7% -5.9% 77.4%
NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI,
-6.50% 		-6.5% -12.2% -36.3% 73.7%
CDW Corp. CDW,
-6.39% 		-6.4% -7.4% -30.8% 76.2%
Nvidia Corp. NVDA,
-6.11% 		-6.1% -5.1% 14.5% 76.3%
Fiserv Inc. FISV,
-5.63% 		-5.6% -5.3% -20.6% 57.3%
Intuit Inc. INTU,
-5.62% 		-5.6% -4.7% -4.9% 33.1%
Source: FactSet

Read full story

Barron’s: China’s ‘Reopening’ Is Missing Consumers. That’s a Bad Sign for U.S.

The early numbers from China’s recovery are in, and they don’t bode well for the U.S. economy as it grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, writes economics commentator Matthew C. Klein.



Philip van Doorn covers various investment and industry topics. He has previously worked as a senior analyst at TheStreet.com and TheStreet Ratings. He also has experience in community banking and as a credit analyst at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, focusing on wholesale credit.

The post Deep Dive: Here are Tuesday’s worst stocks as the S&P 500 posts the biggest decline in three weeks appeared first on Financial Press - Breaking Stock Market News.


Source: Financial Press News (April 21, 2020 - 7:36 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice