deep-dive:-here-are-tuesday’s-worst-stocks-as-the-s&p-500-posts-the-biggest-decline-in-three-weeks

U.S. stocks suffered significant declines Tuesday, as the technology sector led the market lower and the oil route continued.

dipped 632 points (or 2.7%) to close at 23,018.88. The index is now down 22.1% from its closing high Feb. 12. (All figures in this article exclude dividends.)

sank 3.1% and ended 19.2% below its record closing level set Feb. 19. This was the worst decline for the benchmark since it fell 4.4% on April 1.

fell 3.5% and ended 15.8% below its record closing high Feb. 19.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract for delivery in May expired Tuesday after sinking below zero Monday. West Texas crude for June delivery

fell 35% to $13.24 a barrel, while WTI for September delivery

was down 16% to $24.99. MarketWatch’s William Watts explained the oil “contango” situation, which has led producers and traders to a scramble for storage in anticipation of higher selling prices several months out.

President Trump said he had directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to prepare a plan for federal aid to the oil and gas industry.

Here’s how the 11 sectors of the S&P 500 fared Tuesday (scroll the table to see longer-term price changes):

S&P 500 sector Price change – April 21 Price change – 1 week Price change – 2020 Price change – 2019 Energy -1.7% -3.9% -45.8% 7.6% Information Technology -4.1% -5.4% -8.2% 48.0% Financials -3.2% -5.8% -30.8% 29.2% Consumer Discretionary -2.7% -1.6% -10.0% 26.2% Materials -2.5% -6.0% -22.1% 21.9% Industrials -2.4% -4.2% -26.3% 26.8% Communication Services -3.2% -3.3% -13.0% 30.9% Health Care -3.1% -0.3% -5.0% 18.7% Real Estate -1.6% -6.5% -15.5% 24.9% Utilities -1.6% -5.5% -11.3% 22.2% Consumer Staples -2.3% -3.6% -8.0% 24.0% Source: FactSet

Dow Jones Industrial Average

All but one of the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down Tuesday:

S&P 500

Among the S&P 500, 470 stocks declined Tuesday. Here are the day’s worst 10 performers:

