Deep Dive: Here are Tuesday’s worst stocks as the S&P 500 posts the biggest decline in three weeks
The technology sector led stocks lower as chip stocks crumbled
U.S. stocks suffered significant declines Tuesday, as the technology sector led the market lower and the oil rout continued.
• The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -2.67%
dipped 632 points (or 2.7%) to close at 23,018.88. The index is now down 22.1% from its closing high Feb. 12. (All figures in this article exclude dividends.)
• The S&P 500 Index SPX, -3.06%
sank 3.1% and ended 19.2% below its record closing level set Feb. 19. This was the worst decline for the benchmark since it fell 4.4% on April 1.
• The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, -3.47%
fell 3.5% and ended 15.8% below its record closing high Feb. 19.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil contract for delivery in May expired Tuesday after sinking below zero Monday. West Texas crude for June delivery CLM20, +1.81%
fell 35% to $13.24 a barrel, while WTI for September delivery CLU20, +4.05%
was down 16% to $24.99. MarketWatch’s William Watts explained the oil “contango” situation, which has led producers and traders to a scramble for storage in anticipation of higher selling prices several months out.
Oil’s unprecedented price decline is a function of how commodities futures market operate. So gas stations won’t be paying American’s to drive any time soon.
